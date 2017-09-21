Cobb judge sentences man for shooting at strangers in ER parking lot

By the time his Cobb County sentence is over, a 26-year-old man will have spent about a third of his life in prison for shooting at people in an ER parking lot.

Cody Allen Williams, of Statesboro, was sentenced on Wednesday to 14 years in prison and six years of probation, according to a news release from the Cobb district attorney’s office.

Williams and his girlfriend were in the parking lot of WellStar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta about 1:20 a.m. on Nov. 16. They’d been there visiting Williams’ brother.

A couple walked past them, and, for an unknown reason, Williams started yelling at the strangers. They ignored him, but seconds later Williams pulled out a handgun and shot at the couple, prosecutors said.

They were two car lengths away, and no one was injured.

With Williams in the passenger seat, his girlfriend sped off. Prosecutors said Marietta police dashcam video shows Williams throw the gun out of the car window.

His girlfriend crashed the car and the couple was treated for their injuries — back at Kennestone.

Williams testified that he’d been drinking and smoking marijuana before the shooting, which he said was an accident.

A nurse who treated Williams after the crash told jurors that Williams said he’d been using “ice,” which is a slang term for methamphetamine.

Jurors deliberated for 30 minutes before convicting Williams.

