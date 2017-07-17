Even Chief Justice gets jury duty

He could not get out of jury duty, but to be honest, he really didn't want to.
“It really wasn't getting stuck,” says P. Harris Hines, "I got my jury summons like everybody else. I always thought it was a pillar of a free society.”
So Hines missed his day job for jury duty. And what does he do? He's the Chief Justice of the Georgia Supreme Court.
“I considered it an honor and a privilege,” Hines tells WSB. “My wife has done it, and my father some years ago. I'm part of the legal system and always try to be a good citizen.”
Hines was summoned to jury duty in Cobb County, and, even though he did not get chosen for a jury, he did find the experience a good one.
“I always believed, and believe now, that jurors seek to do that which is right according to the law,” Hines says, “and the people I was serving with, I feel good about them serving.”
Hines cannot remember if he has ever been called for jury duty before. The original date of his service was during a busy time for the state Supreme Court, so he asked to be rescheduled and his request was granted.
