A 59-year-old DeKalb County woman is in critical condition after being hit while crossing the street to get to a bus stop, her daughter said.
The driver of an SUV struck Deborah Gee as she was crossing Clairmont Road near Century Place in Brookhaven, headed for the bus stop she walks to every day, daughter Michaelyn Jones told Channel 2 Action News.
The impact happened about 7 p.m. Wednesday, according to a Brookhaven police report.
Gee is expected to survive, but her family said it would take years to recover from several broken bones and doctors may have to amputate her right leg.
“They just left her there. It's awful,” Jones told Channel 2. “I don’t understand how somebody could do that. They left her there to die.”
Daughter Chastity Shanahan said Gee is tough.
Shanahan and Jones said bystanders rushed to help after the driver drove off.
“Thank God that there were two witnesses that stopped and saved her life or she would have died,” Jones said.
The driver kept driving west on Clairmont Road toward Buford Highway and likely has front-end damage to the SUV, according to evidence police found at the scene.
Police said that driver faces felony hit-and-run charges despite the fact that Gee wasn’t in a crosswalk when she was hit.
“It's our understanding that Brookhaven police are going through some camera data that records tags at that intersection,” family attorney Joe Habachy told Channel 2.
Gee’s daughters are hoping she will be able to walk again someday. For now, they just want justice.
“We need to find the person that left my mom laying on the ground,” Jones said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Brookhaven police or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
