Baby dies after being struck by a car in Woodstock

A baby has died after being struck by a car Saturday night in Woodstock, officials said.
Kathy Deming, 61, of Marietta, Kaitlyn Hunt, 28, of Port St. Lucie, Fla., and 3-month-old Riley Hunt of Port St. Lucie, Fla., were struck by a Jeep Patriot driven by a 17-year-old from Atlanta, Cherokee County sheriff’s spokeswoman Sgt. Marianne Kelley said.
Kaitlyn Hunt was carrying Riley in her arms as they crossed Arnold Mill Road near the Northside Hospital Cherokee Amphitheater, Kelley said.
That driver had not been charged as of Sunday.
They were hospitalized in critical condition after the incident happened about 8:15 p.m. in downtown Woodstock. Kelley said on Sunday Riley Hunt has died and both women had broken bones and internal injuries.
The amphitheater had started its final concert of the season about an hour earlier.
The investigation is ongoing.
