Autistic teen to meet country singer for birthday present

A Henry County autistic teenage is getting a big birthday present from his favorite country music star.
Cody Norton will turn 18 in February. In an effort to bring awareness to autism, his parents posted a picture on Facebook of the non-verbal teen holding a sign asking for 10,000 “likes” so they would take him to see Jamey Johnson in concert.
“We just always think, ‘what’s a way we can celebrate him but also get awareness out there?’ The more people that share it or see our story, maybe the more people that will start talking about autism,” says mom Sarah Norton.
For his 17th birthday, the family asked their Facebook friends to send him birthday cards because he enjoys getting mail. He ended up with over 130 cards.
Even though Cody won’t turn 18 for another six months, she says her husband is a planner and wanted to make sure they had plenty of time.
“Ten-thousands ‘likes’ is a lot, I honestly didn’t think we’d get that much, but I wanted to shoot for the stars,” says Norton.
She tells WSB’s Sandra Parrish it only took a couple of days for the picture to make its way to Melonie Cannon, a singer on Johnson’s music team.
“When you see a sign that says that his only wish is to meet Jamie, and you have any opportunity to make that dream come true for somebody, I mean how can you not?”
Cannon reached out to Norton offering the entire family tickets to any show of their choosing.
The Norton's chose Hiawassee on November 4th since it was closer to home.
Cannon says die-hard Johnson fans have stepped forward to help the family as well.
“They’re going to take care of their rooms and give them gas cards to pay for their travel,” she says.
Cody will also get to meet his favorite singer. He’ll be bringing along his faithful service dog Diesel as well.
Norton says they’ve since posted a new picture of Cody thanking the Johnson team for their kindness.
“It’s just great to get autism awareness out there and the more people are talking about it, the more accepting people will become. And that’s mainly our whole goal.”
