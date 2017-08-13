An Atlanta group set up to counter a white supremacist rally here last year has a message for Charlottesville: “We got your back.”
Protesters gathered at Woodruff Park Sunday night at a memorial and march organized by All Out Atlanta.
MORE: Hundreds march in Atlanta to protest Charlottesville violence
Separately, in Decatur, several hundred residents with candles were joining together on the square.
The rallies come a day after violence erupted in Charlottesville as white supremacists clashed with counterprotesters. Events turned deadly when James Alex Fields, 20, allegedly drove a Dodge Challenger into a crowd of people. Heather Heyer, 32, was killed and 19 were injured. Two Virginia troopers monitoring the protests from a helicopter were also killed.
In Atlanta, there was a tone of sharp defiance.
“It’s clear now. Love doesn’t trump hate. Love doesn’t stop bullets. Love doesn’t stop moving cars,” said Amario Garcia, who was at the Woodruff Park rally.
MORE: At Atlanta churches, anger and sadness over Charlottesville violence
That sentiment was echoed by many of the speakers. One person who spoke briefly of reconciliation was met with boos and catcalls.
A news release sent by All Out Atlanta states, “Liberal society has blood on its hands” and accuses the American Civil Liberties Union of being “spineless” in its defense of “fascists’ right to assemble” in Charlottesville.
The group organized in 2016 to counter a white supremacist rally at Stone Mountain, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported.
MORE: White extremists rally at Stone Mountain as heritage gives way to hate
All Out Atlanta is made up of progressive and other left-leaning groups, including student groups, anti-fascist organizations and labor groups, as well as elements of the Black Lives Matter and Occupy movements.
“As the crisis we’re living through deepens, the center can’t hold,” All Out Atlanta’s release states. “This is a situation of polarization. The alt-right may have seized the lime-light, but their nihilistic ideology is brittle, and can be shattered by a real positive vision, by a real historical force.”
Atlanta to Charlottesville: ‘We Got Your Back’
In Decatur, the mood was more somber.
On the Decatur Square, white candle wax dripped from people's hands as they bowed their heads in a moment of silence for Charlottesville and the world.
"It's a disgrace," attendee Dan Vogel said of the events in Charlottesville. "I think people need to stand up and say that. It shouldn't be happening in 2017."
Vogel was standing with Helena Herring, who held a sign calling for an end to white supremacy.
As a white woman, she said she benefits from it.
"And we have to stand up and fight it," she said.
Please Return for Updates
Sunday Night 7PM pic.twitter.com/oakaGjf1UX— AllOutATL (@AllOutAtlanta) August 13, 2017
Atlanta to Charlottesville: ‘We Got Your Back’
Know what’s really going on with crime and public safety in your metro Atlanta community, including breaking news, trial coverage, trends and the latest on unsolved cases. Sign up for the AJC’s crime and safety newsletter delivered weekly to your inbox.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself