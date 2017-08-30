Listen Live
cloudy-day
71°
H 71
L 68

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
71°
Showers
H 71° L 68°
  • cloudy-day
    71°
    Current Conditions
    Showers. H 71° L 68°
  • rain-day
    70°
    Morning
    Showers. H 71° L 68°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    78°
    Afternoon
    Thunderstorms. H 80° L 71°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
Local
Atlanta restaurant shooting: New video
Close

Atlanta restaurant shooting: New video

Atlanta restaurant shooting: New video
Photo Credit: WSB-TV

JCT Kitchen

Atlanta restaurant shooting: New video

By: Chris Camp

The Atlanta Police Department is working to identify two vehicles, as part of the ongoing investigation into a shooting during an attempted robbery this week at a popular restaurant. 

APD has released two videos of what is believed to be a black SUV and a silver sedan, outside JCT Kitchen & Bar, in the Westside Provisions District in West Midtown Monday night. 

A suspect attempted to rob a man at gunpoint in the restaurant parking lot at 1198 Howell Mill Road, police said. 

Police said a gunman approached Bruno Bafico, 25, and his wife and demanded his watch. Bafico and the gunman then briefly struggled, police said, before the suspect shot Bafico. 

Bafico then ran into the restaurant where police said the gunman continued firing, while dozens of people dove for cover. 

The gunman and a possible accomplice fled the scene. 

Bafico was treated at Grady Hospital. 

Crime Stoppers Atlanta is offering a $2,000 reward for information in the case. 

