Local
Child hurt in fall as MARTA passengers run off train after ‘disturbance’
Close

Child hurt in fall as MARTA passengers run off train after ‘disturbance’

Child hurt in fall as MARTA passengers run off train after ‘disturbance’
A police disturbance was reported Tuesday evening at the Midtown MARTA train station. (Carrie Teegardin / AJC)

Child hurt in fall as MARTA passengers run off train after ‘disturbance’

By: Ellen Eldridge The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated:

Witnesses say people ran off a MARTA train at the Midtown station Tuesday evening.

MARTA spokesman Erik Burton said there was a “disturbance” on a southbound train and as passengers “quickly exited” a child fell.

Emergency medical service workers were sent to check him out, Burton said.

Normal service has resumed, but police are investigating the incident, Burton said. 

— Please return to AJC.com for updates. 

