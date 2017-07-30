A 6-year-old Spalding County boy who was burned in a Saturday morning fire started by a cigarette in a trash can has died, officials say.

Zachary Shavers Tobias Sevenstar died about noon on Sunday, Communication Director for the Georgia Department of Insurance/State Fire Marshal's Office Glenn Allen said. The boy had been taken to the burn center in Augusta on Saturday.

His mother, 44-year-old Christie Lewis, died at her home located at 408 E. Macintosh Road, in Griffin, when the fire broke out about 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Allen said.

Close Discarded cigarette started fire that killed mother, burned 6-year-old

“The early Saturday morning house fire was caused by careless smoking,” Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner Ralph Hudgens said. “The investigation revealed that the improper discarding of a cigarette into a trash can started the blaze.”

The woman’s husband, Jimmy Lewis, said firefighters found his wife on top of Zachary in an attempt to shield him from the flames.

"She was a good person and a beautiful person and she loved life," Lewis said.

Lewis said he is asking for prayers as he tries to stay strong for Zachary and tries to imagine a life without his wife.

"I don't want anything like this to happen to anybody,” he said. “I really don't."

Hudgens said this death brings Georgia's fire fatality total to 65 for 2017.