Local
Construction worker dies in Midtown when equipment falls on him
Close

Construction worker dies in Midtown when equipment falls on him

Construction worker dies in Midtown when equipment falls on him
Police and fire crews responded to the scene of a deadly construction accident in Midtown. (Credit: Channel 2 Action News)

Construction worker dies in Midtown when equipment falls on him

By: Steve Burns The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated:

A construction worker was killed Friday in an accident in the 1100 block of West Peachtree Street NW in Midtown, Atlanta police said.

“It appears that a piece of construction equipment may have fallen on the victim,” police spokesman Donald Hannah said. The worker was not identified.

Atlanta Fire Rescue crews also responded.

The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration will investigate the incident, Hannah said.

In April, a construction worker from Roswell died after a fall while working at Pinewood Atlanta Studios in Fayette County. The man was identified as 41-year-old Javier Pedraza Perez, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

In August, a man’s arms were crushed and partially severed in a work-related injury at a construction site on Roxboro Road in Buckhead, Atlanta Fire Rescue officials said.

