UPDATED 4:45 p.m.: Georgia Power crews appeared to be making a dent in power outages across North Georgia caused by a Friday winter storm.
About 4:45 p.m., Georgia Power reported on its outage website it had about customers without power 22,200, compared to about 32,000 at 3 p.m. The Georgia EMC website listed about 19,000 customers without power on its website.
Power crews are grappling with outages from a Friday winter storm that has socked parts of metro Atlanta and North Georgia with heavy snow.
Georgia Power reported about 3 p.m. on its website that nearly 32,000 customers are without power, with outages focused in West Georgia, the mountains and northern metro Atlanta area.
Georgia’s electric membership cooperatives, meanwhile, reported about 19,000 additional customers are without power in the state.
For information about outages in your area, visit the Georgia Power outage map or the outage map for Georgia EMC if you are an electric membership cooperative customer.
