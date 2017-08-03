Clayton County police have located the caregiver for a boy who was found wandering about 3 a.m. Thursday, but he won’t be leaving state custody, officials said.
The boy was found alone at a Texaco gas station on Old Dixie Highway, police spokeswoman Ashanti Marbury said.
EXCLUSIVE: the moment a boy with special needs wandered into a store overnight. Police found his guardians 10 hours later. Story at 4.@wsbtv pic.twitter.com/3BbQ4xUdjx— Audrey Washington (@AudreyWSBTV) August 3, 2017
Police found the roughly 9-year-old boy, who appeared to have special needs, after a gas station attendant called to report an unaccompanied child eating candy in the store, Marbury said.
He could only say the words “juice,” “chicken” and “gorilla,” Marbury said.
NEW: Join the discussion at the AJC's Crime & Safety Facebook group
Police said he appeared disheveled and had cuts on his face and body.
Workers with the Division of Family and Children Services took the boy into custody, where he is expected to stay during the continuing investigation, Marbury said.
Marbury said police have not released the names of the boy nor his parent. No information was immediately available about whether anyone would face charges.
Know what’s really going on with crime and public safety in your metro Atlanta community, including breaking news, trial coverage, trends and the latest on unsolved cases. Sign up for the AJC’s crime and safety newsletter delivered weekly to your inbox.
In other news:
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself