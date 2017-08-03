Clayton County police have located the caregiver for a boy who was found wandering about 3 a.m. Thursday.

The boy was found alone near a Texaco gas station, police spokeswoman Ashanti Marbury said about 1 p.m.

Police found the roughly 9-year-old boy, who appeared to have special needs, on Old Dixie Highway after a gas station attendant called to report an unaccompanied child eating candy in the store, Marbury said.

He could only say the words “juice,” “chicken” and “gorilla,” Marbury said.

Police said he appeared disheveled and had cuts on his face and body.

No information was immediately available about whether anyone would face charges.

Know what’s really going on with crime and public safety in your metro Atlanta community, including breaking news, trial coverage, trends and the latest on unsolved cases. Sign up for the AJC’s crime and safety newsletter delivered weekly to your inbox.

In other news:

Close BREAKING: Police find caregiver for child found wandering alone at gas station