Any information on the case can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or at www.facebook.com/CrimeStoppersAtlanta.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Leah Remini says the Church of Scientology wanted her to convert Kevin James
    Leah Remini says the Church of Scientology wanted her to convert Kevin James
    Actress Leah Remini is continuing her crusade to expose what she considers to be the wrongdoings of her former Church of Scientology. In a new interview with People, Remini alleged that the church asked her to convert her “King of Queens” co-star and friend, Kevin James. >> Read more trending news “They always tried to get me to (convert him, asking me) ‘Why is he not in? Why have you not promoted it to him?’ I was like, ‘Because he’s Catholic. He doesn’t want anything to do with it,’” Remini said in an upcoming issue of the magazine. “They let it go after a while, but usually you’d be expected to recruit, especially with somebody you work with for nine years.” In 2013, she walked away from the church, and in recent years, she has opened up about her time as a Scientologist. “I’m finally at peace knowing who I am and who I want to be,” she said. “I just want to be happy and I want to help people.” The church has denied all of her claims. “It is Remini who is the attacker,” a Scientology spokesperson told People. “Her whole anti-Scientology shtick was scripted and choreographed by her, casting herself in her drama as the ‘victim’ so she could cash in on her false narrative while savaging her friends and those who helped her most of her life.” Remni has chronicles people’s experiences with Scientology in the A&E docu-series “Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath,” which has aired since 2016.
  • The Latest: California sheriff's deputy dies from gunshot
    The Latest: California sheriff's deputy dies from gunshot
    The Latest on the shooting of three police officers in California (all times local): 4:10 p.m. A California sheriff's deputy has died after being shot at a hotel that is now surrounded by police. Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones says 52-year-old Deputy Robert French died Wednesday on his way to a hospital. French served in the Sheriff's Department for 21 years. The scene remains active, with police checking rooms for other possible suspects. Jones says two California Highway Patrol officers who also were shot during the vehicle theft investigation are expected to survive. __ 2:40 p.m. Authorities say three police officers and one suspect were shot during a vehicle theft investigation. The scene in Sacramento remains active and there may be more suspects. Sacramento County Sheriff's Department spokesman Tony Turnbull says two California Highway Patrol officers and one sheriff's deputy were in a hospital Wednesday after being hit by gunfire from inside a hotel room. Turnbull says he doesn't know the officers' conditions. Authorities say a male suspect had exited the room and fired at a deputy on the hotel balcony. The male suspect was also hit with gunfire and is in custody. Two women have also been arrested. The incident began when the women led CHP officers on a vehicle chase in what was believed to be a stolen car. The investigation then led officers to a Sacramento hotel. __ 2 p.m. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Department says an officer has been shot. The department says the shooting happened Wednesday in Sacramento but it has not publicly identified what agency the officer works for. Officials have not released details on the officer's condition or whether they are seeking any suspects in the shooting. There is a heavy police presence in the area, and police temporarily shut down nearby traffic. Mike Ataya, who works at a nearby car dealership, says he heard gunfire around noon. The Sacramento Police Department and California Highway Patrol are also at the scene. __ This story has been corrected to show the proper spelling of Sacramento County Sheriff Department spokesman Tony Turbull's last name. It is Turnbull, not Turnball.
  • ‘I just want to go to school’ preschooler cries as driver ODs behind wheel
    ‘I just want to go to school’ preschooler cries as driver ODs behind wheel
    A Florida preschooler sat in the back of a van Monday morning crying as the driver slumped over in the front seat, apparently overdosing on opiates, authorities said. >> Read more trending news “I just want to go to school,” the child cried when police arrived at the scene in Boca Raton. Someone saw the 5-year-old child child and the Boca Raton woman in the van, with its windows rolled up and the ignition turned off, shortly after 8:30 a.m., and called 911. The driver, Colleen Nichols, 30, was unconscious in the front seat when emergency units arrived. Boca Raton Fire Rescue crews used Narcan to revive her, indicating she had used opiates. Authorities found a prescription bottle of the drug klonopin — used to treat seizures, panic disorders and anxiety — in the van. The bottle was filled Sunday with 30 pills. By Monday there were only two. Nichols denied using heroin. She told authorities she wasn’t sure where the child was, claiming, “I must have blacked out. I’m under a lot of stress.” Nichols was arrested on a child-neglect charge. She was released Tuesday afternoon from the Palm Beach County Jail on a $1,000 surety bond. >> Related: Two kids left alone in hot car, Florida woman arrested ested on a charge of child neglect with great bodily harm in September 2015. She completed a pre-trial intervention on that charge. The details of that arrest were not immediately available.
  • 1 arrested in fast-moving fire near hard-hit California town
    1 arrested in fast-moving fire near hard-hit California town
    Authorities on Wednesday arrested a man suspected of starting an illegal campfire believed to have ignited a growing Northern California blaze that destroyed 10 homes, damaged five others and threatened hundreds more. The wildfire sparked Tuesday near the town of Oroville, a region already hard-hit by fire and a massive evacuation earlier this year caused by damage to sections of the nation's tallest dam. It's one of many wildfires burning across the U.S. West, including blazes in and around California's Yosemite National Park that have closed a popular road into the park, shuttered the iconic Wawona Hotel and evacuated nearby towns. Some 58 homes near the park have been destroyed. In the blaze near Oroville, three more communities were evacuated and firefighters struggled to contain the fast-burning flames Wednesday as temperatures surged into triple digits. The West is struggling with heat that is making the battle against wildfires difficult. The fire 70 miles north of Sacramento was not at all contained, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said. Cal Fire investigators arrested John Ballenger, 29, of Oroville, on suspicion of starting an illegal campfire. He was taken to jail, and records don't show whether he is represented by an attorney. 'All campfires pose a risk of escaping,' Cal Fire spokesman Darren Read said. 'A campfire should never be left unattended and must be extinguished completely before everyone leaves.' The wildfire is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) east of Oroville Dam. Tens of thousands of residents downstream fled in February when the dam's spillways crumbled and led to fears of catastrophic flooding. Waters receded before they breached the dam, and water officials said repairs are 20 percent complete. Months later, a wildfire about 15 miles (24 kilometers) south of the dam destroyed 41 homes. Meanwhile, some two dozen fires are burning in Oregon, leading more 4,500 evacuations. The area burning in the state is roughly equivalent to half the state of Rhode Island, and the largest fire is only partially contained after lightning ignited it in mid-July. Smoke from all the blazes has converged on Portland, several hundred miles away, and has obscured the iconic view of Mount Hood and triggered air quality warnings. In Montana, authorities have ordered about 1,000 homes and businesses to evacuate near Seeley Lake, a popular destination for boaters, anglers and hikers about 100 miles (161 kilometers) northwest of Helena. In Glacier National Park, smoke from wildfires has led officials to close the historic Lake McDonald Lodge for the season. Earlier this month, the backcountry Sperry Chalet shut down because of the same fire.
  • Inoculations give endangered California frog a shot at life
    Inoculations give endangered California frog a shot at life
    Endangered California frogs are getting an immunity boost from scientists who are scooping them up from remote Sierra Nevada ponds and sending them to big city zoos for inoculation, giving them a fighting chance to beat extinction, officials said Wednesday. The experiment aims to rescue the 3-inch mountain yellow-legged frog — named for distinctive coloring under its hind legs. Scientists use nets to capture diseased tadpoles and then fly them by helicopter from their natural range deep within the Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks. They are next driven over 200 miles (322 kilometers) across the state to the San Francisco and Oakland zoos, where they are inoculated against a ravaging disease partly blamed for wiping them out from much of their historical range in the Sierra, scientists said. Roughly 385 frogs have been treated at the zoos and returned after two years as healthy, young adults to their native lakes and ponds. Aquatic ecologist Danny Boiano of the Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks, who has led the three-year project, said it appears to be paying off. Next, his team will study their frogs to determine if it's working. 'It's experimental at this point,' he said. 'It's going to take several years to find out if it works.' The frog holds a key place in the Sierra Nevada food chain. Scientists say they feed on insects, then snakes and birds eat the frogs. The species once thrived in such masses that people could not walk the shores of lakes and ponds in the mountain range without stepping on them, according to historical accounts, which add that with each step, dozens more launched into the water. Their decline began a century ago with the introduction of non-native trout for sport fishing that gobbled up the tadpoles. Starting in the 1960s, the frog suffered a second blow from an invasive disease, called the chytrid fungus. The fungus is blamed for the decline and extinction of more than 200 amphibians worldwide, scientists say. Today, the mountain yellow-legged frog is missing from 90 percent of its historical region in the Sierra. Both state and federal wildlife authorities have listed it as endangered. At neighboring Yosemite National Park, the frog's population has made a significant recovery in part because rangers stopped stocking some lakes with non-native fish, park officials say. Inoculating the frogs in Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks costs roughly $175,000 a year, which Boiano said mostly goes to pay his team of 10 seasonal biologists doing field work. 'Just like vaccinating people, we are jump-starting their disease-fighting immune systems,' said Jessie Bushell, director of conservation at the San Francisco Zoo. 'Letting the population completely die out is not a good option.
  • Cop fired after driving drunk with child on back of motorcycle, officials say
    Cop fired after driving drunk with child on back of motorcycle, officials say
    A Douglasville, Georgia, police officer was fired Monday following an investigation into allegations he exposed himself to families at a gas station and drove drunk with a child on the back of his motorcycle, officials confirmed.  James Phipps was placed on administrative leave after his July 29 arrest. >> Read more trending news According to a police report, a drunken Phipps exposed himself in an Exxon gas station parking lot on Georgia State Route 60 while he urinated on the side of the building. Phipps and a woman drove away on two separate motorcycles, according to the report. An 11-year-old was on the back of Phipps’ bike. The Georgia State Patrol pulled them over.  When Phipps was asked if the witness accounts were true, officials said in the report that he nodded his head.  “As I spoke to him, I noticed that he would look down or force his mouth to stay shut if he said anything at all,” Trooper Charles Green wrote in his report.  Phipps then presented his Douglasville Police Department identification card and backup was called to assist with the scene. A second trooper asked Phipps to step off his bike and follow him.  “(He) walked extremely slow as if to make each step concentrated and deliberate,” Green wrote.  It wasn’t until Phipps spoke to both troopers that they smelled alcohol on his breath. He allegedly refused to take a field sobriety test and a preliminary breath test.  Phipps was charged with DUI, public indecency and child endangerment and taken to the Fannin County Detention Center. The child was in the woman’s custody, according to the report. 
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.