Listen Live
cloudy-day
81°
H 81
L 69

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
81°
Thundershowers
H 81° L 69°
  • cloudy-day
    81°
    Current Conditions
    Thundershowers. H 81° L 69°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    81°
    Today
    Thundershowers. H 81° L 69°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    82°
    Tomorrow
    Thundershowers. H 82° L 71°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
Local
Cobb police revamp use-of-force training after officer-involved shooting
Close

Cobb police revamp use-of-force training after officer-involved shooting

Cobb police revamp use-of-force training after officer-involved shooting
Photo Credit: Channel 2
Newly released footage shows former officer James Caleb Elliot firing eight shots at a 16-year-old after the cop pulled him and three others over in a stolen car, according to a release from Cobb Co. officials.

Cobb police revamp use-of-force training after officer-involved shooting

Veronica Waters and Nicole Bennett

The Cobb County police department is changing its use-of-force and firearms training following an officer-involved shooting that left a teenager with an injury to his upper thigh. 

Newly released footage shows former officer James Caleb Elliot firing eight shots at a 16-year-old after the cop pulled him and three others over in a stolen car, according to a release from Cobb Co. officials.  

Police told the AJC that Elliot was on a suspicious vehicle call last Novemeber when he discovered the car, driven by the teen, was involved in a carjacking and asked everyone inside to step out. 

The teen, who has not been identified, stepped out of the car and ran from the scene, leading the officer on a chase. 

Cobb Public Safety Training Captain Andy Hite says these things happen fast, but they will emphasize in training when it is legal for an officer to open fire on a suspect running away. 

“After seeing the video, I would want to go back to Tennessee v. Gardner,” Hite tells WSB’s Veronica Waters. In this 1985 civil case, the U.S. Supreme Court held that, under the Fourth Amendment, an officer may not use deadly force on a fleeing suspect unless he or she has “probable cause to believe that the suspect poses a significant threat of death or serious physical injury to the officer or others."   

Hite says he would want to make sure that officers consider all the factors of each situation.

“You have to consider your backdrop,” Hite explains. "Was a weapon present? How fresh was the crime? What type of crime was committed?”

While Hite says he is always reluctant to second-guess an officer, he believes waiting for backup would have been a better decision in Elliot’s case. 

Hite adds that it is important that the actions of police do not become more dangerous than that of the fleeing suspect. 

The department will also focus on community safety -- as the officer fired his gun in a residential neighborhood. 

“We have coming soon, a new use-of-force simulator that’s being built now at our facility,” Hite says. “It has a 180-degree screen. Through the computer system, you can plug in specific situations like this and put those officers in that situation.  

“With the technology now, it feels real.” 

He adds, “That’s one of the best ways, in my opinion, we can train our officers to have muscle memory, so to speak, so that when they get in the situation in real life they make the proper decision.”  

Asked how he felt after watching the video of the incident with former Cobb officer Elliot, Hite says, “I’ve been an officer of 22 years and anytime I see an officer pull his weapon and give pursuit alone, I cringe. 

“It’s a very dangerous situation; it’s unfortunate, but it’s my job to make sure that we train our recruits to go out and handle those situations appropriately. 

“That’s what we’re going to do here.”

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Some areas of Texas see Harvey-related gas shortages
    Some areas of Texas see Harvey-related gas shortages
    Motorists in Texas have been encountering increasing numbers of “No Gas” signs when they try to fill up, evidence of the battering Hurricane Harvey delivered to the Gulf Coast’s huge energy complex. Industry experts say the shortages are likely to be sporadic and short-lived. >> Read more trending news “Motorists tend to overreact to situations like these and then make them even worse,” said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst at GasBuddy, a smartphone app that provides drivers with information on gas prices and station locations. “I would advise that they only buy what gasoline they need, and to conserve where possible.” Still, DeHaan and others said the precise duration and depth of the supply issues will depend on when the Gulf Coast refineries — which combined account for nearly a third of U.S. refining capacity — are operational again, and when the Houston Ship Channel reopens. Related: Harvey’s economic impact will be felt statewide, but so will recovery The bulk of retail gasoline dispensed at pumps in Austin, Texas, is refined by Flint Hills Resources in Corpus Christi and then transported by pipeline to a terminal off U.S. 290 east of Interstate 35. Two Corpus Christi plants operated by Flint Hills that supply the Austin market were taken out of service because of Harvey, and it’s unclear when they will be operating again. The company “is in the process of doing startup” on the plants, said Andy Saenz, a Flint Hills spokesman. He declined to give additional details. Meanwhile, the Colonial pipeline — which stretches from Houston to New Jersey and supplies much of the U.S. East Coast and South with fuel — was shut down Wednesday, contributing to gasoline price increases and fears of shortages in those regions. Colonial’s operator said Thursday that it expects the pipeline to be operational again Sunday. Motiva also announced that it is shutting down its Port Arthur refinery — the largest in the country — because of flooding, although some other refineries have been reopening. Related: Hurricane Harvey: Gas prices could spike by as much as 15 cents Jesus Azanza, a spokesman for the Texas Food and Fuel Association, said the Austin terminal for Flint Hills refineries has been running largely off reserves since the hurricane. “Part of what is creating the strain on the fuel supply chain right now is the fact that a lot of fuel distributors are having to wait four, five (and) sometimes six hours at the terminal so that they can take (gas) to a local gas station,” said Azanza, whose organization represents an estimated 12,000 convenience stores, grocery stores and truck stops that sell gasoline. “In some cases, they’ve waited and then found out it ran out,” in which case they’ve had to divert to terminals in Waco, Texas, or San Antonio, he said. While Azanza’s organization has received notices of fuel outages from some of its Austin members, he said the situation appeared to be worse in the Dallas area, where reports of long lines and empty pumps were more widespread. Related: Harvey's aftermath: Houston perseveres through immense loss (live updates) QuikTrip, an Oklahoma company that operates 135 convenience stores in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area, opted Wednesday to begin letting about half of the stores run out of gasoline to retain the ability to serve customers strategically throughout the area. “Unfortunately, until things get better, we are not going to be able to supply (all of) them,” QuikTrip spokesman Mike Thornbrugh said Thursday. “We knew, based upon everything that is going on, it simply would not have been feasible to keep every single station that we have full of gasoline.” Thornbrugh said he’s optimistic the measures won’t need to be in place for long. Azanza said consumers should keep in mind that the issue is mainly one of “a strain on fuel supply” rather than an actual shortage, and it will resolve itself when floodwaters recede and gasoline reserves become more easily accessible, and once more refineries are operational again. Texas Railroad Commissioner Ryan Sitton echoed that sentiment in an interview streamed live over the internet Thursday. The Railroad Commission regulates the oil and gas industry, and Sitton said it has received numerous inquiries from Texans worried about a potential gasoline shortage. “I don’t believe a week from now that this will be an issue,” Sitton said. “This is not going to be a long-term issue. As the pipelines get back in shape and people realize that this isn’t as big an issue as it feels like today, this (panic) is going to stem.” Related: Gas prices rising in the Southeast, but crucial pipelines could be back online soon Still, the sporadic shortages are coming on the eve of Labor Day weekend, traditionally a time when motorists take to the road and demand for gasoline is high. David Holt, president of the Consumer Energy Alliance, said the holiday “is going to be a big challenge,” particularly if “everyone rushes out to fill up” their tanks. The result could be “dire consequences and widespread shortages of gasoline” if that happens, he said. Holt estimated that national average price for gasoline could climb by 10 cents to 25 cents a gallon over the next week, and average prices in Texas rise by 20 cents to 40 cents a gallon. In the Austin metro area, the average price for regular unleaded gasoline was $2.23 a gallon Thursday, according to auto club AAA Texas, up from $2.19 a gallon Wednesday and $2.07 a gallon a month ago. The average price climbed to $2.37 a gallon in Dallas on Thursday, up from $2.32 Wednesday and from $2.16 a month ago. In Houston, AAA pegged the average price at $2.19 a gallon Thursday, compared with $2.17 Wednesday and $2.08 a month ago. Daniel Armbruster, a spokesman for AAA in Texas and New Mexico, had some simple advice for motorists. “Don’t panic,” he said. “Plan ahead (because) there are still many gas stations that do have gas available. What we’re seeing as far as gasoline goes is very typical after a major hurricane.”
  • Cobb police revamp use-of-force training after officer-involved shooting
    Cobb police revamp use-of-force training after officer-involved shooting
    The Cobb County police department is changing its use-of-force and firearms training following an officer-involved shooting that left a teenager with an injury to his upper thigh.  Newly released footage shows former officer James Caleb Elliot firing eight shots at a 16-year-old after the cop pulled him and three others over in a stolen car, according to a release from Cobb Co. officials.   Police told the AJC that Elliot was on a suspicious vehicle call last Novemeber when he discovered the car, driven by the teen, was involved in a carjacking and asked everyone inside to step out.  The teen, who has not been identified, stepped out of the car and ran from the scene, leading the officer on a chase.  Cobb Public Safety Training Captain Andy Hite says these things happen fast, but they will emphasize in training when it is legal for an officer to open fire on a suspect running away.  “After seeing the video, I would want to go back to Tennessee v. Gardner,” Hite tells WSB’s Veronica Waters. In this 1985 civil case, the U.S. Supreme Court held that, under the Fourth Amendment, an officer may not use deadly force on a fleeing suspect unless he or she has “probable cause to believe that the suspect poses a significant threat of death or serious physical injury to the officer or others.'    Hite says he would want to make sure that officers consider all the factors of each situation. “You have to consider your backdrop,” Hite explains. 'Was a weapon present? How fresh was the crime? What type of crime was committed?” While Hite says he is always reluctant to second-guess an officer, he believes waiting for backup would have been a better decision in Elliot’s case.  Hite adds that it is important that the actions of police do not become more dangerous than that of the fleeing suspect.  The department will also focus on community safety -- as the officer fired his gun in a residential neighborhood.  “We have coming soon, a new use-of-force simulator that’s being built now at our facility,” Hite says. “It has a 180-degree screen. Through the computer system, you can plug in specific situations like this and put those officers in that situation.   “With the technology now, it feels real.”  He adds, “That’s one of the best ways, in my opinion, we can train our officers to have muscle memory, so to speak, so that when they get in the situation in real life they make the proper decision.”   Asked how he felt after watching the video of the incident with former Cobb officer Elliot, Hite says, “I’ve been an officer of 22 years and anytime I see an officer pull his weapon and give pursuit alone, I cringe.  “It’s a very dangerous situation; it’s unfortunate, but it’s my job to make sure that we train our recruits to go out and handle those situations appropriately.  “That’s what we’re going to do here.”
  • Marietta firefighter now leads a dog rescue group
    Marietta firefighter now leads a dog rescue group
    Rescuers are helping get stranded dogs to safety in Texas. Channel 2’s Ross Cavitt spoke with a man who carried a dog through flooded streets to a waiting boat. “We saw Katrina on TV and loaded up my truck and had to go down and help,” said Ron Presley. Presley, a Marietta firefighter with swift water rescue training, became a valuable rescuer in Katrina’s hurricane zones but his focus was not necessarily on the people but their pets. “They were just being left behind and that was I guess the first really big flood a pet disaster where there was an outcry that animals were being left behind,” he said. A group called Kinship Circle recruited Presley after Katrina and his Harvey trip will be his 13th rescue mission He’s rescued animals in Japan’s tsunami zone, after the earthquake in Chile and devastating floods in Thailand often finding abandoned dogs, but mostly carrying out rescue missions by request. “We get a lot of requests by people who had to leave their animals behind they couldn’t wade through the water for whatever reasons and carry their animals or take their animals or had too many so they put in a request can someone break into my house and feed my animals or get my animals,” he explained. Presley says he’s been bitten more times than he can remember, and besides dogs has rescued everything from cats to snakes.   A rewarding enough mission to compel him to go again. “You would think it was your own dog as appreciative as they are when you show up and most of them, a lot of them they don’t care about the food when you go into a house and set them free they just want some attention,” he said.
  • Georgia National Guard helps with Harvey relief efforts
    Georgia National Guard helps with Harvey relief efforts
    Leaders in Texas are taking a helicopter tour looking at the damage left by Harvey. Health officials are warning about dangers in the waters saying E. coli levels are 125 times higher than what is considered safe. Texas is getting help from Georgia. Channel 2’s Aaron Diamant met with a group from the Georgia National Guard that is headed to Beaumont, Texas, near Louisiana. “We train for this all the time, and it’s kind of like professional athletes, you train day in and day out and you’re waiting for that call and when the call comes we’re going to be ready to go,” said Capt. Jeff Gephardt, who is serving as the navigator of the group. TRENDING STORIES: Officer to woman during traffic stop: ‘We only kill black people, right?’ Mother of 5 killed in crash on I-85 going to job interview Investigator: Undocumented immigrant caught working at GBI headquarters The C-130 will be running a series of relief missions Thursday night. Early Thursday afternoon, Diamant was with the team as they loaded several pallets of bottled water. It was announced Thursday that Beaumont’s municipal sewer system has been compromised by the floodwaters meaning there is no clean tap water for a city of 100,000 plus people. This will barely make a dent in that but it is the first of many missions the Georgia National Guard will be conducting. Channel 2 has learned once the water is off, they will be loading up evacuees. “They’re our brothers and sisters and fellow Americans. They called and we answered, and we know they would do the same thing for us, so we’re happy to be here,” said Capt. Benjamin Moody with the Georgia National Guard 165TH Air Wing. Diamant will be with the Georgia National Guard during their missions. We’ll have updates on Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 and on wsbtv.com.
  • Boy, 13, charged with cutting off woman’s ear during robbery
    Boy, 13, charged with cutting off woman’s ear during robbery
    A 13-year-old boy has been charged as an adult in connection with the stabbing and robbery of a 61-year-old woman that left her in critical condition, police said.  >> Read more trending news Corey Smith, of Mississippi, allegedly attacked the woman, whose name hasn’t been released, at her home Tuesday night, WAPT reported. The woman was heading inside her house when Smith allegedly cut off her ear and stabbed her multiple times. He then allegedly stole her keys, purse and vehicle, according to WAPT. Police said the woman was “found in a pool of blood.” On Wednesday, she had two surgeries and may have one more, WAPT reported.  Smith was charged with aggravated assault, auto theft and armed robbery, according to WAPT. 
  • Friends to foes: Fisher, Saban square off in marquee matchup
    Friends to foes: Fisher, Saban square off in marquee matchup
    Andrew Whitworth saw the competitive streaks of Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher firsthand as an offensive lineman at LSU when Fisher's offense would go against Saban and the defense. Fisher roamed the sideline with Saban for five years, working as Saban's offensive coordinator in Baton Rouge. Now, for the first time in their careers, they square off as head coaches when Fisher's third-ranked Seminoles take on Saban and top-ranked Alabama in Atlanta. The stakes are huge. It will mark the first opening week matchup of top-three teams since the AP started its preseason poll in 1950. 'I'm looking forward to it because I have a lot of respect for both,' said Whitworth, now an offensive lineman with the Los Angeles Rams. 'But there's no question those are two guys who are as competitive as competitive gets.' Saban and Fisher, who have a 14-year age difference, grew up less than an hour apart in West Virginia. They didn't meet for the first time until 1999, when Saban took the LSU job after five seasons at Michigan State and interviewed Fisher to be his offensive coordinator. In their five years together (2000-04), Saban and Fisher led LSU to a 48-16 record, two Southeastern Conference titles and the national championship in 2003. Since going their separate ways, they have built championship programs and are the winningest college football coaches since 2010. Over the past seven seasons, Saban has 86 wins and has led Alabama to three national championships. Fisher has 78 victories and one national title. Saban said earlier this week that Fisher is the closest of all his former and current assistants in terms of philosophy and temperament. 'Jimbo was always in my mind always one of the best play-callers, one of the best assistant coaches relating to players, teachers, that we've ever had on any of our staffs,' Saban said. Fisher said he learned a lot of football under Saban, but has done things his own way. 'We saw it very similar in a lot of ways philosophically with how players are coached, how their sizes or the dimensions of things you need to be successful and the things you have to have to be successful,' Fisher said. 'But I never really copied off anybody. I just learned from people and then formulated my own ideas.' Whitworth got a glimpse of how competitive Saturday's night should be. On the practice field at LSU, the talented units on both sides of the ball were extensions of their coaches and battled to gain the upper hand. Eighteen of the 22 starters on the 2003 offense and defense played in the NFL. 'Those practices were really competitive and led to success we had,' Whitworth said. 'Seeing coach Saban get in a bad mood when we had success on offense because Jimbo found an answer to something Nick had was fun. 'There were a couple times when coach Saban thought we were reading his script.' During one memorable time during team drills when Fisher changed from running zone-read options to run-pass options. Saban was more worried about how well both sides could block until a turnover happened, which caused him to throw what he calls a 'Nick fit.' Fisher said the practices were always about preparing each unit, not just pitting offense against defense. But there were certain times when things needed to be tweaked to see how each side measured up. 'We played to each other. I always tried to understand as a head coach, which I always thought I looked at, that was one of the things I thought we did very well,' Fisher said. 'But every now and then, you have to do something because they were good and we were good.' Fisher might need every trick in his playbook to get the win on Saturday. Saban is 10-0 against his former assistants and has won by an average of 30 points. Fisher has one win over Saban, albeit not as a head coach. In Saban's first season at Alabama in 2007, the Seminoles beat the Tide 21-14 when Fisher was Florida State's offensive coordinator. Whitworth believes Fisher has the best chance of being the first Saban disciple to beat him. 'I think this is the best and most stable of a program that he has faced. Both are moving in the right direction and are prepared,' he said. 'Nick does a great job of preparing that you have to spread the field on him some. You look at the teams that have been successful against Alabama it has been because players make big plays. 'You don't see teams outscheme Nick Saban.' Fisher said the last time he saw Saban was during the NFL draft in Philadelphia in late April. He said he expects to see Saban a couple more times before pre-game warmups. After that, pleasantries will be put on hold for at least three hours. 'I'm great. I'm nice,' Fisher said. 'When it's time to keep score, we'll keep score. Until then, we'll be nice.' Whitworth said Saban and Fisher recognize this isn't just another season opener. 'Both guys are saying it is only one game but it means a lot,' he said. 'They would be lying if they said this wouldn't be a big win.' ___ AP Sports Writer John Zenor in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, contributed to this report. ___ More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 ___ Follow Joe Reedy on Twitter at www.twitter.com/joereedy
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.