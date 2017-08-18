Listen Live
cloudy-day
69°
H 91
L 70

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
69°
Scattered Clouds
H 91° L 70°
  • cloudy-day
    69°
    Current Conditions
    Scattered Clouds. H 91° L 70°
  • clear-day
    86°
    Afternoon
    Sunny. H 91° L 70°
  • clear-day
    87°
    Evening
    Mostly Sunny. H 91° L 70°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
Local
Every Atlanta and Fulton resident gets into the zoo free this weekend
Close

Every Atlanta and Fulton resident gets into the zoo free this weekend

Every Atlanta and Fulton resident gets into the zoo free this weekend
Photo Credit: Bob Andres/bandres@ajc.com
7/24/17 - Atlanta, GA - Soon to be one year old, the panda twins at Zoo Atlanta spend some time in Den 4 for their daily check up and weigh in while their day rooms are prepped. Within a few weeks Ya Lun and Xi Lun will be too big for humans to lift and carry and control. BOB ANDRES /BANDRES@AJC.COM

Every Atlanta and Fulton resident gets into the zoo free this weekend

By: Becca J. G. Godwin The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

If you live in Atlanta or Fulton County, or are an employee of one of those governments, you can get into Zoo Atlanta without breaking open your wallet this weekend. 

All you have to do to receive free admission is demonstrate residence or government employment.

MORE: Orangutan who communicated through sign language dies at Zoo Atlanta

MORE: Registration open for pet-friendly 5K fundraiser at Atlantic Station

Residents can flash a Georgia driver’s license; Georgia-issued voter identification; or water, gas or light utility bill.   

Employees can show a city of Atlanta or Fulton County employee identification card. 

Free admission for the zoo’s “city of Atlanta and Fulton County Family Days” is valid for two adults and up to four children per party. 

Tickets and hours

General admission to Zoo Atlanta is $22.99 for ages 12 and up when purchased online ($25.99 at the gate), $16.99 for children age 3-11 ($17.99 at the gate), $18.99 for seniors 65 and over ($21.99 at the gate), and free for children 2 and under. Admission for college students is $21.99 (only at the gate) and free for active-duty, reserves, veterans and retired members of the U.S. Armed Forces who have a valid military ID.

Zoo memberships start at $99 per year and include free admission and other discounts.

The zoo is open every day except Thanksgiving and Christmas Day from 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m, with the last admissions sold at 4:30 p.m.

Like Intown Atlanta News Now on Facebook | Follow us on Twitter

More about the zoo:

Close

Every Atlanta and Fulton resident gets into the zoo free this weekend

Related

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Countdown to the 2017 Solar Eclipse
    Countdown to the 2017 Solar Eclipse
  • PHOTOS: A look inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium
    PHOTOS: A look inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium
  • Free speech rally planned Saturday in Boston
    Free speech rally planned Saturday in Boston
    A free speech rally planned for Boston Common since last month is set to take place Saturday. Two protests have also been planned to take place denouncing recent violence that took place at a rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.  >> Read more trending news Cameras and other security measures were in place at and around Boston Common. Street closures are expected to begin Saturday around 10:30 a.m. Boston police and city officials began construction of barriers designed to keep the different rallies separated. In a news conference, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh asked everyone to help promote peace and stay safe Saturday amid the planned rallies. He advised people who aren't planning to attend to avoid the area around the common. >> Tensions high in N.C. amid rumored KKK march “They have the right to gather, no matter how repugnant their views are. But they don’t have the right to create unsafe conditions,” he said. “They must respect our city.”
  • Schools in eclipse's path seize on ready-made science lesson
    Schools in eclipse's path seize on ready-made science lesson
    A fourth-grade class at a suburban Kansas City school erupted in wonder when they tried on their solar eclipse glasses for the first time and turned toward the sun for an eclipse 'practice.' 'The sun looks like the moon!' ''It's really dark!' ''There's just a little circle of light!' ''It's just a speck up there!' The students at Clardy Elementary School in North Kansas City were practicing the proper use of the glasses Friday in anticipation of Monday's solar eclipse. Their teacher, Christy Lister, had gone through slides detailing how and when to wear the glasses, how to care for them and proper behavior during the eclipse. It was only the third day of the school year, but the students had already talked about eyes, the solar system and other eclipse-related topics. The district's teachers and administrators began planning for the big event last May and worked through the summer on age-specific activities for the district's 20,000 students. The activities will include kindergartners using beads that react to ultraviolet light from the sun, while others will conduct experiments measuring atmospheric changes during the eclipse or create solar viewers with 3-D printers. U.S. schools along and near the coast-to-coast path where the sun will be totally blacked out by the moon during the eclipse are taking widely varying approaches. While some districts are seizing the opportunity for ready-made lessons, others are closing for the day or keeping kids inside because of safety concerns. In Idaho, districts in and around Twin Falls are using the day for science education, while many districts in the eastern part of the state either canceled school or will start the school year a day later. In Wyoming, the Laramie School District moved the first day of school to Tuesday after the superintendent said he had 'grossly underestimated' the event's significance. North Kansas City found the educational opportunity irresistible, said Jill Hackett, a deputy superintendent. 'Students will gain a lot more by watching, discussing what they see with their teachers and other students,' she said. 'I think it will be extraordinary.' Smaller towns expecting huge influxes of visitors have concerns about transportation. The primary worry for many districts is the risk of eye injuries for students who gaze at the sun without properly wearing the right glasses. In St. Joseph, Missouri, district officials decided to close schools out of concern that the expected tens of thousands of out-of-towners could tie up traffic. 'We were concerned with the bus routes, there would be kids sitting and waiting for hours for their buses,' said district spokeswoman Bridget Blevins, who said city and county officials 'strongly urged' the district to close. Citing warnings of possible eye damage, Cumberland Valley School District in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, canceled recess Monday and Broward County public schools in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, canceled all outdoor activities during the eclipse. Schools in Crocker, Missouri, will be closed after the district's insurance company required a liability waiver from parents and students concerning possible eye damage. Other districts made changes to help students see the eclipse, even in areas where the moon won't totally cover the sun. The New Albany Floyd County Schools in southern Indiana plans to extend the school day 15 minutes, timing it for the height of the eclipse. Wilson High School in Washington, D.C., will take students to its football field to see the event. In North Kansas City, students can stay inside if they or their parents request it. 'We will be mindful of the exposure and making sure we're safe,' Hackett said. 'We plan field trips all the time, we teach students how to properly use tools, how to do experiments in labs. It just requires safety, very clear instructions and careful monitoring.' For 9-year-olds Kyle Hurt, Jack Leech and Sierra Geary, the chance to see a solar eclipse brought nothing but excitement. 'It's going to be a great event for us, for the school and for even the whole country,' Kyle said. 'I can't wait.
  • The lore and lure of eclipses: Blood, sex and some snacking
    The lore and lure of eclipses: Blood, sex and some snacking
    For thousands of years, people have made up stories to explain why the sun suddenly disappears during the middle of the day. We now know they are solar eclipses. But the myths and history of eclipses tell us a little bit about cultures gone by. The tales often involve the sun being eaten. There's also sex and violence. Eclipses have even stopped battles. A total solar eclipse will sweep across the U.S. on Monday.
  • Tribes hope for renewal in solar eclipse; not all will watch
    Tribes hope for renewal in solar eclipse; not all will watch
    While much of the country gawks at the solar eclipse, Bobbieann Baldwin will be inside with her children, shades drawn. In Navajo culture, the passing of the moon over the sun is an intimate moment in which the sun is reborn and tribal members take time out for themselves. No talking. No eating or drinking. No lying down. No fussing. 'It's a time of renewal,' said Baldwin, a Navajo woman from Fort Defiance, Arizona. 'Kind of like pressing the alt, control, delete button on your computer, resetting everything.' Across the country, American Indian tribes are observing the eclipse in similar and not-so-similar ways. Some tribal members will ignore it, others might watch while praying for an anticipated renewal, and those in prime viewing spots are welcoming visitors with storytelling, food and celebration. For the Crow Tribe in Montana, the eclipse coincides with the Parade Dance at the annual Crow fair, marking the tribe's new year. Many American Indian tribes revere the sun and moon as cultural deities, great sources of power and giver of life. The Crow's cultural director, William Big Day, said the sun is believed to die and come back to life during an eclipse. In more nomadic days, Crows would offer each other 'good wishes' for their travels, and elders would advise them to do a cleansing ceremony to start anew, he said. U.S. Bureau of Indian Education spokeswoman Nedra Darling said the agency's schools, most of which are on the Navajo Nation, were given the option of closing Monday. Navajo Nation employees have Monday off, and other schools on and off the reservation that extends into Arizona, New Mexico and Utah earlier decided to close in respect of the culture that teaches that looking at the sun during an eclipse can be harmful not only to one's eyesight but for overall well-being. 'You're welcoming negativity into your life, or turmoil, or troublesome times ahead of you, as well as socially, health-wise and spiritually,' Baldwin said. 'You're observing something that should not be observed.' Farther east near the Great Smoky Mountains, the Eastern Cherokee tribe is expecting thousands of spillover visitors from the national park. Stickball games during a two-day event will reinforce a lesson about cheating and the appearance of the moon. Fairgrounds supervisor Frieda Huskey recalled a legend of a player on the losing team picking up the ball, which is against the rules, and throwing it against the solid sky, so its appearance is small and pale. When the moon or sun is eclipsed, it's because a great frog is trying to swallow it, she said. In response, Cherokees beat drums and fire guns to scare off the frog and ensure the moon or sun don't disappear forever — just as they will do during Monday's solar eclipse, she said. Once the eclipse is over, Cherokee warriors will dance to celebrate the great frog's defeat. When the sun and the moon disappeared during eclipses in the past, it frightened indigenous people who believed they displeased the gods, said Stanford 'Butch' Devinney, an Eastern Shoshone spiritual leader and teacher at Wyoming Indian Schools on the Wind River Reservation. The way he sees it now, the eclipse is an opportunity for renewal. 'Maybe our way of thinking might change, our behavior,' he said. 'People will have a different outlook on life. Maybe it will change for the better. Be a different person.' Students at two Northern Arapaho schools that share a reservation with the Eastern Shoshone will be using telescopes donated by NASA and special glasses to view the eclipse. Principal Elberta Monroe said teachers have been talking to students about the solar eclipse for months. It's 'something students are going to remember for a lifetime,' she said. Baldwin will call her children into the living room Monday, share traditional Navajo stories and ask them to meditate and reflect on what they want out of school, athletics and life, she said. For one daughter, the focus would be acceptance from elders on her role in rodeo. Baldwin will ask the children to concentrate and wish for happiness and health for their family, friends and all of humanity. 'There's a little conversation, but there's that constant reminder that we need to be quiet,' she said. ___ Follow AP's coverage of the total solar eclipse here.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.