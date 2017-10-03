Funeral for slain Polk County officer

If you were out and about in Atlanta last weekend, you may have received an unexpected helping hand from a friendly stranger named Kevin -- or maybe even two 'Kevins' at once. A team of eight 'Kevins' hit several location across the city on Saturday, offering to help shoppers carry grocery bags, load building equipment into cars, open doors and pass out gift cards to 'pay forward' acts of kindness to strangers. These random acts of kindness were all inspired by ABC's new feel-good comedy 'Kevin (Probably) Saves the World,' which premieres tonight at 10 on Channel. 2. To celebrate the premiere @KevinProbably next week, these 'Kevins' are doing good deeds all over #ATL! #KevinProbably pic.twitter.com/zeq7mLsyAC — All Things WSB-TV (@AllThingsWSB) September 30, 2017 In the show, Kevin (played by Jason Ritter) is an average Joe who suddenly finds himself with mystical powers to save the world after touching a meteor. Of course, great power can come with some, uh, complications: Kevin also inherits a guardian angel of sorts named Yvette, who only he can see and hear. While the 'Kevins' who hit the streets in Atlanta this weekend didn't have magical powers, they did lighten the load for shoppers and brighten folks’ days across town. The stunt, and the show, serve as good reminders that it always feels good to be kind. The new @ABCNetwork show #KevinProbably is all about spreading kindness, so that's what they are doing today! If you see a 'Kevin,' say hi! pic.twitter.com/nUoZnEk4Uw — All Things WSB-TV (@AllThingsWSB) September 30, 2017