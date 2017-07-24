DeKalb homeowner won’t face charges after fatally shooting intruder

A DeKalb County homeowner who killed an intruder won’t face charges, police said.
DeKalb police Lt. Lonzy Robertson told Channel 2 Action News the man, who declined to speak publicly, was within his legal right to shoot a burglar.
“The homeowner gave him a warning,” Robertson told the news station. “The suspect continued to approach, at which time the homeowner fired one shot.”
A neighbor to the Browns Mill Road home, William Jordan, said he thinks the homeowner did the right thing.
“I think people should protect themselves and their property,” Jordan told Channel 2. “I've got my wife, daughter (and) granddaughter, so good for him."
The would-be burglar died at the scene. Robertson said police don’t yet know his name.
The suspect is described as between 5-foot-6 and 5-8. He was wearing a wig and may have identified as female.
“We're reaching out to the community in that area to find out who that person is,” Robertson said.
