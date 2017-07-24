DeKalb homeowner won’t face charges after fatally shooting intruder

Listen Live
Local
By: Ellen Eldridge The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A DeKalb County homeowner who killed an intruder won’t face charges, police said.

DeKalb police Lt. Lonzy Robertson told Channel 2 Action News the man, who declined to speak publicly, was within his legal right to shoot a burglar.

“The homeowner gave him a warning,” Robertson told the news station. “The suspect continued to approach, at which time the homeowner fired one shot.”

A neighbor to the Browns Mill Road home, William Jordan, said he thinks the homeowner did the right thing.

RELATED: Man claims self-defense in transgender teen’s shooting death, faces murder charge

“I think people should protect themselves and their property,” Jordan told Channel 2. “I've got my wife, daughter (and) granddaughter, so good for him."

The would-be burglar died at the scene. Robertson said police don’t yet know his name. 

The suspect is described as between 5-foot-6 and 5-8. He was wearing a wig and may have identified as female.

“We're reaching out to the community in that area to find out who that person is,” Robertson said.

  • JUSTICE: 88 suspects identified after GBI tests old rape kits
    JUSTICE: 88 suspects identified after GBI tests old rape kits
    The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is making progress on a massive backlog of rape kits and has already identified 88 suspects in those cases. Only Channel 2 Action News was there as the GBI briefed key lawmakers about its progress. House Speaker David Ralston and other Georgia lawmakers toured the GBI's crime lab Monday to find out more about the kits. Georgia had more than 5,000 kits backlogged for as long as 10 years. After the legislature passed a law requiring testing, the GBI started processing them last summer. Since then, they've tested 979 kits, and from those, they got 88 hits on a national DNA database, meaning they've identified 88 suspects in those cases. RELATED STORIES: State investigating hundreds of untested rape kits linked to children Channel 2 investigates Georgia rape kits going untested State crime lab to get hundreds more untested rape kits Ralston, who helped push the law through the state house, says this is a big step to getting justice for victims. 'It's really, really gratifying to know that we can really look victims in the eye now and tell them that ... we're serious about bringing justice,' Ralston said. State Rep. Scott Holcomb wrote the bill requiring the testing. He says it's just as important to make sure that there's never a backlog again. 'I'm very encouraged,' Holcomb said. 'We know that this problem is going to be solved.' GBI director Vernon Keenan says they expect to have 95 percent of the rape kits tested by June 2019. 'We're bringing justice to sexual-assault victims and law enforcement and prosecutors are very thankful, and I know that the victims are,' Kennan said. The crime lab also has to test new rape kits, along with DNA from other crimes, too. We have new information about how the GBI is reducing the state's large number of backlogged Sexual Assault Kits. pic.twitter.com/CxSpC1CttY-- Richard Elliot (@RElliotWSB) July 24, 2017
  • DeKalb sheriff returns to work following state suspension
    DeKalb sheriff returns to work following state suspension
    Channel 2 Action News has confirmed DeKalb County Sheriff Jeff Mann returned to work Monday morning, following a 40-day governor-ordered suspension. The suspension was linked to findings from an investigation into Mann's arrest on May 6 in Piedmont Park. Mann is charged with indecency and obstruction for exposing himself in Piedmont Park before running from an Atlanta Police Department bicycle officer. Mann's case is still pending in Atlanta Municipal Court, where his attorney has entered a motion to dismiss the case based on double jeopardy. Mann is asking the court to consider his suspension, which was ordered by Gov. Deal, as punishment served in the case. As of Friday, Judge Crystal Gaines had not yet made a ruling on the case. The case is scheduled to be heard Thursday afternoon, following a reset earlier this month. Since June 13, Capt. Ruth Stringer has served as interim sheriff of DeKalb County. RELATED STORIES: Judge appoints interim sheriff in place of DeKalb Sheriff Jeffrey Mann Sheriff accused of indecency headed to trial DeKalb sheriff suspends himself after indecency arrest Investigation into sheriff's alleged indecent acts to continue DeKalb sheriff ran after being caught in park for indecent acts, police say Residents say sheriff's arrest one more dark cloud on DeKalb County Her appointment was made by a DeKalb County Superior Court judge following the governor's executive order. That appointment also followed a self-imposed suspension in late May that Mann announced to his staff via an internal memo. Voter reaction Some DeKalb voters seemed indifferent to news of Mann's return Monday. 'When you have that much power, you can kind of do what you want to do,' said Niya Johnson. 'That's how it's working nowadays in today's society, unfortunately.' Johnson never expected Mann's career to suffer from the incident. 'He can do whatever he wants and still go back to work,' she said. 'That's how that works.' Kailand Davis's only problem with the case is Mann's request for it to be dismissed from Atlanta Municipal Court. 'Nah, see, that's him trying to get above the law. He needs to face charges,' said Davis. 'Everyone gets suspended for doing something at work, but this is a criminal offense he committed so he should trialed (be tried) just like anyone else.' DeKalb resident Lisa Keys said she found it difficult to explain the situation to her children. 'What if you have your kids there at the park and they see something like that? That's not fair to those kids. That's something he should have did (in) personal time. That's a personal thing.' Mann entered a plea of not guilty to both charges prior to the case reset last month.
  • Plane with WWII Nazi design lands on Ga. 316 in Gwinnett
    Plane with WWII Nazi design lands on Ga. 316 in Gwinnett
    A small airplane landed on Ga. 316 in Gwinnett County on Monday afternoon, police said. The plane is registered to a Buford man, FAA records show. It appears to be designed to look like a Messerschmitt BF 109, a plane used by Nazi Germany in World War II. The design includes a swastika on the plane’s tail. The aircraft landed safely just before 1 p.m. and there were no injuries reported, according to Gwinnett County police. The plane landed on the highway near Harbins Road, the same intersection where an accident involving a milk truck spill snarled traffic earlier this month.  Gwinnett teen suing CSX after train accident severed his legs Fred Meyer, who was piloting the plane, was the only person on board. He does not own the aircraft but built the engine and helps take care of the maintenance, he told Channel 2 Action News. “The engine just quit, it just died,” Meyer told Channel 2. “You just sort of fall back on your training at that point in time. You dont think of the circumstances, you just think of your training.” The landing took place about three miles east of the Gwinnett County Airport at 12:45 p.m. After the landing near Dacula, the plane was pulled into the median. The plane was described by a Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman as a “Sonex experimental, amateur-built aircraft.” Sonex is a company that sells kits that allow people to build their own airplanes. Meyer told Channel 2 the Nazi design was “just for fun.” “A lot of people like to paint these planes up like old war birds,” Meyer said.  Like Gwinnett County News on Facebook | Follow us on Twitter and Instagram In other Gwinnett news:
  • Lacking Social Security income, Pulse nightclub shooter's widow asks court for defense funds
    Lacking Social Security income, Pulse nightclub shooter's widow asks court for defense funds
    In several documents filed and unsealed Monday in a federal court in Orlando, new details have come to light in the case against the widow of Pulse nightclub shooter Omar Mateen. >> Read more trending news Noor Salman, who is being charged with helping her husband plan and carry out the Pulse attack -- which left 49 dead and dozens injured -- has been in jail since being arrested in California on Jan. 16. In a document filed under seal on Friday and unsealed Monday, Salman’s attorneys said she had been informed on July 10, that she would no longer receive Social Security payments. Due to her lack of income, Salman asked the court to approve funding for a computer forensics expert. As part of the filing, Salman’s attorneys also asked for an eight-week extension for the expert to complete a report on data obtained by law enforcement. The data includes forensic images of three computers, four cellphones, an Apple iPad Mini, flash drives, 12 computer disks and a 38,000-page PDF file containing the complete contents of Salman’s Facebook account. The deadline for the expert report is Aug. 1, which isn’t enough time, Salman’s attorneys argued, pointing out that prosecutors had the information for more than seven months. The defense expert received the data on June 5, and reported back to Salman’s attorneys on June 15, that it would take him about 250 hours to process it all and complete his report. The Friday filing sought the funds to pay computer forensics expert Joshua Horowitz and the extra time needed for him to complete his analysis. The court filing did not say how much Horowitz would be paid. The judge approved the extension Monday and ordered the defense to give status updates every 30 days once the funding for Horowitz's work is approved. A final report on the computer forensics analysis was ordered to be filed no more than 60 days after the funding is approved. The time and funds are necessary for Salman’s defense and without them, her attorneys said they would not be able to defend her appropriately. “Only allowing for (now) less than two weeks for forensic review of the electronic discovery is impossible,” Friday’s filing said.
  • Eclipse could drain North Carolina solar farm of energy
    Eclipse could drain North Carolina solar farm of energy
    Duke Energy built the biggest solar farm in the Charlotte, North Carolina area in rural Union County, and it just went online in April. >> Read more trending news The solar eclipse on Aug. 21 could affect the solar farm, which spans 500 acres and supplies power to customers in Monroe. The nearly full eclipse will bring that energy production to a near-halt, at a time when Duke Energy is relying on it to keep power flowing. “Our engineers have studied how we manage that drop in power,” said Randy Wheeless, with Duke Energy. Losing the sun for that moment will be costly for the company, he said. “About 1,500 megawatts, which is about two gas power plants,” Wheeless said. “So a lot of drop-off quickly, and then it will ramp back up.” Duke Energy engineers have been working on their plan to transfer power from other areas to avoid an interruption. Wheeless said North Carolina is second in the country, behind California, when it comes to solar energy production.
  • Sen. John McCain to return to Senate for health care bill vote
    Sen. John McCain to return to Senate for health care bill vote
    Sen. John McCain's office says he will return to the Senate on Tuesday, day of health care vote. His office released a statement Monday evening saying, 'McCain looks forward to returning to the United States Senate tomorrow to continue working on important legislation, including health care reform, the National Defense Authorization Act, and new sanctions on Russia. JUST IN: McCain to return to Senate 'to continue working on important legislation, including health care reform' https://t.co/FbM9Ytjhzz pic.twitter.com/AzpIEWAEB2-- ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) July 25, 2017 Republicans are holding the high-stakes vote on Tuesday to open debate on legislation to repeal and replace 'Obamacare.' They have almost no margin for error making the presence of the 80-year-old McCain crucial if the vote is to succeed.
