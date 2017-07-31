Cobb PD: Duo stole guns from 160 vehicles, including from firefighters

Police have arrested a pair they say has stolen more than 40 firearms from 161 vehicles throughout the metro Atlanta area.
Elisha Ross, 22, is being held in Cobb County jail and Ayana Forest, 25, is being held at Gwinnett County jail on 16 felony counts, according to officials at a Monday news conference held at the Cobb police headquarters.
Police say the Lawrenceville duo hit cars in nearly two dozen jurisdictions, including: Smyrna, Powder Springs, Acworth, Alpharetta, and Roswell along with Cobb, Gwinnett, Forsyth, Paulding and Clayton counties.
“This was a tremendous endeavor,” said Cobb’s new police new chief Mike Register.
Law enforcement officials declined multiple times to say whether any of the guns have been recovered, citing the active investigation.
“We certainly want to get weapons off the street,” Register said. “That is a priority.”
Police have said it does not appear the firearms have been used in any crimes.
Authorities said the pair stole from more than 44 locations, including several Cobb and Smyrna fire stations, since January.
“Unfortunately, they were successful at fire stations,” said Maj. Jeff Adcock.
Cobb fire’s deputy chief Bill Johnson said his firefighters were unnerved to have their personal vehicles targeted.
“It’s very discouraging. They’re out doing their job, serving the citizens and protecting them the best they can, only to find out and get back from a call and wake up in the morning, and their cars have been broken into and personal belongings stolen,” he said.
Analysts from the FBI assisted in the multi-agency investigation.
“The FBI considers the arrest of these two individuals ... a great accomplishment,” said Agent Murang Pak.
Both Ross and Forest have been in jail since their arrests Thursday and are being held without bond, police said.
