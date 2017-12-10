The forecast
Two days after a rare storm dropped inches of snow of metro Atlanta, residents are feeling its effects — with temperatures well below freezing.
Even with the sun out throughout the day Saturday, the hardest hit areas in the western part of metro, still had 8 to 12 inches of snow on the ground.
While nearly 150,000 people were without power Saturday night, crews made progress overnight and by 5 a.m. Sunday Cobb EMC crews restored service to approximately 64,000 customers, spokeswoman Terri Statham said.
“Approximately 70,000 EMC customers remain without power,” Statham said.
Georgia Power reported 1809 separate outages leaving 44,879 customers without power about 7:30 a.m.
Crews from Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee and Florida are working to get power restored, but the rate at which service returns depends upon the level of difficulty of each repair.
“For example, power lines in some remote areas do not always follow a paved roadway; many lines cross difficult terrain and present unique challenges,” Statham said.
Those who may want to travel Sunday morning should use caution because bitter cold temperatures leave the threat of black ice on the roads.
Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brad Nitz said the temperatures are expected to rise back to near freezing by about 10 a.m. Sunday.
Sunday’s high is expected to reach about 42 degrees. Areas that are shaded or not well traveled could see ice form as well.
“If you go out, you’ll encounter black ice,” Nitz said. “It will be treacherous in spots.”
If you happen to encounter black ice while driving, this is what you need to do:
- Hold the steering wheel straight
- Do not pump the brakes
- Let off the gas to let your car decelerate
Currently, the temperature in Atlanta is 26 degrees, with a high on Sunday of only 42 degrees. That means that while the sun will shine and melt some of the snow, it will stay chilly, Nitz said.
“It will be cold again tomorrow night, and that is going to allow some spots to likely see some patchy ice again tomorrow night and Monday morning,” Nitz said.
Monday is expected to be even warmer, with a high in the low 50s.
