Cops: Pregnant woman burglarized Duluth home, opened Christmas gifts

Duluth police are looking for two suspects, one of whom was caught on camera, who stole a package from the doorstep of a home before breaking into the house and unwrapping the family’s Christmas presents.

One suspect was captured in an image by a Ring doorbell, which allows homeowners to see video of the area surrounding their front door. The suspect, who appears to be a visibly pregnant woman, rang the doorbell, triggering the camera. She and another suspect, who was not captured on camera, stole a package from the doorstep, according to police.

After stealing the package, the suspect on camera burglarized the home, police said. Officers found Christmas presents under the tree unwrapped, with wrapping paper scattered around the room. Several drawers from dressers had been removed and left on the bedroom floor, and they looked like someone had gone through them, a police report said.

Duluth police are asking the public to contact them if they have any information about the suspects’ identity. You can email pdpio@duluthpd.com with any information.

