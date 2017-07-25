Cobb board OKs $1.8M tax break so Tyler Perry will keep his jet there

Cobb County’s development authority recently approved a nearly $2 million tax break for a plane owned by one of Tyler Perry’s companies.
The tax break has a couple of steps to go before becoming a reality, but the deal would include the county authority refinancing his jet with a $35.3 million bond package and a 10-year tax abatement plan.
In return, Cobb officials say, parking the plane at McCollum Field will create 10 high-paying jobs tied to the aircraft and add to the county’s tax digest.
Over 10 years, officials say, schools would end up receiving $733,000 in new property taxes from Perry's plane, while the county government would receive $400,000, despite the incentives.
Under the agreement — which was given the code name “Project Meatloaf” — Perry’s firm would register and base the Embraer executive plane in Cobb.
