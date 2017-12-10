Listen Live
clear-day
42°
H 43
L 30

!
Traffic
CLOSINGS:

Atlanta Metro Real-Time Closings

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

clear-day
42°
Clear
H 43° L 30°
  • clear-day
    42°
    Current Conditions
    Clear. H 43° L 30°
  • clear-day
    43°
    Today
    Clear. H 43° L 30°
  • clear-day
    53°
    Tomorrow
    Clear. H 53° L 37°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
Local
Cobb, Marietta, Paulding schools closed Monday; DeKalb, Clayton counties to open, Gwinnett likely
Close

Cobb, Marietta, Paulding schools closed Monday; DeKalb, Clayton counties to open, Gwinnett likely

Cobb, Marietta, Paulding schools closed Monday; DeKalb, Clayton counties to open, Gwinnett likely
Cobb County schools will be closed Monday.

Cobb, Marietta, Paulding schools closed Monday; DeKalb, Clayton counties to open, Gwinnett likely

By: Ellen Eldridge The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated:

Several metro Atlanta area schools will remain closed on Monday.

Cherokee, Cobb, Marietta, Carroll, Douglas, and Paulding County schools will be closed due to lingering affects of Friday’s snowstorm.

Staff members in Carroll County school are expected to report at 10 a.m., but Douglas County staff members have another day off.

“This includes all employees, including 240 day employees,” Douglas County spokeswoman Portia lake said. “Superintendent North greatly appreciates your patience and support while reaching this decision.”

Leftover snow and icy road conditions are only part of the problem, school officials said.

Power outages remain at eight schools, Cobb County spokesman Ross Cavitt said. 

MORE: APS expects to reopen Monday after snow storm, one school without power

Atlanta, DeKalb and Clayton County schools will be open, the districts said. A spokeswoman for Gwinnett County Schools said about 4:30 p.m. that Gwinnett has not made an announcement about closing tomorrow and she expects schools will be open. Check back on ajc.com for updates.

In other news:

Close

Cobb, Marietta, Paulding schools closed Monday; DeKalb, Clayton counties to open, Gwinnett likely

Related

Read More

News

  • Cobb, Marietta, Paulding schools closed Monday; DeKalb, Clayton counties to open, Gwinnett likely
    Cobb, Marietta, Paulding schools closed Monday; DeKalb, Clayton counties to open, Gwinnett likely
    Several metro Atlanta area schools will remain closed on Monday. Cherokee, Cobb, Marietta, Carroll, Douglas, and Paulding County schools will be closed due to lingering affects of Friday’s snowstorm. Staff members in Carroll County school are expected to report at 10 a.m., but Douglas County staff members have another day off. “This includes all employees, including 240 day employees,” Douglas County spokeswoman Portia lake said. “Superintendent North greatly appreciates your patience and support while reaching this decision.” Leftover snow and icy road conditions are only part of the problem, school officials said. Power outages remain at eight schools, Cobb County spokesman Ross Cavitt said.  MORE: APS expects to reopen Monday after snow storm, one school without power Atlanta, DeKalb and Clayton County schools will be open, the districts said. A spokeswoman for Gwinnett County Schools said about 4:30 p.m. that Gwinnett has not made an announcement about closing tomorrow and she expects schools will be open. Check back on ajc.com for updates. In other news:
  • High school football championship games rescheduled for next weekend
    High school football championship games rescheduled for next weekend
    Four games postponed on Friday | Complete HS coverage Saturday’s high school football state championship games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium have been postponed and will be played next weekend. Two of the four games scheduled for Friday were postponed after heavy snow hit metro Atlanta during the day on Friday.  Two of Saturday’s games were postponed at the time, and the final two games scheduled for today were officially postponed Saturday morning. Friday’s results | Photos | Controversy in Calhoun-Peach County final Those six unplayed championship games will be hosted at school sites, despite consideration to bring the games back to the Atlanta area at a large facility, either Georgia State or McEachern High School. Under the emergency guidelines published by the Georgia High School Association  last week, the higher-seeded team earned the right to host the game. In case of two equally seeded teams, a coin flip determined the site. Warner Robins and Rabun County won a coin flip and will host their championship games. The championship schedule is: Class AAAAAAA, Colquitt County at North Gwinnett, Friday at 7:30 p.m.; Class AAAAAA, Coffee at Lee County, Friday at 7:30 p.m.; Class AAAAA, Rome at Warner Robins, Friday at 7:30 p.m.; Class AAAA, Blessed Trinity at Marist, Friday at 7:30 p.m.; Class AA, Hapeville Charter at Rabun County, Friday at 7:30 p.m.; Class A Public, Clinch County at Irwin County, date and time to be determined. Click here to read more
  • Basil Eleby ready for ‘new way of life’ in behavioral court 
    Basil Eleby ready for ‘new way of life’ in behavioral court 
    Basil Eleby’s case is being transferred to Fulton County behavioral court. Prosecutors say it is the right track for the accused I-85 arsonist since he has been working hard to treat his addiction. “I’d rather be sober than be the other way around,” Eleby told reporters outside the Fulton County court house Friday. “It’s a whole lot better.” Now 79 days sober, Eleby says this arrest turned his life around. “I never thought I’d get to this point,” Eleby said. “To get another chance because there are so many people out there who didn’t get another chance.” He added, “So many people out there who are still where I was a couple of months ago – out in the cold and out in the rain, and they feel like they just don’t have no way out. “Those people – they are human; most low people are just looking for a way out and they just need a chance. They just need people to believe in them.” If Eleby successfully completes the 18-month program, the arson charges will be dropped. “Good luck Mr. Eleby,” Judge Constance Russell said after the hearing. “Go forth and do well. Don’t let me read about you.”  Atlanta police alleged Eleby set fire to a shopping cart underneath I-85 last spring. The blaze eventually spread to construction material the Georgia Department of Transportation stored under the bridge and caused a chunk of the busy highway to collapse. The highway reopened six weeks later, ahead of schedule, and Eleby was charged with arson. An arson conviction for Eleby could have resulted in a severe felony sentence, but WSB senior legal analyst Ron Carlson says prosecutors would have had an uphill battle proving it. “That charge requires – under Georgia law – number one, the suspect intentionally set the fire; there were witnesses to that,” Carlson explains. “However, number two, [that] when he did so, he realized the blaze would endanger human life. “With his reported mentality of about a 15-year-old, that mental element of the charge might have been difficult for the state to prove.” Outside court Friday, Eleby’s attorneys maintained his innocence. “Basil was unfairly accused of something he did not do,” attorney Lawrence Zimmerman said. “We presented evidence from day one from polygraph tests to alibi witnesses to the state of Georgia that Basil had nothing to do with this fire whatsoever.” Zimmerman added, “The state’s been very gracious. They saw all the evidence and they also realized there was no case against Basil. “The Atlanta Police Department made a mistake.” He concluded by saying, “This is what we call justice. I’ve gotten so many phone calls from so many people around the country, from engineers that work on highways – everybody wanting to help out. “So many people believing in Basil, knowing that charging him with arson was ridiculous.” Mawuli Davis, another of Eleby’s attorneys, echoed Zimmerman’s sentiments. “Basil made it clear and has been consistent that if anything we did [would] require him to enter a plea of guilty, he would not do it – period.  “What he was crystal clear about was that he did not set that bridge fire; he didn’t do anything that caused it to catch fire and was not present when any fire was burning.” Davis added, “People can say what they want. This man stands here knowing that entering this program is in his best interest as a human being, but that he is an innocent man and will remain so.”  Before his arrest, Eleby had been homeless for about 10 years. Outside court Friday, Eleby told reporters of his hopes and dreams going forward. “I want to live and I’m going to keep pushing forward. I wanna start my own mobile detail business, or get into computers; I like computers. “And I like cleaning stuff; taking something that looks dead and making it look alive again. Eleby concluded his remarks by saying, “At first I couldn’t see the blessings I was getting out of this, but through all this crazy stuff happening and through all this time, God just took it and turned it around and gave me what I was asking for in the first place – to stay sober and to get a new way of life.”
  • The Latest: Cory Booker campaigns for Democrat in Alabama
    The Latest: Cory Booker campaigns for Democrat in Alabama
    The Latest on the race for the Alabama Senate seat (all times local):5:10 p.m.Democratic Senate candidate Doug Jones says Tuesday's election against Republican Roy Moore will send a message far beyond Alabama's borders.Jones told campaign workers during an appearance in Birmingham on Sunday that the vote will tell the world what Alabama stands for. Jones says his campaign 'is on the right side of history.'Jones was joined for a second day by New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, one of just two African American Democrats serving in the Senate. Jones' campaign is painfully aware of their need to drive extraordinary levels of black voters and moderate Republicans to the polls.Alabama doesn't have any Democrats in statewide office. Jones' campaign has been buoyed by allegations that Moore made improper sexual advances toward teen girls decades ago.___11:30 a.m.Roy Moore's chief strategist is tying the Republican Senate candidate to President Donald Trump's star in Alabama.Dean Young said Sunday on ABC's 'This Week' that the special election is 'ground zero' for Trump and that Alabamians who want the president's agenda to be achieved should vote for Moore.He says: 'This is Donald Trump on trial in Alabama.'Trump has urged voters to back Moore over Democrat Doug Jones in Tuesday's election.Moore's candidacy has been rocked by allegations of sexual misconduct by multiple women.Young says the women aren't credible. In contrast, a number of senior Republicans in Congress say they believe the women. Trump, however, has raised doubts about the accusers and has criticized Jones as the 'liberal puppet' of Democratic leaders Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi.
  • Disney releases details on new gondola system, Disney Skyliner
    Disney releases details on new gondola system, Disney Skyliner
    Disney released new details and visuals on the gondola system that will connect some of its theme parks and hotels at Walt Disney World. >> Read more trending news The Disney Parks and Resorts Blog released information on the gondola system, called the Disney Skyliner.  Each cabin will showcase Disney characters and stations will be spread out throughout the park to give visitors a scenic view of the resort.  One station will be at the International Gateway at Epcot. Disney's Caribbean Beach Resort will be the station that serves as the system's hub where guests can transfer. The blog did not say when the gondolas will open. The gondola construction project comes as Disney is expanding by building new lands in Hollywood Studios and adding more rides in Magic Kingdom and Epcot.
  • NFL player arrested after drunken argument outside Chamblee night club, police say
    NFL player arrested after drunken argument outside Chamblee night club, police say
    Seattle Seahawks rookie defensive tackle Malik McDowell is out on bond after being arrested a Chamblee night club early Sunday morning at a night club. McDowell was at the S&L Lounge along Buford Highway, when police were called shortly before 2:30 a.m. According to an incident report, McDowell was arguing with the club’s staff over $600 that McDowell said he had already paid them for parking, a special section of the club and a bottle of Patron and Dusse. TRENDING STORIES: School districts announce closings Monday due to icy roads Waffle House robbery leads to deadly standoff in Lithonia, police say Icy roads, downed trees causing head aches After several times of being removed from the club and several attempts by the officers at the scene to calm McDowell down, he was arrested by Chamblee police. One of McDowell’s friends then started yelling at the officer, police said. He was arrested as well.  The men were later released on a $325 bond. 
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEO Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.