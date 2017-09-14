Louisiana State University suspended all Greek activities as police are investigating an alleged hazing incident that led to the death of a Roswell teenager, officials said.

Officials have not confirmed the cause of death for 18-year-old Maxwell Gruver, but the coroner’s office told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Gruver was taken to a hospital from the Phi Delta Theta fraternity house Wednesday night.

The freshman was pronounced dead at the hospital Thursday.

LSU President F. King Alexander called Gruver’s death tragic and untimely and said the university mourns his loss in an alleged alcohol-related hazing incident.

“We are investigating this matter with the utmost seriousness,” Alexander said during a news conference Thursday evening.

He said hazing will not be tolerated at LSU and all Greek activities were immediately suspended by the university and the national chapter.

An autopsy is set for Friday.

No additional information was immediately available.

