A Gwinnett County couple remains behind bars charged with stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of items from an elderly man battling cancer.

Patrick Toomey hired Janice Brown earlier this year to clean his Lilburn home and she soon brought along her husband Aaron to help with the yard. But Toomey tells WSB’s Sandra Parrish he immediately noticed his watch was missing.

Toomey says at first Janice Brown accused him of misplacing it and offered to come back and look for it. But he says she would only take more, including food.

“Then I also found my gun missing. She knew where I keep that because it’s under the mattress and she makes the beds,” he says.

Close Couple jailed for stealing from elderly Lilburn man

Toomey says the couple would also come in the home when he was not there and steal thousands of dollars’ worth of equipment he used in his job to find mold in buildings. Gwinnett County Police have since recovered three of those items.

“It was like Christmas. Quite honestly, I didn’t expect anything back,” he says.

The couple is charged with exploitation of a disabled adult and theft by receiving.