A Gwinnett County teacher and football coach is accused of exposing himself outside a busy shopping center in Lawrenceville.

Reeves Blankenship, 24, is a science teacher and assistant football coach at Brookwood High School.

According to arrest warrants, he is charged with one count of public indecency outside the Hobby Lobby on Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road Tuesday afternoon.

A woman called 911 to report he was committing an “act of lewd exposure”. Blankenship was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail and given a $2,500 bond.

Brookwood High School Reeves Blankenship, 24, is a science teacher and assistant football coach at Brookwood High School.

Close Brookwood High teacher charged with exposing himself Photo Credit: Brookwood High School Reeves Blankenship, 24, is a science teacher and assistant football coach at Brookwood High School.

The news has left Brookwood parents like Denise Frandsen in shock.

“It makes you kind of wonder and worry about every single person that’s there and is my kid safe at school,” she tells WSB’s Sandra Parrish.

Blankenship’s attorney, Phyllis Miller, issued a statement Wednesday afternoon:

“This is a fine young man that I have known most of his life. We intend to defend him to the full extent of the law. We ask that he be given the benefit of the doubt until all the facts are out and the investigation is complete.”