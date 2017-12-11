Listen Live
Local
Decatur judge resigns after sending woman to jail over perjury, traffic ticket
Decatur judge resigns after sending woman to jail over perjury, traffic ticket

Decatur judge resigns after sending woman to jail over perjury, traffic ticket
By: Ellen Eldridge The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A Decatur municipal court judge has resigned after jailing a woman for perjury, saying she’d lied about a traffic ticket.

Judge Lindsay Jones offered his resignation to Decatur Chief Municipal Judge Rhathelia Stroud on Wednesday, Decatur City Manager Peggy Merriss told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. 

Jones had earlier told The AJC he was not stepping down.

The controversy began when Shari Hurston Tatum appeared in court Nov. 8 for a traffic ticket. She waived her right to an attorney and jury trial, but demanded a bench hearing, Jones said. 

Shari Hurston Tatum spent her 20th anniversary in jail after a judge ruled her in contempt of court.
Woman spends 20th anniversary in jail for minor traffic violation

Shari Hurston Tatum spent her 20th anniversary in jail after a judge ruled her in contempt of court.

When Tatum reappeared in court Wednesday for that hearing, Jones played video of the traffic incident and decided Tatum was guilty of blocking the intersection and further that Tatum was guilty of perjury. He sentenced her to two days in jail. 

MORE: Judge sentences woman to jail over Decatur traffic ticket

“Tatum’s perjury was characterized as misbehavior before the court, and treated as a contempt of court process, for which she was sentenced to two days in jail,” Jones said.

Tatum said she was embarrassed and ended up spending her 20th wedding anniversary in jail.

After The AJC on Thursday published an article about the incident, Jones sent a letter refuting the idea that he had resigned. 

“I have not offered my resignation to Ms. Merris or the City Commission, nor have I spoken with Ms. Merris or the Commissioners as of this date relating to my judgeship,” Jones wrote on Thursday.

NEW: Join the discussion at the AJC's Crime & Safety Facebook group

But Decatur officials say Jones had resigned verbally in conversation the day before with Stroud.

“After listening to his report and sharing my concerns and subsequent expectations for what had gone forth in the Court earlier, Judge Jones tendered his verbal resignation to me last night,” Stroud said in an email to Merriss.

Stroud further said she accepted the resignation immediately on behalf of the city.

Jones said on Sunday he meant only to maintain that he would not change his order in Tatum’s case and that he intended to seek further clarification from Stroud.

“I had no intent to offer the resignation of my position to Judge Stroud, I was merely expressing my intent do so in the future if the political pressures being exerting upon me to change my order were to persist,” Jones wrote.

Based on his resignation, Jones is no longer a member of the City of Decatur Municipal Court, Merriss said.

Know what's really going on with crime and public safety in your metro Atlanta community, including breaking news, trial coverage, trends and the latest on unsolved cases. Sign up for the AJC's crime and safety newsletter delivered weekly to your inbox.

Decatur judge resigns after sending woman to jail over perjury, traffic ticket

News

  • Storm post-mortem
    Storm post-mortem
    The biggest snow in parts of the Metro area in at least 25 years. Clearly my forecast snow amounts were a big bust in those areas, whereas it was correct elsewhere including the rain-snow line and where there would be mostly rain and little or no snow. I realize that is no comfort to those impacted by how wrong I was in the W/NW suburbs. I guess it’s worth repeating what I had in all the blog posts and on the radio “obviously this could change, check back frequently for updates, no forecast is set in stone”. Why that bares repeating I don’t know but at least a small percentage of the public seems shocked that weather and forecasts change and can be wrong.  I’ve known it since I was 5 or 6. Here’s a quote from my blog of last Wednesday morning: Here’s a quote from last Thursday 6am: “This forecast is likely to change one way or the other so check back often for updates on the radio and here”. This was a remarkable and very rare storm. I’ve been here 30 years and the snow in my own backyard is the most I’ve seen (above the Blizzard of March 1993) at 9 inches. Although that was a much worse storm in many ways for the whole Southeastern region of the U.S. TRULY an unusual abnormal and REMARKABLE system producing snow in northern Mexico and Texas BEFORE Boston, and with greater snow amounts in the deep south than Minneapolis Chicago and many other northern cities have had so far! There were flurries in New Orleans, a dusting on the ground in Mobile, AL, snow in the air at Destin and Panama City with snow falling 30 miles into the Gulf of Mexico!! The more abnormal a weather the system the more unpredictable it is for obvious reasons. They fall outside the distribution cure and thus become outliers. These are terms from statistical analysis for anyone not familiar. At the extreme they become a “Black Swan Event”. The fact that no forecaster locally, regionally, or nationally nailed the forecast belies that fact. This was the type of winter storm that always gives the Georgia it’s best chance at significant snow or ice, they are called a “Miller-A”. As opposed to a “Miller B” type system. The rain-snow/ice line varies from system to system and no two are ever exactly alike. From NCEP Here are the basic weather features on Friday December 8th at 7am: You can see the “long-wave trough” in the 500mb jet stream with a potent “short-wave” vorticity max in Texas responsible for cyclogenesis in the Gulf of Mexico. It’s worth noting that some models did have “scary” amounts of snow projected (which I mentioned in one of the blogs or tweets prior to storm) but that is NOT uncommon which is why forecasters don’t just say, “welp that the forecast then”. Otherwise every time the forecast would be ‘2-10 inches, that’s what models show’. It’s should also be noted those heavy snow outputs did NOT get the LOCATION right, so even if I believed those models verbatim the forecast would have been off the mark. Just like in hurricane track forecasts there is “a range” of possibilities for snow (or rain/t-storm) amounts and locations in every forecast and a normal and expected margin of error in all forecasts, including temp and wind outlooks. It’s not unusual for the rain-snow line fore example to be AT LEAST least 20 miles in a different direction from forecast. (In this case that part of the forecast was right on target). Reducing the normal margin of error will require more data and better physics in the computer algorithms and higher resolution models. For those who like to learn and understand… Here is some of the meteorology science of what happened: That strong upper-level disturbance swinging east/NE from Texas over a strong baroclinic zone (tight temperature gradient) resulting in Gulf of Mexico cyclogenesis (storm formation as a wave of low pressure on the stalled cold front) as seen above. Typically the axis of the heaviest snow is found about 90 miles to the track of the 850mb (about 5,000 feet) low center. In this case the 850mb level had one low move just south of Atlanta and another low deep in the gulf of Mexico. In theory the textbook says this would have put the heaviest snow well north of us! Studies (Younkin) show the heaviest snow axis close to the 850mb low pressure center happens only 30% of the time. Using an 850mb temp technique would have had a forecast the heaviest snow band too far south from I-20 to south Cobb and South Hall. Again, showing how this particular system went rogue. Another method (not shown) uses 700mb (about 10,000) feet vertical velocities to project snow amounts. In this case most models showed the strongest vertical motion well north or well south of where it actually occurred! The R/S line was quasi-stationary near I-85 wiggling a little north and south during the day, here it is depicted at 7pm Friday: On of the primary reasons for the narrow heavy snow band was an unexpectedly strong persistent and nearly stationary feature at around 10,000 feet as discussed by Papin was 700mb frontogenesis (creation of a front in a tight baroclinic temperature gradient zone) which causes strong ascent or vertical motions able to lift moisture into the dendritic growth zone aloft (DGZ) creating the heavy snow band. This ‘frontogenic forcing’ (purple lines) depicted here at 2pm and 7pm Friday: This process was aided by strong warm air advection (WAA) at both 850mb and 700mb as winds at those levels transported warm moist air into the cold air farther north. Interestingly the mesoscale forecasters at SPC expected mostly rain south of Rome even as a band of heavy snow rates was approaching: In most areas temps cooled from around 39 early morning to 32 or so the rest of the day and most of the night. But early that evening they saw this: It did not finally move all the way South and East through the area until the wee hours of Saturday morning as the wave of low pressure moved into the Atlantic and the 500mb vorticity max (short-wave) at the base of the jet stream (“baroclinic leaf” signature) trough swung across Georgia: The system like most Miller As rode NE up the coast as a Nor’easter: Forecasters must work with just a minuscule sampling of the atmosphere and then extrapolate from that woefully inadequate data to simulate the future state of the atmosphere. We’ve come along way since the first attempts at Numerical Weather Prediction but mother nature will always have the upper hand over mankind for we are mere mortals. Wikapedia: I am reminded of what Teddy Roosevelt said about the “Man in the arena”, but I am also reminded of the old Breton Prayer: Thanks for reading, thanks for listening, thanks for following, thanks for understanding. Follow me on Twitter @MellishMeterWSB.                
  • Clark's Christmas Kids 2017
    Clark's Christmas Kids 2017
    Clark's Christmas Kids needs YOUR help! We still need to collect toys and gifts for roughly 3,000 kids. Please donate online at Clark.com/ChristmasKids.
  • After NYC subway bombing, Trump slams 'chain migration'
    After NYC subway bombing, Trump slams 'chain migration'
    A would-be suicide bomber's rush-hour blast in the heart of the New York City subway system failed to cause the bloodshed he intended, authorities said, but it gave new fuel to President Donald Trump's push to limit immigration.Hours after Monday's explosion in an underground passageway connecting two of Manhattan's busiest stations, Trump cited the background of the alleged bomber in renewing his call for closer scrutiny of foreigners who come to the country and less immigration based on family ties.The man arrested in the bombing, Akayed Ullah — who told investigators he wanted to retaliate for American action against Islamic State extremists — came to the U.S. from Bangladesh in 2011 on a visa available to certain relatives of U.S. citizens.'Today's terror suspect entered our country through extended-family chain migration, which is incompatible with national security,' Trump said in a statement that called for various changes to the immigration system. Earlier, White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Trump's proposed policies 'could have prevented this.'In a scenario New York had dreaded for years, Ullah strapped on a crude pipe bomb with Velcro and plastic ties, slipped unnoticed into the nation's busiest subway system and set off the device, authorities said.The device didn't work as intended; authorities said Ullah, 27, was the only person seriously wounded. But the attack sent frightened commuters fleeing through a smoky passageway, and three people suffered headaches and ringing ears from the first bomb blast in the subway in more than two decades.'This is one of my nightmares ... a terrorist attack in the subway system,' Gov. Andrew Cuomo told cable channel NY1. 'The good news is: We were on top of it.'Ullah was being treated for burns to his hands and abdomen but spoke to investigators from his hospital bed, law enforcement officials said. He was 'all over the place' about his motive but indicated he wanted to avenge what he portrayed as U.S. aggression against the Islamic State group, a law enforcement official said.The officials spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the blast.Ullah's low-tech bomb used explosive powder, a nine-volt battery, a Christmas light and matches, the officials said. Investigators said the suspect was seen on surveillance footage igniting the bomb.In the end, it wasn't powerful enough to turn the pipe into deadly shrapnel, the officials said.Law enforcement officials said Ullah looked at IS propaganda online but is not known to have any direct contact with the militants and probably acted alone. Cuomo said there was no evidence, so far, of other bombs or a larger plot. The Democrat said officials were exploring whether Ullah had been on authorities' radar, but there was no indication yet that he was.The attack came less than two months after eight people died near the World Trade Center in a truck attack that, authorities said, was carried out by an Uzbek immigrant who admired the Islamic State group.Since 1965, America's immigration policy has centered on giving preference to people with advanced education or skills, or people with family ties to U.S. citizens and, in some cases, legal permanent residents. Citizens have been able to apply for spouses, parents, children, siblings and the siblings' spouses and minor children; the would-be immigrants are then screened by U.S. officials to determine whether they can come.Trump's administration has called for a 'merit-based' immigration system that would limit family-based green cards to spouses and minor children.Ullah lived with his father, mother and brother in a Brooklyn neighborhood with a large Bangladeshi community, residents said. He was licensed to drive a livery cab between 2012 and 2015, but the license was allowed to lapse, according to law enforcement officials and New York City's Taxi and Limousine Commission.His family was 'deeply saddened' by the attack but also 'outraged by the way we have been targeted by law enforcement,' the family said in a statement sent by the New York Chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations. A teenage relative was pulled out of class and questioned in school without a parent, guardian or lawyer, the statement said.Security cameras captured the attacker walking casually through a crowded passageway when the bomb went off around 7:20 a.m. A plume of white smoke cleared to show the man sprawled on the ground and commuters scattering.Port Authority police said officers found the man injured on the ground, with wires protruding from his jacket and the device strapped to his torso. They said he was reaching for a cellphone and they grabbed his hands.The last bomb blast in the subway system was believed to be in December 1994, when an explosive made from mayonnaise jars and batteries wounded 48 people in a car in lower Manhattan. Prosecutors said unemployed computer programmer Edward Leary set off the explosion to try to extort $2 million from the city's transit agency; he claimed insanity. He was convicted of attempted murder and sentenced to 94 years in prison.___Associated Press writers Tom Hays, Jake Pearson, Kiley Armstrong, Larry Neumeister and David James Jeans in New York, Michael Balsamo in Los Angeles, Matt Pennington in Washington, D.C., and AP researcher Rhonda Shafner in New York contributed to this report.
  • US-based climate scientists to take research to France
    US-based climate scientists to take research to France
    It is a dream come true for U.S.-based climate scientists — the offer of all-expenses-paid life in France to advance their research in Europe instead of in the United States under climate skeptic President Donald Trump, two of the winners say.American scientist Camille Parmesan and British scientist Benjamin Sanderson are among the 18 initial winners, including 13 based in the U.S., who were named recipients of French President Emmanuel Macron's 'Make Our Planet Great Again' climate grants.Macron congratulated the winners during a brief ceremony in Paris on Monday evening, ahead of a climate summit that gathers more than 50 world leaders in the French capital Tuesday.In an interview with The Associated Press, Parmesan expressed elation at the prospect of spending the next five years doing her research in France instead of the United States.A scientist from the University of Texas at Austin, she is a leader in the field on how climate affects wildlife. She lived for a few years in the United Kingdom for family reasons and was considering returning to the U.S. until Trump's election.'He very, very rapidly has been actively trying to erode science in the U.S.A. and in particular climate science,' she said. 'And it's hard for two reasons: Funding is becoming almost impossible, and in a psychological sense.'Parmesan answered with enthusiasm Macron's appeal for climate researchers to come work in France, minutes after Trump's rejection of the Paris climate accord. 'It gave me such a psychological boost, it was so good to have that kind of support, to have the head of state saying I value what you do,' she said.Parmesan, who said she is looking forward to improving her French, will be working at an experimental ecology station in the Pyrenees mountains.Sanderson, who also worked in the U.S., told the AP that he found it 'very reassuring' that France is 'openly encouraging climate research.'He said his application was motivated by 'the fact that France is making a stand on prioritizing climate change research, but also it's increasingly hard to get research funding in the U.S.'Sanderson used to work at the National Center for Atmospheric Research in Boulder, Colorado, on risks and uncertainties under climate change. For the next few years, he will be living in Toulouse, in southern France, where the country's national meteorological service is based.
  • 'Alternative facts' remark tops 2017 list of notable quotes
    'Alternative facts' remark tops 2017 list of notable quotes
    The use of the term 'alternative facts' by Kellyanne Conway, an adviser to President Donald Trump, tops a Yale Law School librarian's list of the most notable quotes of 2017.The statement Conway made when asked why Trump's then-Press Secretary Sean Spicer mischaracterized the size of inauguration crowds is one of many Trump-related quotations on the list, assembled by Fred Shapiro, an associate director at the library.'I actually had to limit the amount of Trump-related quotations on the list so as not to have the list overwhelmed by him,' Shapiro said.The yearly list is an update to 'The Yale Book of Quotations,' which was first published in 2006. Shapiro chooses quotes that are famous or revealing of the spirit of the times, and not necessarily eloquent or admirable.___THE LIST1. 'Sean Spicer, our press secretary, gave alternative facts.' — Kellyanne Conway, interview on NBC 'Meet the Press,' Jan. 22.2. 'Alternative facts are not facts, they're falsehoods.' — Chuck Todd, interview of Kellyanne Conway on 'Meet the Press,' Jan. 22.3. 'I just fired the head of the FBI. He was crazy, a real nut job. I faced great pressure because of Russia. That's taken off.' — Trump, as reported by The New York Times, explaining the firing of James Comey to visiting Russian officials, May 10.4. 'With respect to any women who have made allegations on the record, Mr. Weinstein believes that all of these relationships were consensual.' — Sallie Hofmeister, spokeswoman for Harvey Weinstein, Oct. 10.5. 'Make our planet great again.' — Emmanuel Macron, statement on the withdrawal of the United States from the Paris climate agreement, June 1.6. 'We can't have the inmates running the prison.' — Robert McNair, owner of the Houston Texans football team, describing players protesting the national anthem, as quoted in ESPN The Magazine, Oct. 27.7. 'Yes.' — Elizabeth Warren, responding to Jake Tapper's question on whether the 2016 Democratic primaries were rigged in favor of Hillary Clinton, in an interview on CNN's 'The Lead,' Nov. 2.8. 'And the Academy Award ... for Best Picture ... La La Land.' — Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway, mistakenly reading the wrong winner for Best Picture in an envelope mix-up, Academy Awards ceremony, Feb. 27.9. 'It's a shame the White House has become an adult day care center.' — Bob Corker, Republican senator from Tennessee, in a tweet, Oct. 8.10. 'There is too much money in the world.' — Lawrence Luhring, art dealer, reacting to the sale of a painting possibly by Leonardo da Vinci for over $450 million, as quoted in The New York Times, Nov. 16.
  • Merriam-Webster's word of the year for 2017: 'Feminism'
    Merriam-Webster's word of the year for 2017: 'Feminism'
    This may or may not come as a surprise: Merriam-Webster's word of the year for 2017 is 'feminism.'Yes, it's been a big year or two or 100 for the word. In 2017, lookups for feminism increased 70 percent over 2016 on Merriam-Webster.com and spiked several times after key events, lexicographer Peter Sokolowski, the company's editor at large, told The Associated Press ahead of Tuesday's annual word reveal.There was the Women's March on Washington in January, along with sister demonstrations around the globe. And heading into the year was Democrat Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign and references linking her to white-clad suffragettes, along with her loss to President Donald Trump, who once boasted about grabbing women.The 'Me Too' movement rose out of Harvey Weinstein's dust, and other 'silence breakers' brought down rich and famous men of media, politics and the entertainment worlds. Feminism has been in Merriam-Webster's annual Top 10 for the last few years, including sharing word-of-the-year honors with other 'isms' in 2015. Socialism, fascism, racism, communism, capitalism and terrorism rounded out the bunch. Surreal was the word of the year last year.'The word feminism was being use in a kind of general way,' Sokolowski said by phone from the company's headquarters in Springfield, Massachusetts. 'The feminism of this big protest, but it was also used in a kind of specific way: What does it mean to be a feminist in 2017? Those kinds of questions are the kinds of things, I think, that send people to the dictionary.'Feminism's roots are in the Latin for 'woman' and the word 'female,' which dates to 14th century English. Sokolowski had to look no further than his company's founder, Noah Webster, for the first dictionary reference, in 1841, which isn't all that old in the history of English.'It was a very new word at that time,' Sokolowski said. 'His definition is not the definition that you and I would understand today. His definition was, 'The qualities of females,' so basically feminism to Noah Webster meant femaleness. We do see evidence that the word was used in the 19th century in a medical sense, for the physical characteristics of a developing teenager, before it was used as a political term, if you will.'Webster added the word in revisions to his 'An American Dictionary of the English Language.' They were his last. He died in 1843. He also added the word terrorism that year.'We had no idea he was the original dictionary source of feminism. We don't have a lot of evidence of what he was looking at,' Sokolowski said.Today, Merriam-Webster defines feminism as the 'theory of the political, economic and social equality of the sexes' and 'organized activities on behalf of women's rights and interests.'Another spike for the word feminism in 2017 occurred in February, after Kellyanne Conway spoke at the Conservative Political Action Committee.'It's difficult for me to call myself a feminist in the classic sense because it seems to be very anti-male and it certainly seems to be very pro-abortion. I'm neither anti-male or pro-abortion,' she said. 'There's an individual feminism, if you will, that you make your own choices. ... I look at myself as a product of my choices, not a victim of my circumstances. And to me, that's what conservative feminism is all about.'She was applauded, and she sent many people to their dictionaries, Sokolowski said. The company would not release actual lookup numbers.Other events that drew interest to the word feminism was the popular Hulu series, 'The Handmaid's Tale,' and the blockbuster movie, 'Wonder Woman,' directed by a woman, Patty Jenkins, Sokolowski said.Merriam-Webster had nine runners-up, in no particular order:— Complicit , competitor Dictionary.com's word of the year.— Recuse , in reference to Jeff Sessions and the Russia investigation.— Empathy , which hung high all year.— Dotard , used by Kim Jong-un to describe Trump.— Syzygy , the nearly straight-line configuration of three celestial bodies, such as the sun, moon and earth during a solar or lunar eclipse.— Gyro , which can be pronounced three different ways, a phenom celebrated in a Jimmy Fallon sketch on 'The Tonight Show.'— Federalism , which Lindsey Graham referred to in discussing the future of the Affordable Care Act.— Hurricane , which Sokolowski suspects is because people are confused about wind speed.— Gaffe , such as what happened at the Academy Awards when the wrong best picture winner was announced. That was a go-to word for the media, Sokolowski said.
