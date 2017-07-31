Listen Live
Cobb PD: Duo stole guns from 160 vehicles, including from firefighters
Cobb PD: Duo stole guns from 160 vehicles, including from firefighters

Cobb PD: Duo stole guns from 160 vehicles, including from firefighters
By: Ben Brasch The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Police have arrested a pair they say has stolen more than 40 firearms from 161 vehicles throughout the metro Atlanta area.

Elisha Ross, 22, is being held in Cobb County jail and Ayana Forest, 25, is being held at Gwinnett County jail on 16 felony counts, according to officials at a Monday news conference held at the Cobb police headquarters.

Police say the Lawrenceville duo hit cars in nearly two dozen jurisdictions, including: Smyrna, Powder Springs, Acworth, Alpharetta, and Roswell along with Cobb, GwinnettForsyth, Paulding and Clayton counties.

Man admits he took $250,000 in kickbacks from Afghan executive 

“This was a tremendous endeavor,” said Cobb’s new police new chief Mike Register.

Law enforcement officials declined multiple times to say whether any of the guns have been recovered, citing the active investigation.

“We certainly want to get weapons off the street,” Register said. “That is a priority.”

Police have said it does not appear the firearms have been used in any crimes.

Man shot in the chest in Gwinnett; suspect at large

Authorities said the pair stole from more than 44 locations, including several Cobb and Smyrna fire stations, since January.

“Unfortunately, they were successful at fire stations,” said Maj. Jeff Adcock.

Cobb fire’s deputy chief Bill Johnson said his firefighters were unnerved to have their personal vehicles targeted.

“It’s very discouraging. They’re out doing their job, serving the citizens and protecting them the best they can, only to find out and get back from a call and wake up in the morning, and their cars have been broken into and personal belongings stolen,” he said.

Like Cobb County News Now on Facebook | Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

Analysts from the FBI assisted in the multi-agency investigation.

“The FBI considers the arrest of these two individuals ... a great accomplishment,” said Agent Murang Pak.

Both Ross and Forest have been in jail since their arrests Thursday and are being held without bond, police said.

In other Cobb news: Fake doctor ran clinics in Cobb and across the U.S. for 15 years

Photo Credit: AJC
A woman pleaded guilty to pretending to be a doctor while running clinics throughout the country — including one in Marietta — during the last 15 years.

VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

