Anti white nationalism march planned Sunday in Woodruff Park 

An Atlanta group set up to counter a white supremacist rally here last year has a message for Charlottesville: “We got your back.”
A memorial and march organized by All Out Atlanta is planned Sunday night in response to violence in Virginia that led to the deaths of three people.
The event is set for 7 p.m. in Atlanta’s Woodruff Park.
It comes a day after James Alex Fields, 20, allegedly drove a Dodge Challenger into a crowd of people who had gathered in Charllottesville to protest a gathering of white supremacists. Thirty-two-year-old Heather Heyer was killed and 19 people were hurt.
A news release sent by All Out Atlanta states, “Liberal society has blood on its hands” and accuses the American Civil Liberties Union of being “spineless” in its defense of “fascists’ right to assemble” in Charlottesville.
The group organized in 2016 to counter a white supremacist rally at Stone Mountain, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported.
All Out Atlanta is made up of progressive and other left-leaning groups, including student groups, anti-fascist organizations and labor groups, as well as elements of the Black Lives Matter and Occupy movements.
“As the crisis we’re living through deepens, the center can’t hold,” All Out Atlanta’s release states. “This is a situation of polarization. The alt-right may have seized the lime-light, but their nihilistic ideology is brittle, and can be shattered by a real positive vision, by a real historical force.”
Sunday Night 7PM pic.twitter.com/oakaGjf1UX— AllOutATL (@AllOutAtlanta) August 13, 2017
