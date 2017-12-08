Several residents of metro Atlanta and beyond woke up to little snow Friday morning, but soft flurries quickly turned into heavy snowfall.
Schools announced early dismissals, Georgia Power reported hundreds of outages and Atlanta traffic became disastrous as a mix of rain and snow clogged the roadways.
According to Channel 2 meteorologist Katie Walls, the mix of rain and snow is expected to turn into all snow Friday evening around 9 p.m.
Amid the chaos, some Twitter users turned to humor. Others poked fun and recalled Atlanta’s lack of preparation during 2014’s Snowmageddon.
Here are some of the funny (and self-deprecating) tweets about Friday’s winter storm in metro Atlanta:
I slept through my alarm...— ATL's Only Snow Plow (@ATLsnowplow) December 8, 2017
What's going on?
*Looks outside*
Ah, hell no!#atlsnow
Everyone in Atlanta right now ☃️ pic.twitter.com/isAHVwfKGa— Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) December 8, 2017
What am I learning about Atlanta traffic during a snowstorm? Even Batman struggles to get through it. #StormWatchOn2 @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/3aSp4VWG2b— Justin Wilfon (@JustinWilfonWSB) December 8, 2017
Does no one watch @TheWalkingDead? You go on 400, you're gonna have a bad time... pic.twitter.com/ZPcngeaGzr— K.R. OMEN (@micflinga) December 8, 2017
Not sure what all the fuss is about, there is ice in #Atlanta every day! #ATLSnow pic.twitter.com/ugedULWFn3— Atlanta Gladiators (@atlgladiators) December 8, 2017
Hey, it's snowing in #atlanta Quick, everyone get in your car at the same time! pic.twitter.com/UC6RgXsSZ3— Ellen Luckett Baker (@thelongthread) December 8, 2017
Waze just said "be careful. Hazard ahead." That doesn't help me much, Waze, bc everything in Atlanta is a hazard rn— |payton| (@payton_marcy) December 8, 2017
RIP Atlanta traffic when it’s barely snowing..🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/92QQsvt2rG— Michael Chambers (@Mikie_Chambers) December 8, 2017
My wife is in Atlanta right now, city is paralyzed, she can’t get a cab due to this much “snow” on the ground. #AreYouKiddingMe pic.twitter.com/KXJaLNr1da— Jay (@ueshawk) December 8, 2017
Everybody in Atlanta mood after beating the saints🎄⛄️❄️ #welit pic.twitter.com/a2yQpe5XGW— Takkarist McKinley (@Takk) December 8, 2017
atlanta, last week of november vs. atlanta, first week of december pic.twitter.com/ocvsXbzXqE— nouveau woke (@coolstorysketch) December 8, 2017
#FridayFeeling here in #Atlanta pic.twitter.com/QaR4aguxr2— Haste (@Haste_Esports) December 8, 2017
Stay updated on all things Atlanta traffic at ajc.com/traffic.
