Listen Live
cloudy-day
85°
H 88
L 69

!
Traffic
JUST IN:

Chris Wray sworn in as FBI director by AG Sessions

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
85°
Mostly Cloudy
H 88° L 69°
  • cloudy-day
    85°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Cloudy. H 88° L 69°
  • cloudy-day
    88°
    Today
    Mostly Cloudy. H 88° L 69°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    85°
    Tomorrow
    Chance of T-storms. H 85° L 70°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
Local
Detective: DeKalb man killed in retaliation for high schoolers’ death
Close

Detective: DeKalb man killed in retaliation for high schoolers’ death

Detective: DeKalb man killed in retaliation for high schoolers’ death
Surveillance video shows an armed man casually walk into the Lucky Panda Chinese restaurant and shoot a man to death. (Credit: Channel 2 Action News)

Detective: DeKalb man killed in retaliation for high schoolers’ death

By: Joshua Sharpe The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Before a gunman walked into the Lucky Panda restaurant and opened fire, his nephew, a 16-year-old Towers High student, died in a drive-by shooting.

That’s according to DeKalb County detective R.S. Harris, who testified Wednesday during a preliminary hearing. Travis Minor, 33, was in court on a murder charge, accused of storming the South Hairston Road restaurant on June 8 and shooting of Dedrick Davis, 21, while saying, “This is for my nephew.”

The detective said Chris Moore, who died on May 29 in the drive-by on Redan Road, was the son of Minor’s brother. 

Asked by Minor’s attorney if Davis was a suspect in Moore’s death, Harris said: “From my understanding, he was involved.” He didn’t elaborate.

Minor appeared calm in court, chained at the wrists, waist and feet, and showed no signs of stress as Harris detailed the case against him.

Harris said a police officer’s license plate reader recorded the tag of a black Dodge Charger on South Hairston Road on the night of the shooting. The car blocked traffic as a man got out and ran toward the Lucky Panda.

RELATED: Cops: Driver going 119 mph in I-285 race that killed 3

RELATED: Cops: Man attacked grandma, 78, with ‘Rambo-style’ knife, hid her body

RELATED: Suit: DeKalb ‘hitman’ cop attacked man he thought was fellow gangster

The man, who was captured on a nearby security camera, ran back to the Charger and sped away a few minutes later.

With the tag number, detectives learned the car was registered to Minor. Police brought a photo of the shooter from the restaurant’s security system to Minor’s employer, a Sears subsidiary that does carpet cleaning and duct work.

The general manager said it was Minor, Harris said.

After hearing the testimony, Judge Claire Jason found probable cause for the state to continue with the case in Superior Court.

Minor headed back to jail without bond.

Family members of Minor and his attorney, Beverly Taylor, declined to comment after the hearing.

Like DeKalb County News Now on Facebook | Follow on Twitter and Instagram

In other news: 

Close

Detective: DeKalb man killed in retaliation for high schoolers’ death

Related

Read More

News

  • Thai, sushi restaurant drops 60 points on health inspection
    Thai, sushi restaurant drops 60 points on health inspection
    A Thai and sushi restaurant in northwest Atlanta just dropped 60 points on its health inspection. The manager at Satto Thai and Sushi Bar on Marietta Street says he's very disappointed in the score they got on an inspection there last week. They only got a 35 out of 100. Satto Thai and Sushi Bar advertises as a place with delicious Thai food and creative sushi rolls. One customer praised the fried rice. On July 25th, a Fulton County Health inspector found violations including employee handling cooked spring rolls with bare hands, cooked fried rice not held cold enough after preparation and observed hand sink at the sushi station blocked. TRENDING STORIES: Couple ordered to pay photographer $1 million after dispute over $125 Teen jumps out of plane emergency door in San Francisco Officer rescues 5 children left in hotel room surrounded by needles, drugs Manager Saiayuth Yuthasunthon says they're doing everything in their power to fix things. He says that includes getting training to be sure the staff is educated on all health regulations. He says he's met with the health inspector and is submitting a follow-up plan. Yuthasunthon says he's determined to do well on the re-inspection this month. He points out that in a December inspection the restaurant got a high score of 95. He says the restaurant is not dirty. It'll be re-inspected this month. We'll let you know what the news score is.
  • Beef over cucumbers on Wendy’s salad leads to death threat, arrest
    Beef over cucumbers on Wendy’s salad leads to death threat, arrest
    A man threatened to kill a Wendy’s employee Sunday over a perceived lack of cucumbers on a salad, police say. >> Read more trending news Theodore L. Gunderson Jr., threw the salad in question at the restaurant employee because he felt it did not have enough cucumbers on it, according to Lancaster Online. “If I had a gun or a knife you would be the first to go,” Gunderson said, according to a police affidavit. When police arrived, Gunderson was in his car with the windows rolled up. He eventually lowered a window and police told him he was under arrest. An officer tried to grab Gunderson’s keys when he put them in the ignition. However, Gunderson was able to get the car started and began to drive off with the officer’s arm still in his car. Gunderson was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. He was in jail on $10,000 bail. The officer was not injured.
  • WSB-TV Athlete of the Week
    WSB-TV Athlete of the Week
  • Prosecutors say gang retaliation claiming lives of innocent people
    Prosecutors say gang retaliation claiming lives of innocent people
    Three young men are on trial in a mistaken identity murder, and prosecutors say the case is part of a bigger problem of gang violence and retaliation. Darius Bottoms, 18, was shot and killed in June 2014 as he drove his car on Legacy Drive in southwest Atlanta. He was the nephew of Atlanta City Councilwoman Keisha Lance Bottoms. The investigation revealed the victim was mistaken as a rival gang member. Rashad Barber, 18, Ryan Bowdery, 23, and David Dajunta Wallace, 22, were indicted on charges including murder, aggravated assault and participation in criminal street gang activity. We’re talking to prosecutors about the growing trend of “retaliation violence” that’s claiming the lives of innocent people, on Channel 2 Action News at 6.  
  • Interior won't change Montana monument designation
    Interior won't change Montana monument designation
    Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke (ZIN'-kee) says he will not recommend changes to Montana's Upper Missouri River Breaks National Monument as he continues to review national monuments for possible elimination or reduction. Zinke says the monument is one of the only free-flowing areas of the Missouri that remains as explorers Lewis and Clark saw it more than 200 years ago. Montana Gov. Steve Bullock had asked Zinke to keep the Breaks monument unchanged as he reviews 27 national monuments designated by previous presidents. President Donald Trump ordered the review, calling many monument designations land grabs by the federal government. Monument designations protect federal land from energy development and other activities. The Montana monument is the fourth Zinke has removed from his review ahead of a final report due later this month.
  • Nissan workers in Mississippi vote on whether to unionize
    Nissan workers in Mississippi vote on whether to unionize
    The 3,700 employees at Nissan's factory in Mississippi have seen the anti-union company videos. They've been lobbied by their supervisors, lectured by politicians and visited at home by union organizers. They've seen the rallies, pickets, campaign signs and television ads. On Wednesday, they even got robocalls from former Vice President Joe Biden. Now it's up to them to decide whether they want to join the United Auto Workers. Voting opens before dawn Thursday at Nissan Motor Co.'s sprawling campus in central Mississippi. The National Labor Relations Board will close the polls at 7 p.m. Friday, and then announce whether the UAW has managed, for the first time, to fully organize a foreign-owned auto plant in the southern United States. So far, only maintenance workers at a Volkswagen AG plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee, have been persuaded to join the UAW. But worldwide, the only Nissan factories without unions are the Canton plant and two plants in Tennessee. It's not an overstatement to say the world is watching — French politicians have been involved, and crowding into a sweaty union meeting Tuesday night were actor Danny Glover, a Brazilian unionist and a Japanese journalist. About 6,400 people work for Nissan and its suppliers in Canton, where Frontier and Titan pickups, Murano SUVs and NV vans are assembled. But only direct employees can vote. Excluded are managers, engineers, clerical workers, guards, and hundreds of contract laborers who do the exact same work on the factory floor. Union supporters say the UAW can prevent arbitrary treatment by managers and empower workers to bargain for better pay, working conditions and safety protections. They point to a worker in Mississippi who lost several fingers on an assembly line, and another in Tennessee who was killed on the job. 'By voting yes, you will send a message that Mississippi workers deserve better,' Biden told them in his recorded call. 'You will send a message that you do not yield to threats and intimidation.' Foreign automakers came to these states in part to avoid unions and keep wages low. Mississippi, for its part, granted the Japanese-based company subsidies and tax breaks that could be worth more than $1 billion over 30 years. As Senate Majority Leader, Mississippi Republican Trent Lott promised that Nissan would 'revolutionize' the state's economy, and Mississippi's business and political leaders still mostly line up against the union. Republican Gov. Phil Bryant calls UAW supporters 'socialists.' 'I don't think we need a union to come in there and tell us how to make a better automobile,' Bryant said during a speech last week. 'They can get back on the Bernie Sanders bus and go back to New York, and I'll pay their way.' The independent senator from Vermont and many of Mississippi's African-American politicians back the UAW, which spent years cultivating ministers and other local leaders. With the Canton plant's majority African American workforce in mind, the union has promoted historic ties between the labor and civil rights movements. In response, Nissan has saturated local television with campaign-style ads and posted 'vote no' signs along roads for miles around. 'It's kind of brutal, the constant bombardment of 'The UAW is the most terrible thing ever,'' said union supporter Earnest Whitfield, who works with machines that stamp steel into parts for the cars and trucks. UAW Secretary-Treasurer Gary Casteel accuses Nissan of breaking federal labor law by pressuring workers to vote 'no,' and the NLRB has alleged eight violations of federal law. Rodney Francis, the plant's human resources director, told The Associated Press Monday that Nissan is merely trying to dispel the union's 'false promises.' It's illegal for managers to threaten layoffs ahead of a union election. Nissan has turned the argument around, blaming the UAW for the troubles of General Motors, Ford and Chrysler over the years. 'Look at the UAW's record on strikes and plant closing and layoffs,' Francis said. 'Unions make the company less able to be flexible and to meet the market demand.' Bo Green, a Nissan worker who opposes the union, sees the plant closing if the UAW gets in. He says three relatives lost jobs when GM closed its plant in Shreveport, Louisiana, but Nissan has never laid off a direct employee. 'You've got one company that's doing good. They don't got the UAW,' said Green. 'You've got another company that's doing poorly. They've got the UAW.' Analysts say Nissan won't likely abandon a $3.3 billion investment in the plant, which has an annual capacity of 450,000 vehicles, about 8 percent of Nissan's worldwide production. And union supporters say management is to blame for the historic downturns of the Detroit Three. 'All of a sudden, if we have a union, is management going to stop managing the way they have in the past?' Whitfield asked. ___ Follow Jeff Amy at: http://twitter.com/jeffamy; read his work at https://www.apnews.com/search/Jeff_Amy
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.