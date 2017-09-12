Evacuees give birth to baby as Tropical Storm Irma hits Atlanta

When Nathan Cohen grows up, he will have a fascinating story to tell about why his Florida parents gave birth in Georgia.
His name literally means “a gift from God,” which Eileen and Daniel Cohen think is most fitting, Channel 2 Action News reported.
The couple left their Del Ray Beach home Thursday, when Eileen was 38 weeks pregnant, ahead of the intense and at that time unknown path of Hurricane Irma.
“It was very nerve-wracking to decide what to do, but we’re super glad we actually came up here,” Eileen Cohen told the news station.
RELATED: After Irma, residents and hosts find Wi-Fi, fight boredom outside their homes
She wasn’t due for two weeks, but Sunday after attending the Braves-Marlins matchup at SunTrust Park, she went into labor.
“I just had a feeling this was the weekend,” she said. “I couldn’t tell you how I knew or why, but I knew it would happen.”
As Irma descended upon metro Atlanta, Cohen gave birth to Nathan at Northside Hospital in Sandy Springs.
“We kind of joked how this storm followed us all the way up here,” she said.
Cohen said her delivery went perfectly well.
“The OB was amazing,” she told Channel 2. “I think I had a great experience here, if not better than I would have at home.”
RELATED: Baby killed in Cherokee County crash was a Florida evacuee
Cohen said her home in Florida was spared and her grandparents, who refused to leave, made it through the storm unhurt.
“I was pretty confident it was going to hit South Florida a lot harder,” she said.
Nathan’s birth came two years to the day of the Cohens' first date, Channel 2 reported.
“I knew right away I wanted her to be the mother of my children,” Daniel Cohen said.
The trio are staying with family in Sandy Springs, but plan to head back to Florida this weekend with quite the story to tell.
“What amazing tale that he has from the get-go, before he’s even born,” Eileen Cohen said.
In other news:
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself