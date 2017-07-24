A camp where a 5-year-old boy died Friday is unlicensed and state officials ordered it to close Monday.
Camp Cricket Summer Day Camp at Cochran Mill Park is an unlicensed program that was unknown to the state of Georgia until Monday, Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning spokesman Reg Griffin said.
“Our investigation today has confirmed that Camp Cricket Summer Day Camp at Cochran Mill Park was operating without a license or exemption from licensing,” Griffin said in an emailed statement. “Our agency is issuing a cease and desist order for the program. Our investigation into how the incident occurred is continuing.”
Ayisat Idris-Hosch, the mother of Benjamin "Kamau" Hosch III, was overcome with grief Monday as she talked about her son’s death.
“They robbed us of his life, his potential,” Idris-Hosch said during a news conference at her attorney’s office. “They took that from us and I am broken.”
Kamau and 12 other children at Camp Cricket Summer Day Camp were taken for lunch near a waterfall at the Cochran Mill Nature Center in Chattahoochee Hills on Friday, board member Steve Hurwitz said in a statement to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
“Following lunch, the children were allowed to splash in a shallow adjacent creek,” Hurwitz said.
When the group gathered to leave, adult supervisors realized Kamau was missing, Hurwitz said.
Chattahoochee Hills police officers were dispatched when the child was reported missing about 12:27 p.m., according to an incident report obtained by The AJC.
Fairburn police, Palmetto police and Chattahoochee Hills Fire Rescue assisted Chattahoochee Hills police in the search.
A volunteer found Kamau about 12:54 p.m. in a pool of water, Chattahoochee Hills City Manager Robert Rokovitz said. He was a short distance away from the creek in an area that had not been visited by the group, Hurwitz said.
Chattahoochee Hills fire officials administered CPR on Kamau, who was in cardiac arrest, according to the police report. He was taken by ambulance to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Hughes Spalding. It was not immediately clear if he died en route to the hospital or at the hospital.
“As you can imagine,” Hurwitz said, “we are devastated by this tragedy.”
Investigators with the Chattahoochee Hills Police Department have not said if the camp had been the subject of safety complaints in the past. However, Hurwitz said the camp has hosted thousands of children over the years “without incident except for minor scrapes, bumps and bruises,” Hurwitz said.
In 2016, more than 15,000 children visited, he said.
He said Kamau’s death has left the center’s staff, board and volunteers “heartbroken and distraught.”
The nature center is a nonprofit with a mission to help injured wild animals and provide educational tours and camps for children.
During the news conference, Atlanta attorney L. Chris Stewart described the camp’s actions as an example of “gross, insane negligence.”
"This isn't an accident, this is gross, insane negligence." Attorney for the boy who drowned at camp, speaking out right now. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/IfS0NbzPsW— Audrey Washington (@AudreyWSBTV) July 24, 2017
He said Kamau was allowed, without prior parental consent, to slide on the waterfall and swim. The boy could not swim.
Citing pending litigation, Hurwitz said the camp does not plan to make additional statements.
“What happened to my son should not happen to anyone,” Idris-Hosch said. “No one should ever feel as broken, as cheated, as I feel right now. No one should ever have to go through this. They didn’t tell me what they were doing.”
Griffin said Georgia law allows for situations where a child care service can be exempt from state licensing requirements based on the ages of children, duration of the program, hours of operation, specific activities, or where services are offered free of charge.
“It appears that Camp Cricket was neither licensed nor had it applied for and received exempt status from the state,” Griffin said.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
“The investigator is still interviewing people and collecting additional data,” Rokovitz said.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is making progress on a massive backlog of rape kits and has already identified 88 suspects in those cases. Only Channel 2 Action News was there as the GBI briefed key lawmakers about its progress. House Speaker David Ralston and other Georgia lawmakers toured the GBI's crime lab Monday to find out more about the kits. Georgia had more than 5,000 kits backlogged for as long as 10 years. After the legislature passed a law requiring testing, the GBI started processing them last summer. Since then, they've tested 979 kits, and from those, they got 88 hits on a national DNA database, meaning they've identified 88 suspects in those cases. RELATED STORIES: State investigating hundreds of untested rape kits linked to children Channel 2 investigates Georgia rape kits going untested State crime lab to get hundreds more untested rape kits Ralston, who helped push the law through the state house, says this is a big step to getting justice for victims. 'It's really, really gratifying to know that we can really look victims in the eye now and tell them that ... we're serious about bringing justice,' Ralston said. State Rep. Scott Holcomb wrote the bill requiring the testing. He says it's just as important to make sure that there's never a backlog again. 'I'm very encouraged,' Holcomb said. 'We know that this problem is going to be solved.' GBI director Vernon Keenan says they expect to have 95 percent of the rape kits tested by June 2019. 'We're bringing justice to sexual-assault victims and law enforcement and prosecutors are very thankful, and I know that the victims are,' Kennan said. The crime lab also has to test new rape kits, along with DNA from other crimes, too. We have new information about how the GBI is reducing the state's large number of backlogged Sexual Assault Kits. pic.twitter.com/CxSpC1CttY-- Richard Elliot (@RElliotWSB) July 24, 2017
Channel 2 Action News has confirmed DeKalb County Sheriff Jeff Mann returned to work Monday morning, following a 40-day governor-ordered suspension. The suspension was linked to findings from an investigation into Mann's arrest on May 6 in Piedmont Park. Mann is charged with indecency and obstruction for exposing himself in Piedmont Park before running from an Atlanta Police Department bicycle officer. Mann's case is still pending in Atlanta Municipal Court, where his attorney has entered a motion to dismiss the case based on double jeopardy. Mann is asking the court to consider his suspension, which was ordered by Gov. Deal, as punishment served in the case. As of Friday, Judge Crystal Gaines had not yet made a ruling on the case. The case is scheduled to be heard Thursday afternoon, following a reset earlier this month. Since June 13, Capt. Ruth Stringer has served as interim sheriff of DeKalb County. RELATED STORIES: Judge appoints interim sheriff in place of DeKalb Sheriff Jeffrey Mann Sheriff accused of indecency headed to trial DeKalb sheriff suspends himself after indecency arrest Investigation into sheriff's alleged indecent acts to continue DeKalb sheriff ran after being caught in park for indecent acts, police say Residents say sheriff's arrest one more dark cloud on DeKalb County Her appointment was made by a DeKalb County Superior Court judge following the governor's executive order. That appointment also followed a self-imposed suspension in late May that Mann announced to his staff via an internal memo. Voter reaction Some DeKalb voters seemed indifferent to news of Mann's return Monday. 'When you have that much power, you can kind of do what you want to do,' said Niya Johnson. 'That's how it's working nowadays in today's society, unfortunately.' Johnson never expected Mann's career to suffer from the incident. 'He can do whatever he wants and still go back to work,' she said. 'That's how that works.' Kailand Davis's only problem with the case is Mann's request for it to be dismissed from Atlanta Municipal Court. 'Nah, see, that's him trying to get above the law. He needs to face charges,' said Davis. 'Everyone gets suspended for doing something at work, but this is a criminal offense he committed so he should trialed (be tried) just like anyone else.' DeKalb resident Lisa Keys said she found it difficult to explain the situation to her children. 'What if you have your kids there at the park and they see something like that? That's not fair to those kids. That's something he should have did (in) personal time. That's a personal thing.' Mann entered a plea of not guilty to both charges prior to the case reset last month.
A small airplane landed on Ga. 316 in Gwinnett County on Monday afternoon, police said. The plane is registered to a Buford man, FAA records show. It appears to be designed to look like a Messerschmitt BF 109, a plane used by Nazi Germany in World War II. The design includes a swastika on the plane’s tail. The aircraft landed safely just before 1 p.m. and there were no injuries reported, according to Gwinnett County police. The plane landed on the highway near Harbins Road, the same intersection where an accident involving a milk truck spill snarled traffic earlier this month. Gwinnett teen suing CSX after train accident severed his legs Fred Meyer, who was piloting the plane, was the only person on board. He does not own the aircraft but built the engine and helps take care of the maintenance, he told Channel 2 Action News. “The engine just quit, it just died,” Meyer told Channel 2. “You just sort of fall back on your training at that point in time. You dont think of the circumstances, you just think of your training.” The landing took place about three miles east of the Gwinnett County Airport at 12:45 p.m. After the landing near Dacula, the plane was pulled into the median. The plane was described by a Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman as a “Sonex experimental, amateur-built aircraft.” Sonex is a company that sells kits that allow people to build their own airplanes. Meyer told Channel 2 the Nazi design was “just for fun.” “A lot of people like to paint these planes up like old war birds,” Meyer said. Like Gwinnett County News on Facebook | Follow us on Twitter and Instagram In other Gwinnett news:
Criminal charges are possible after a 5-year old boy drowned at a south Fulton County summer camp. The drowning happened Friday at the Cochran Mill Nature Center in Palmetto. According to the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning, the camp was not licensed but the department said in some cases camps don't have to register with the state or get a license. In a statement late Monday evening, the department said: 'Our investigation today has confirmed that Camp Cricket Summer Day Camp at Cochran Mill Park was operating without a license or exemption from licensing. Our agency is issuing a cease and desist order for the program.'
A federal judge on Monday cleared the way for President Donald Trump's commission on election fraud to resume collecting detailed voter roll information from the states. The commission asked states last month to provide publicly available data including registered voters' names, birth dates and partial Social Security numbers, but it later told them to hold off until a judge ruled on a lawsuit filed by the Electronic Privacy Information Center in Washington. U.S. District Court Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly, in the District of Columbia, denied the advocacy group's request to block the data collection in a ruling that commission vice chairman Kris Kobach called 'a major victory for government accountability, transparency and the public's right to know about the integrity of our elections processes.' 'The commission requested this publicly available data as part of its fact-gathering process, which is information that states regularly release to political candidates, political parties and the general public,' said Kobach, the Republican secretary of state in Kansas. 'We look forward to continuing to work with state election leaders to gather information and identify opportunities to improve election integrity.' The privacy group had argued that the commission should have completed an assessment of privacy concerns before making the request. The judge found that the group had standing to make that argument but said the commission is not an agency and therefore is not required to do such assessments. The judge also found the group failed to show that its members would be harmed by the data collection. 'The only practical harm the plaintiff's advisory board members would suffer ... is that their already publicly available information would be rendered more easily accessible by virtue of its consolidation on the computer systems that would ultimately receive this information on behalf of the commission,' the judge said. She did not say that any states must comply with the commission's request. The privacy group said it will be watching closely to see what the commission does next. 'The commission cannot evade privacy obligations by playing a shell game with the nation's voting records,' EPIC president Marc Rotenberg said. Similar lawsuits are pending in Texas, Florida and New Hampshire. The New Hampshire lawsuit, brought by two lawmakers and an American Civil Liberties Union chapter, was put on hold pending the outcome of the Washington case. Trump, a Republican, created the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity in May to investigate his allegations, offered without evidence, that millions of people voted illegally in 2016. At the panel's first meeting last week, he questioned the motives of states that have refused to comply with the commission's request, suggesting they had something to hide. Before the commission paused data collection earlier this month, an Associated Press count of states' responses found 17 plus Washington, D.C., didn't plan to provide any information. Election officials in some of those states questioned the commission's intent to search for voter fraud; in some states, the main concern was voters' privacy. Thirty states said they would provide limited information that was considered public already. And some of those states said the commission would have some hoops to jump through such as paying for the data or filling out additional request forms. Alabama, Hawaii and Idaho had not announced decisions about whether to comply. ___ Geoff Mulvihill in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, contributed to this report.
The last killer whale born in captivity under SeaWorld's former orca-breeding program died Monday at the company's San Antonio park, SeaWorld said. Veterinarians were treating 3-month-old Kyara for an infection last weekend, but her health continued to decline, the Orlando-based company said in a news release. 'Kyara had a tremendous impact on the entire zoological team, not to mention all of the guests that had the chance to see her,' San Antonio trainer Julie Sigman said in a statement. 'The heart and support that has gone into caring for her throughout Takara's pregnancy until today has been amazing. As animal caregivers we dedicate our lives to these animals, and this loss will be felt throughout the entire SeaWorld family.' A veterinary team will conduct a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death. The release said that could take several weeks. SeaWorld announced the end of its breeding program in March 2016, following years of pressure from animal rights protests and shifting public opinion about orcas being held in captivity. SeaWorld has not collected a wild orca in nearly 40 years, and most of its orcas were born in captivity. Kyara was born to 26-year-old Takara last April but was conceived before the program's end was announced. Orca gestation can last up to 18 months. SeaWorld also has decided to phase out its world-famous killer whale performances by 2019, after public opinion turned against keeping orcas, dolphins and other animals in captivity for entertainment. The backlash intensified after the 2013 release of 'Blackfish,' a documentary critical of SeaWorld's orca care. It focused on the orca Tilikum, which killed trainer Dawn Brancheau in Orlando in 2010 by dragging her into the pool before shocked visitors after a 'Dine with Shamu' show. Tilikum, which sired 14 calves over nearly 25 years in Orlando, died of bacterial pneumonia in January. Kyara was sired by Kyuquot (pronounced ky YOO kit). SeaWorld has 22 orcas left in the U.S. The youngest, Amaya, was born in December 2014. All the orcas are expected to remain on display and available for researchers for years to come in Orlando, San Diego and San Antonio. SeaWorld has announced plans to introduce new 'natural orca encounters' in place of theatrical shows.
