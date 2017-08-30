Atlanta restaurant shooting: New video

The Atlanta Police Department is working to identify two vehicles, as part of the ongoing investigation into a shooting during an attempted robbery this week at a popular restaurant.

APD has released two videos of what is believed to be a black SUV and a silver sedan, outside JCT Kitchen & Bar, in the Westside Provisions District in West Midtown Monday night.

A suspect attempted to rob a man at gunpoint in the restaurant parking lot at 1198 Howell Mill Road, police said.

Police said a gunman approached Bruno Bafico, 25, and his wife and demanded his watch. Bafico and the gunman then briefly struggled, police said, before the suspect shot Bafico.

Bafico then ran into the restaurant where police said the gunman continued firing, while dozens of people dove for cover.

The gunman and a possible accomplice fled the scene.

Bafico was treated at Grady Hospital.

Crime Stoppers Atlanta is offering a $2,000 reward for information in the case.

Any information on the case can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or at www.facebook.com/CrimeStoppersAtlanta.