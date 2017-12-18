Delta announced at 4 p.m. on Monday that its operations at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport were “returning to normal.”
In the aftermath of the world’s busiest airport losing power Sunday, Delta said it canceled about 1,400 flights in total over a span of about 24 hours.
Delta said it will also reimburse customers who needed to book a hotel room Sunday in Atlanta.
The airline has established a dedicated line to assist customers with checked luggage that was impacted by the disruption. Customers (including Air France-KLM customers) should call 1-888-977-1005 to arrange for baggage delivery. Due to congestion, customers are encouraged to call the dedicated line for assistance rather than going to an airport baggage service office.
“Nearly 80 percent of the travelers coming through Hartsfield-Jackson every day are Delta customers, so we were closely engaged at all levels with the airport, City of Atlanta and Georgia Power in their recovery efforts following Sunday’s outage,” Gil West, Delta's Senior Executive Vice President and COO, said in a statement.
Delta has temporarily embargoed travel for unaccompanied minors traveling to, from or through Atlanta on Monday due to the power outage. Unaccompanied minors who already began their travel Sunday may continue, the airline said.
Delta customers flying to, from or though Atlanta can make a one-time change to their travel plans. Waiver details are available on Delta’s website.
The company also issued an unrelated fee waiver for those traveling to and from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport due to an Amtrak trail derailment onto Interstate 5 in Pierce County, Washington, on Monday morning. People with flights already scheduled can change their reservations without the usual change fee.
