Local
'Armed, dangerous' shooting suspect ID'd; bloody note left near scene
'Armed, dangerous' shooting suspect ID'd; bloody note left near scene

'Armed, dangerous' shooting suspect ID'd; bloody note left near scene
Police cars block off a cul-de-sac where a man and teenage boy were shot in Snellville on Thursday. Police have issued arrest warrants for Trevaughn McBriar, 18, in connection with the shooting.

'Armed, dangerous' shooting suspect ID'd; bloody note left near scene

By: Amanda C. Coyne The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated:

A 30-year-old man was shot in the face and a 14-year-old boy was shot in the back just outside Snellville city limits Thursday morning, Gwinnett County police said.

The 30-year-old victim, Andre Devost, was flown to Grady Memorial Hospital after he and the 14-year-old were driven to Eastside Medical Center in a private vehicle. Both are expected to survive, said Cpl. Michele Pihera, a Gwinnett County Police Department spokeswoman.

The AJC is not identifying the 14-year-old because he is a juvenile.

The suspect in the shooting has been identified by police as 18-year-old Trevaughn McBrier. He has not yet been apprehended by police. He is considered armed and dangerous, and his whereabouts are not currently known, Pihera said. Warrants for aggravated assault and possession of a weapon by a felon have been taken out for McBrier.

Cops: Housekeeper, husband stole at least $500K from Gwinnett widow

The victims and shooter all knew each other, Pihera said. All three live on Highpoint Court, where the shooting occurred.

A few doors down from the duplex where the shooting allegedly took place, a neighbor’s white Hyundai sedan was splattered with blood. On its roof, “DRE MOM I love u” appeared to be written in blood. 

The vehicle’s owner, Naikiya Yeamen, didn’t know a shooting had happened until she walked out her front door, planning on going to work. Police then told her that her car had been involved in the incident and she couldn’t drive it anywhere.

Amanda C. Coyne
A neighbor's car was spattered with blood after a man and a teenage boy were shot on Highpoint Court in Snellville. The car's owner said she didn't know how it was involved.
A neighbor's car was spattered with blood after a man and a teenage boy were shot on Highpoint Court in Snellville. The car's owner said she didn't know how it was involved.

Photo Credit: Amanda C. Coyne
A neighbor's car was spattered with blood after a man and a teenage boy were shot on Highpoint Court in Snellville. The car's owner said she didn't know how it was involved.

The police response to the shooting includes aviation, K-9 and homicide/assault units, Pihera said. Officers wearing face masks were seen at the scene; Pihera said they were members of the Special Investigations Unit who also worked as undercover officers. Members of the police department’s full-time SWAT unit were called to the scene but no SWAT situation was activated.

Neighbors were surprised and concerned that the violent incident had occurred on their sleepy suburban street of small apartment buildings and single-family homes. Multiple neighbors said they wanted to move out of the neighborhood because of the shooting.

“I told my landlord, ‘I need to move,’ ” said Leila Bhatgwant, who lives with her son and regularly has grandchildren visit her. “I’m so scared. Now you will worry in the night what will happen.”

﻿Check back with AJC.com for updates to this developing story.

'Armed, dangerous' shooting suspect ID'd; bloody note left near scene

    'Armed, dangerous’ shooting suspect ID’d; bloody note left near scene
    A 30-year-old man was shot in the face and a 14-year-old boy was shot in the back just outside Snellville city limits Thursday morning, Gwinnett County police said. The 30-year-old victim, Andre Devost, was flown to Grady Memorial Hospital after he and the 14-year-old were driven to Eastside Medical Center in a private vehicle. Both are expected to survive, said Cpl. Michele Pihera, a Gwinnett County Police Department spokeswoman. The AJC is not identifying the 14-year-old because he is a juvenile. The suspect in the shooting has been identified by police as 18-year-old Trevaughn McBrier. He has not yet been apprehended by police. He is considered armed and dangerous, and his whereabouts are not currently known, Pihera said. Warrants for aggravated assault and possession of a weapon by a felon have been taken out for McBrier. Cops: Housekeeper, husband stole at least $500K from Gwinnett widow The victims and shooter all knew each other, Pihera said. All three live on Highpoint Court, where the shooting occurred. A few doors down from the duplex where the shooting allegedly took place, a neighbor’s white Hyundai sedan was splattered with blood. On its roof, “DRE MOM I love u” appeared to be written in blood.  The vehicle’s owner, Naikiya Yeamen, didn’t know a shooting had happened until she walked out her front door, planning on going to work. Police then told her that her car had been involved in the incident and she couldn’t drive it anywhere. The police response to the shooting includes aviation, K-9 and homicide/assault units, Pihera said. Officers wearing face masks were seen at the scene; Pihera said they were members of the Special Investigations Unit who also worked as undercover officers. Members of the police department’s full-time SWAT unit were called to the scene but no SWAT situation was activated. Neighbors were surprised and concerned that the violent incident had occurred on their sleepy suburban street of small apartment buildings and single-family homes. Multiple neighbors said they wanted to move out of the neighborhood because of the shooting. “I told my landlord, ‘I need to move,’ ” said Leila Bhatgwant, who lives with her son and regularly has grandchildren visit her. “I’m so scared. Now you will worry in the night what will happen.” ﻿Check back with AJC.com for updates to this developing story. Like Gwinnett County News on Facebook | Follow us on Twitter and Instagram In other news:
