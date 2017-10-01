Listen Live
Local
Angie Aparo shares his stroke survival story during Comeback Trail 5K in Historic Fourth Ward Park
Angie Aparo shares his stroke survival story during Comeback Trail 5K in Historic Fourth Ward Park

Angie Aparo shares his stroke survival story during Comeback Trail 5K in Historic Fourth Ward Park
Singer/songwriter Angie Aparo is scheduled to play during the Comeback Trail 5K walk/run on Saturday.

Angie Aparo shares his stroke survival story during Comeback Trail 5K in Historic Fourth Ward Park

By: Ellen Eldridge The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

 

For Atlanta artist Angie Aparo, Saturday’s headline performance in Historic Fourth Ward Park is more than just another gig. 

“It’s about community,” he told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

He’s playing the National Stroke Association’s Comeback Trail 5K run/walk because he knows a stroke can happen even when someone is in seemingly good health — as he was last April when he suffered a stroke.

“I came back strong from stroke and have returned to my music career with a newfound appreciation for life,” Aparo said. “Music saved me and now I want to share my gift with others by playing a few songs.”

Runners and walkers will follow a scenic route that loops around the park and connects to the Eastside Beltline Trail. The event is open to participants of all abilities and features different paths to accommodate all fitness and age levels for stroke survivors and the public. Participants will either have the option to complete a 5K course or choose a shorter route.

“The recovery journey that every stroke survivor goes through can be very personal and challenging,” said Robyn Moore, CEO of the National Stroke Association. “With these engaging 5K Comeback Trail events, we want each survivor to feel validated and empowered by their journey, while learning from the experiences of others.” 

Registration for the Comeback Trail 5K opens onsite at 8 a.m. Saturday, costs $25 and incluces a T-shirt. Children under 5 are free.  Aparo will play during pre-event activities and tell his story and play a song during the 9 a.m. opening ceremonies.

To register online visit www.comebackstrong.org.  

Read more: Angie Aparo’s personal journey through recovery in which he relearned his songs and began performing again after a stroke 

News

  • Falcons stand, six Bills kneel during national anthem
    Falcons stand, six Bills kneel during national anthem
    All of the Falcons stood and most interlocked arms during the national anthem before playing the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Seven players -- long snapper Josh Harris, punter Matt Bosher, kicker Matt Bryant, center Alex Mack, fullback Derrick Coleman, tackle Jake Matthews and left guard Andy Levitre -- stood off to the left end of the line and did not lock arms. Levitre stood with hand over his chest. Six players from Buffalo, including running back LeSean McCoy, kneeled during the national anthem. Defensive tackle Jerel Worthy, wide receiver Kaelin Clay, cornerback Shareece Wright, running back Taiwan Jones and defensive tackle Cedric Thornton also knelt. Running back Leonard Johnson stood with those players who kneeled for Buffalo.  Players around the NFL have been kneeling during the national anthem in protest of police brutality and racial injustices. The protest were started by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.  The protests increased after recent comments by President Donald Trump. Last week, Trump called for the NFL to fire the kneeling players for disrespecting the flag and the nation and called those players “sons of bitches.” Falcons Dontari Poe and Grady Jarrett knelt during the national anthem last week in Detroit, but did not on Sunday. 
  • Happy birthday, Jimmy Carter! Former president turns 93
    Happy birthday, Jimmy Carter! Former president turns 93
    Jimmy Carter turns 93 on Sunday, and the peanut farmer who became president is marking it in his preferred fashion: By attending a piano concert in his honor at an Americus church on Saturday night, then teaching Sunday school at his own church here. In Atlanta, the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum will lower admission to 93 cents on Sunday and have a birthday card visitors can sign. >> PHOTOS: Jimmy Carter through the years But this teeny southwestern Georgia town got an early jump on things last weekend, as thousands of people turned the 21st annual Plains Peanut Festival into an impromptu celebration of the most famous citizen’s big day. When Carter emerged on the balcony of the Plains Historic Inn for the start of the parade on Saturday morning, the crowd looking up from Main Street serenaded him with “Happy Birthday to You.”Later that night, it was the Carter Political Items Collectors’ turn. At their annual banquet in Americus, the group colorfully — and quite literally — wished the guest of honor many happy returns. >> Read more trending news “President Carter will be 93 just a few days from now,” said CPIC president Roger Van Sickle, pointing out that former President George H.W. Bush actually is several months older. “So what we look forward to is coming back to this group in 2024 to help President Carter and President Bush 41 celebrate their 100th birthdays!” Seated at the head table, Carter couldn’t help but grin. After all, he was the one who’d been boasting about his birthday earlier in the day. “On the first day of October, I’ll be 93 years old,” he’d crowed to the parade crowd, then rhetorically wondered aloud who among them wanted to come down with clogged arteries or other afflictions. “Well, if you don’t,” he leaned into the microphone for the big finish, “EAT PEANUTS!” In part, Carter, who’s always a high-profile presence at the festival, was simply playing his role as Peanut-Pusher-In-Chief. But he also seems more comfortable with the subject of his birthday now than when he turned 90 and admitted to being slightly overwhelmed by all of the hoopla surrounding it. You’re never too old to change, apparently. Carter basically admitted as much earlier this month when he said he totally would’ve used Twitter if it had existed back when he ran for president in 1976 and 1980. “I would have gotten as many (followers) as possible,” Carter said at his annual Town Hall with some 1,400 cheering first-year Emory students. The idea that you’re never too old to change also came up during Carter’s Sunday school lesson last weekend. “Starting today, we can ask the same question for the rest of our life: ‘What kind of a person do I want to be?,’” Carter, whose brain cancer is in remission, told visitors from at least 25 states, Ireland, Thailand and Canada near the end of the 45-minute class at Maranatha Baptist Church. “It doesn’t matter what we’ve decided up ‘til now.” Yet not even Jimmy Carter can completely outrun time. He and Rosalynn, his wife of 71 years, skipped Saturday night’s Festival Dance on Main Street — although he twice grabbed the microphone during the parade and exhorted everyone else to go (Best moment? When he announced, “This is Jimmy Carter,” just in case anyone in town didn’t know who that fellow yakking away on the balcony was). And, unlike at previous year’s festivals, this time he didn’t personally hand out the awards to some 150 top finishers in road races and school art contests. But, clad in worn blue jeans and a fluorescent festival T-shirt, he still spent close to 30 minutes posing for photos with them in the nearly 90-degree heat. It’s all part of the plan to help preserve and protect Plains’s favorite son, suggested Mill Simmons, chairman of Plains Better Hometown, Inc., the nonprofit that puts on the annual festival. “We’re having to cut back on his activities a bit, or he’d still insist on doing everything,” Simmons said of Carter, who’d just spent an hour signing 492 books for festivalgoers, then rather nimbly hopped into a gray pickup truck driven by a Secret Service agent. “He was ready, I think. We’ve already decided to cut down on the number of books people can get signed next year.” Yep, next year. Carter’s already got a week of building Habitat for Humanity houses in Indiana on his schedule for next August, too, and he’s writing a new book (his 30th) on faith, he said at the Carter Center this month. It seems there’s always something to do, even at 93. “Don’t ever underestimate yourself, set a high goal and strive for it,” he advised the much younger Emory students a few weeks ago. “Then, if you have a setback, understand why you had the failure, and set a different goal. Keep doing that until you run out of goals. “But,” he concluded in a soft voice, “I don’t think you’ll ever run out of goals.” How you can celebrate Jimmy Carter’s 93rd birthday Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum. 93 cents admission on Oct. 1. You can also sign a birthday card for Carter during your visit. 12 noon - 4:45 p.m. Sunday. 441 Freedom Parkway, Atlanta. 404-865-7100, www.jimmycarterlibrary.gov Sunday School taught by President Carter. Maranatha Baptist Church, 148 Georgia 45 North, Plains. Sunday School begins at 10 a.m., but the church building opens at approximately 8 a.m. to begin seating. An orientation time begins at 9:00am, and all visitors are asked to be present at this orientation. More information on the church web site. 229-824-7896, www.mbcplains.org.
  • Kamala Harris at black church: US isn't as split as it seems
    Kamala Harris at black church: US isn't as split as it seems
    Making her first high-profile foray into the Southern black church, California Sen. Kamala Harris told a Georgia congregation founded by former freed slaves that the United States remains wracked by racism, sexism and other forms of discrimination that flout the nation's core values. But the rising Democratic Party star added that Americans aren't as split as 'forces of hate and division' suggest. 'I believe it is time we replace the divide-and-conquer,' she said from the pulpit of First Congregational Church in downtown Atlanta, adding that national unity comes from citizens' recognizing their share priorities while still honoring diversity. A 52-year-old, first-term senator widely mentioned as a potential national candidate, Harris did not mention President Donald Trump in her remarks. Yet her approach highlights a complex political task for Democrats as they try to counter Trump's economic appeals to working-class whites, while honoring their core supporters among nonwhites, to rebuild the electoral coalitions that twice elected President Barack Obama. And the choice of venue — a congregation that includes business, civic and political players in Atlanta's black community — also nods to a Democratic constituency that helped sway the party's last two presidential nominating battles. Harris's future prospects dominated her appearance as the invited keynote for the 150th anniversary of First Congregational Church's founding. Introducing Harris, church member and personal friend of the senator Eugene Duffy called the occasion 'a day of projection and reflection.' At the word 'projection,' Duffy pointed at the senator. Duffy also dispensed with Harris's avoidance of lambasting the Trump administration, praising her for her aggressive questioning of 'that white supremacist Jeff Sessions,' the nation's attorney general. He said Harris 'pulled (Sessions') sheet off' at hearings on Capitol Hill. Harris smiled but did not clap as did many congregants when Duffy blasted Sessions. From the pulpit, Harris criticized 'the attorney general,' without naming Sessions, for renewing the push for harsher sentences in nonviolent drug crimes and for rolling back some of policing overhauls from the Obama administration. A former local prosecutor and California attorney general who opposes the death penalty, Harris says she advocates a criminal justice system that honors 'the concept of redemption.' Separately, Harris called for a more effective U.S. response to hurricane devastation in Puerto Rico. She did not mention health care. She's recently signed on as a co-sponsor of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders' 'Medicare-for-all' bill. Harris, the daughter of immigrants from Jamaica and India, does not publicly embrace speculation about her 2020 intentions. Her calendar is noticeably devoid of visits to the early nominating states of Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina. But she's also met in recent months with key Democratic donors and hired aides who worked for 2016 presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. And her path to the Democratic nomination would certainly run through voters like those she addressed Sunday in Atlanta. Obama in 2008 and Clinton in 2016 each lost the cumulative white vote in Democratic primary states, according to exit polls, but both of the eventual nominees won black voters overwhelmingly, propelling them to key victories in Southern states that gave them early delegate leads they never relinquished. ---- Follow Barrow on Twitter at https://twitter.com/BillBarrowAP .
  • The Latest: Fatal attack disrupts Marseille train travel
    The Latest: Fatal attack disrupts Marseille train travel
    The Latest on attack at Marseille's main train station (all times local): 7:20 p.m. France's national railway company is calling on all passengers to postpone journeys to and from the city of Marseille following the fatal knife attack at the city's main train station. The SNCF says the Marseille Saint Charles train station was evacuated after the Sunday's attack that left two women dead. It was partially reopened in the late afternoon. French authorities are allowing Marseille train traffic to gradually resume, but the rail company says traffic will remain disrupted all evening. __ 7:10 p.m. France's interior minister says authorities don't yet know if the Marseille knife attack was of a 'terrorist' nature, but reports that some witnesses heard the assailant shouting 'Allahu akbar,' Arabic for 'God is great.' Collomb said police have video of the Sunday attack at the city's main train station. He says it shows a man attacking one woman, running away, then coming back and attacking a second woman. Both women died of their wounds. The minister says the assailant then ran toward soldiers who were rushing to the scene. The soldiers shot him just outside the train station. Marseille police are interviewing about 10 witnesses to the attacks. Collomb declined to provide any details about the suspect or to identify the victims. ___ 6:45 p.m. France's President Emmanuel Macron says he is 'deeply outraged' by a 'barbarous' knife attack that left two women dead at Marseille's main train station. Macron also paid tribute to the French soldiers assigned to domestic security who the president said in a tweet responded with cool heads and efficiency. The French government this month decided to maintain the military force of 7,000 soldiers that was created to protect sensitive sites after the deadly extremist attacks of 2015 Prime minister Edouard Philippe also praised the soldiers who shot the suspect and stopped the 'killing frenzy' He expressed condolences to the victims' families and concern for Marseille residents. ___ 3:50 p.m. French officials say that two women have been killed in the attack by a man with a knife at Marseille's main train station, including one whose throat was slit. The officials say soldiers then fatally shot the attacker. Police have evacuated the Saint Charles station, with officers and soldiers taking up positions outside. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation. The Paris prosecutors' office says that a counter-terrorism probe has been opened, but no motive for the attack has been immediately given. --By Philippe Sotto and Sylvie Corbet in Paris. ___ 3:05 p.m. French police have warned people to avoid Marseille's main train station amid reports of a knife attack. Marseille police said an operation 'is underway' on its official Twitter account. No other details were immediately available. French television BFM TV says at least one person has been stabbed, and the assailant has been shot dead. Interior Minister Gerard Collomb tweeted that he's going immediately to the scene 'after the attack perpetrated near Saint Charles train station.' The train station has been evacuated.
  • Cool, damp weather brings relief to US wildfire outlook
    Cool, damp weather brings relief to US wildfire outlook
    Wildfire forecasters say cool, damp weather has brought relief to the northwestern U.S., northern Idaho and western Montana after a trying summer, but the fall fire season is getting underway in Southern California. The National Interagency Fire Center said Sunday the risk of big wildfires will be above average for Southern California through December. The risk is also high in central and northeastern Montana, which is gripped by a severe drought. The center's monthly forecast calls for average risk of big wildfires over much of the nation through the end of the year, although parts of the Midwest and South could face elevated danger. More than 13,200 square miles (34,000 square kilometers) have burned nationwide this year, putting 2017 on pace to be one of the worst in a decade.
  • San Juan mayor in hurricane spotlight after Trump tweets
    San Juan mayor in hurricane spotlight after Trump tweets
    In Puerto Rico's hurricane-ravaged capital, Carmen Yulin Cruz is everywhere you go these days: handing out bags of ice, wading through chest-deep floodwaters, hugging people in need of comfort. Cruz has long won attention across the island for her hands-on style of leadership in San Juan. But this week she rose to international prominence as a target of Twitter attacks by U.S. President Donald Trump — including one tweet Sunday calling her and others 'politically motivated ingrates.' The insult came hours after Saturday Night Live portrayed Cruz in a skit highlighting the latest controversy for the 54-year-old former human resources executive, who occupies one of Puerto Rico's most powerful posts and has become something of a divisive figure on the island of 3.4 million residents. In a U.S. territory whose relationship with the mainland is usually the single most prominent political issue, Cruz backs independence but is a member of the party that supports maintaining the territorial status quo. A graduate of Boston University and Carnegie Mellon, she is also a former member of the island's House of Representatives. She first grabbed headlines in 2012 when she ran against San Juan's three-term incumbent mayor, cobbling together a campaign committee in just three days when her party's original candidate dropped out. Despite being a virtual unknown for many, she cruised to a surprising win by securing the support of a coalition of left-leaning interests from the LGBTQ community to university students to financially powerful unions. 'Imagine what I'll do when I'm the mayor of San Juan,' she told reporters in August 2012, three months before the vote. Once in office Cruz launched a million-dollar urban renewal program, renovated public parks and plazas and unionized San Juan employees as promised during her campaign. She aligned herself with Puerto Rico's large and long-marginalized Dominican minority. She also made poor communities a priority, working to secure federal funds and improving life for thousands on an island with a nearly 45 percent poverty rate. 'Her commitment has been through actions, not words, with the impoverished people of San Juan,' political analyst Nestor Duprey said, adding that those same efforts continued after the hurricane. 'She has demonstrated an empathy and commitment to her people that have taken her to work day and night,' Duprey said, 'very quietly at the beginning.' That changed Friday when Cruz was asked about acting Homeland Security Secretary Elaine Duke's comment that the federal response to Hurricane Maria was 'a good news story.' Cruz went on television wearing a black shirt with white letters that read, 'HELP US, WE ARE DYING.' 'If anybody out there is listening to us, we are dying and you are killing us with the inefficiency and the bureaucracy,' she said. The next day Trump took to Twitter to accuse Cruz of 'poor leadership ability' and added, without elaborating, 'They want everything to be done for them when it should be a community effort.' Neither Cruz nor her spokespeople responded to requests for comment Sunday. Since Trump's tweets she has sought to emphasize a message of unity for the good of Puerto Rico in her own activity on the social media platform. Though telegenic and media-savvy, Cruz has been criticized for micromanaging and for wearing herself down to the point where she loses her voice. She has been hospitalized a couple of times for asthma. Critics have questioned her management style, noting that some early supporters — including people who occupied key positions — have resigned or dismissed. She also took heat for offering a job to Puerto Rican independence militant Oscar Lopez Rivera, whose sentence was commuted in January by then-President Barack Obama. Rivera was released from prison in May after serving 35 years for his involvement with a group that claimed more than 100 bombings in the 1970s and '80s that killed or maimed dozens on the U.S. mainland. In public appearances Cruz has a penchant for hugging people and sometimes crying during interviews, prompting some to praise her sincerity while others call her overly dramatic. In recent days she has gone before news cameras repeatedly, issued more emotional pleas for help and tweeted images of her helping islanders in the hurricane's aftermath, repeatedly emphasizing the slogan 'One goal: saving lives.' Hector Ferrer, the president of Cruz's party who had a public falling out with her this year over political differences, said that while Cruz may be in the media spotlight, there are plenty of others working hard to help Puerto Rico recover. 'I'm going to communities to hand out water and food — without journalists and without photographers,' he said. 'There are 78 mayors who are performing miracles with the resources they have. We have to recognize everyone's work.' But Ferrer said he respected Cruz's efforts to help Puerto Ricans. 'The mayor operates on a different platform and is able to attract more attention,' he said, 'and I commend her for that.
