Accused violent purse-snatcher arrested

Gwinnett County police arrest a man they say would follow women home and attack them in their own driveways.
Boris Demarcus Bell, 33, is accused of assaulting and robbing at least six women over the span of a week – all within a few miles of one another. Several were followed home from the Kroger on Herrington Road.
“If you look at the map involved in all these crimes, his house is right in that general area,” says Cpl. Michele Pihera.
The first victim, who wants to protect her identity, was unloading her groceries on Dec. 10 when she was jumped from the front door of her home.
“With his arm, he strangled me onto the ground and then held me down on the ground,” she tells WSB’s Sandra Parrish.
She recounted the attack still sporting a black eye.
“It was terrifying. While I was on the ground…in and out of consciousness, I would have these moments of clarity. I just thought, ‘this guy is probably going to kill me’.”
The suspect stole her purse and other valuables. After calling police, she was able to track her phone, using the “Find My iPhone” application, to the Kroger where another victim was eventually attacked. Six days later, four more women were followed home and attacked.
Pihera says after the most recent attacks, an alert with a description of the suspect and his vehicle went out to all police and Bell was located during a traffic stop Tuesday morning not far from where all the attacks occurred.
“There was some evidence recovered that does positively link the suspect to this crime series,” she says.
The first victim is relieved at the news.
“I’m just really grateful to be alive and to be safe, and I’m just really glad that they caught him,” she says.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself