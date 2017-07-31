Cobb PD: Duo stole guns from 160 vehicles, including from firefighters

The organizations that have frequently rehabilitated animals from a South Fulton County property believe a recent verdict is forcing them to return the animals to an unsafe environment. 'We can't break the law,' said Candace Taylor with Georgia Draft Horse Rehabilitation in Ball Ground. 'We have to do what we are lawfully asked to do, whether we think it is ethically right or not.' Taylor and others are speaking out after Channel 2 Action News aired an interview with the animals' owner on Friday. Brandon Fulton, better known as the 'Urban Cowboy,' was found not guilty on 11 of 12 animal cruelty charges. The verdict came down earlier this month, and stem from allegations of improper access to food and water and tethering horses with barbed wire, among other abuse. The animals -- 10 horses, a donkey and a calf -- were seized in April. Given the verdict, Fulton says he should not have to pay Fulton County tens of thousands of dollars to get his animals back. But owners of three rescue organizations tapped by Fulton County to care for the animals told Channel 2's Nicole Carr there were several flaws in the case, including a canine veterinarian weighing in on the condition of horses, a donkey and a cow. 'There was not a prepared witness list that occurred the morning of the case,' said Cynthia Heaton, owner of the Trinity Horse Rescue in Acworth. 'We didn't feel that the judge heard from an equine professional or an equine veterinarian.' RELATED STORIES: Man found not guilty of animal cruelty fights to get horses back Man charged after dead, starving horses found at farm Man accused of abusing horses says he's 'no animal killer' Man arrested for having dead horses on property faces new charge Man charged after horses found with no food, water 'Not to undermine anyone's expertise. They just don't have the species-specific training,' Taylor added. Heaton and Taylor said they wanted an opportunity to testify about the care they'd provided the animals for more than 80 days. 'They had untreated wounds, bacteria infections on the skin,' said Heaton. 'Two of the horses we took in had infections covering about 70 percent of their body.' A calf's condition led to one conviction in the case. Taylor said it was in a trailer covered with feces, but the sentence will only require Fulton to pay a fee in order to get the animal back. 'For me to have to take the animal, that actually did have a cruelty conviction on him, for me to take him in, bring him back to health, rehabilitate and protect him…. For me to be told that I have to send him right back to that is very frustrating,' she said. The rescuers said they also wanted to dispel rumors they were selling Fulton's horses. Any fee to return the animals would be to compensate them for rehabilitation care, they said. They said that fee is much lower than what Fulton claims, and remains undetermined by the county. They fear returning the animals will lead to another call to rehabilitate. 'Growing with these animals, becoming attached to them, getting them through this and then putting them back … I don't think I could do that again,' said Taylor. A SECOND, MORE SERIOUS CASE The rescuers will likely be called on to testify in a separate felony animal-abuse case that landed Fulton in jail last year. The case is still working its way through Superior Court, but on Friday, Fulton told Carr there was no evidence that horse remains belonged to his animals. He said all his animals were accounted for when he got out of jail, and denied starving other horses. Fulton bought the property four months before the July 2016 raid, and pointed out stellar inspection records dated in the weeks leading up to that raid. The rescue organizations continue to care for the horses seized in that case, but say they could not share photos of the animals' conditions at the time of the raid. That's because the case is pending, they said. 'I don't believe he's a malicious person,' Heaton said of Fulton. 'But I do believe there's a lack of education there to provide proper care.