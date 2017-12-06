The Georgia Bulldogs are heading to 'The Granddaddy of Them All' - the Rose Bowl. The SEC Champions will face the Oklahoma Sooners with a trip to the College Football Playoff National Championship on the line. Here are 10 things you need to know about the Rose Bowl: 1. The Rose Bowl is the first postseason football game and the oldest bowl game, dating back to 1902. 2. The Rose Bowl has been home to 19 Heisman Trophy winners, produced 29 national champions, featured 212 consensus All-Americans and honored 121 college football legends by inducting them into the Rose Bowl Hall of Fame. Channel 2 Action News and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution are your home for everything Rose Bowl. Make sure to follow @WSBTV and @AJCSports for updates on Twitter & LIKE the official WSB-TV Facebook page! 3. The first Tournament of Roses football game was played at Tournament Park and featured Stanford playing against Michigan. The two teams later became members of today’s Pac-12 and Big Ten conferences, respectively. 4. The Rose Bowl postseason agreement of Pac-12 and Big Ten teams playing in bowl games began in 1946, and the first game was played under the agreement on Jan. 1, 1947. 5. The Rose Bowl was the site of the first local radio broadcast of an East-West game in 1926. 6. The Rose Bowl was the first transcontinental radio broadcast of a sporting event in 1927, the first local telecast of a college football game in 1948, the first national telecast of a college football game in 1952 and the first coast-to-coast telecast of a collegiate football game in 1962. TRENDING STORIES: UGA fans traveling in masses to Rose Bowl; Expert warns OU of 'road game atmosphere' Georgia's last Rose Bowl: 1943 vs. UCLA ROSE BOWL: Georgia and Oklahoma clash in College Football Playoff 7. The 2018 Rose Bowl will be played without a team from either of its traditional Pac-12 or Big Ten conferences for the first time since Jan. 3, 2002. 8. A Pac-12 team or Big Ten team has appeared in every Rose Bowl game for the past half-century since the formation of the then -- Pacific 8 Conference -- except after the 2001 season when the Rose Bowl became the BCS national championship game for a year. 9. Oklahoma has played in one Rose Bowl game, held on Jan. 1, 2003, and beat Washington State, 34-14. The Sooners played in the game because Big Ten champion Ohio State earned a spot in the national championship game. 10. Georgia played in the 29th Rose Bowl in 1943 against UCLA. The Bulldogs defeated the Bruins, 9-0, with 1942 Heisman Trophy winner Frank Sinkwich scoring the game’s only touchdown.