A train derailed and knocked a home off its foundation in northwest Atlanta, sending a man sleeping in his bedroom to a local hospital with minor injuries early Thursday.
The northbound CSX train went about 5 to 10 feet inside the house in the 1300 block of Andrews Street after 14 railcars left the tracks about 3 a.m., Atlanta fire spokesman Cortez Stafford said.
Watch: BREAKING: 1 injured, train derails and crashes into house in NW #Atlanta
The impact pushed part of the home’s structure out through the other side, leaving it unlivable and the sole resident inside trapped.
“You’re sleeping in your bed, and you hear a large rumble and then you hear a large crash,” Stafford said. “So he’s very fortunate that he’s alive right now.”
All intersections the train crosses are currently blocked. That includes Joseph E. Boone Boulevard, Stafford said.
The best alternates are Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway and Martin Luther King Drive.
Still, traffic will be affected through the morning commute, Stafford said.
“Right now the scene is stable,” he said. “There’s no need for an evacuation of the neighborhood or any of the residents that are near the derailment.”
CSX spokesman Rob Doolittle said the cause of the incident will be investigated as part of the recovery effort.
“There are no reports of any leaks or spills of freight from the train at this time,” he said. “And CSX personnel are working with Atlanta police and firefighters to assess the situation while maintaining the safety of nearby residents.”
At the time of the crash, the train was traveling from Waycross to Cincinnati, Ohio, with three locomotives, 68 loaded railcars and 123 empty railcars, Doolittle said.
The train was hauling sand, carbon black used in tire manufacturing and other bulk materials.
Tomaya Tucker, a neighbor of the injured man, said the train runs through the area about four times a day and she never expected anything like this to happen.
The crash sounded like something blew up, she said. So she ran outside to see what happened.
The beautiful home she admired with about six bedrooms, three bathrooms, a porch and a big backyard was ruined.
“Your house is your pride,” Tucker said.
There aren’t many homes in Tucker’s immediate area, and it’s a quiet community, she said.
“So for that to happen,” Tucker said, “my feelings (are) hurt for him.”
Watch: neighbor describes waking up as train derails and crashes into house in NW #Atlanta
