AAA anticipates record breaking travel over the holidays
By: Sabrina Cupit

Holiday travel is big this year.

AAA reports a record breaking 107.3 million Americans will celebrate the holidays away from home.

Some 3.1 million Georgians will travel over Christmas and New Year’s. 

While all modes of travel are seeing an increase, most people plan to drive to their destinations. AAA reports an estimated 3.2 million people will drive, and 2.8 million of them will be from Georgia.

That means the roads in metro Atlanta will be packed. The busiest travel days here will be Dec 20th and 21st as commuters mix with holiday travelers.

"It looks like Americans have more money to finance their travel plans, the economy is stronger and there is also growing consumer confidence,” says Garrett Townsend with AAA.

You will be paying more at the pump if you are among the millions who are driving. We are seeing year end gas prices at the highest levels since 2014.

This December, the national average price per gallon is $2.47 – that is 28 cents more than last December. 

If you are flying, overall airfares are lower this year than last. AAA reports they are nearly 20 percent cheaper this year than last and hotel rooms are also cheaper this year.

You can expect to pay more for a rental car. The daily car rental rate has increased 11 percent since last year. That is the biggest increase in five years.

This year marks the ninth consecutive year of rising yearend holiday travel.

Across the board this year, travel has increased year over year for every major holiday weekend.

  • The Latest: Murdoch says Disney deal is return to lean roots
    The Latest: Murdoch says Disney deal is return to lean roots
    The Latest on Disney's deal for large part of Fox (all times local)7:10 a.m.Rupert Murdoch says selling much of the 21st Century Fox entertainment businesses to Disney allows what remains of his family's business to focus on American news and sports.Murdoch and his sons talked about the deal in a call with investors Thursday. They describe the move as a return to the company's lean and aggressive roots.Disney is buying a large part of the Murdoch family's 21st Century Fox for about $52.4 billion in stock, including film and television studios and cable and international TV businesses, as it tries to meet competition from technology companies in the entertainment business. The deal doesn't include the Fox Broadcasting network and stations, Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network, FS1, FS2 and Big Ten Network.Murdoch, calling himself a 'newsman with a competitive spirit,' says Fox is 'probably the strongest brand in all of television' and hasn't been hurt by losing some of its stars. He says the new company will be centered on live news and sports brands and the strength of the Fox network.He says, 'I know a lot of you are wondering, 'Why did the Murdochs come to such a momentous decision?' Are we retreating? Absolutely not. We are pivoting at a pivotal moment.'___6:15 a.m.Disney CEO Robert Iger says he'll work with Fox CEO James Murdoch on integrating the two companies, but Iger doesn't know what Murdoch's role will be over the long term.Disney is buying a large part of the Murdoch family's 21st Century Fox for about $52.4 billion in stock, including film and television studios and cable and international TV businesses, as it tries to meet competition from technology companies in the entertainment business.Iger told investors on a conference call Thursday that Murdoch will 'be integral to helping us integrate these companies.' After that, Iger says he will 'continue to discuss with him whether there's a role for him here or not.'James Murdoch is the son of Rupert Murdoch, who built 21st Century Fox and News Corp. out of an inheritance from his father in Australia.Rupert Murdoch has ostensibly already handed the reins over to a new generation at Fox. His son James is CEO, while his other son, Lachlan, like Rupert, has the title of executive chairman.___5:40 a.m.Disney CEO Bob Iger says its deal for a large part of the Murdoch family's 21st Century Fox is a chance to combine some of the world's 'most iconic' entertainment franchises.The deal is a strong sign that the home of Mickey Mouse is serious about an upcoming streaming service to compete with Netflix. The Disney-branded service, expected in 2019, will have classic and upcoming movies from the studio, shows from Disney Channel, and the 'Star Wars' and Marvel movies.In an audio webcast Thursday to discuss the deal, Iger said some of the Fox properties will fit with that offering, including National Geographic and additional Marvel productions.The service is driven by changes in how viewers watch TV and movies. While Disney has benefited from years of selling packaged channels such as ESPN through cable and satellite TV distributors, many viewers are ditching traditional TV and watching online instead. A streaming service lets Disney reach those viewers directly.During the webcast, Iger said, 'Creating a direct (to) consumer relationship is vital to the future of our media business and it is our highest priority.'___5:05 a.m.Disney Chairman and CEO Bob Iger will remain in those roles until at least 2021 as part of the company's deal to acquire a large part of 21st Century Fox.The Walt Disney Co. had announced in March an extension of his contract to July 2, 2019, ending any speculation that Iger would retire this year. Thursday's extension is driven by the $52.4 billion deal for Fox's film and television studios, cable and international TV businesses.Orin Smith, lead independent director of Disney's board, says keeping Iger was key to 'provide the vision and proven leadership required to successfully complete and integrate such a massive, complex undertaking.'During an appearance on 'Good Morning America' on Disney-owned ABC, Iger said, 'I've got one of the greatest jobs in the world ... This combination makes it even more exciting.'Disney has no obvious successor since Iger's heir apparent, COO Tom Staggs, left last year.Since taking the top role in 2005, Iger has acquired Star Wars owner LucasFilm, Pixar and Marvel and driven improvements in Disney's consumer products and parks division, most recently with the opening of Shanghai Disneyland in 2016.___4:50 a.m.Analysts say Disney's $52.4 billion deal to buy a large part of 21st Century Fox will put it in a better position to compete with the likes of Netflix and Amazon.Paolo Pescatore of CCS Insight says that 'even a giant like Disney has not been immune' to changes in how consumers watch TV shows and movies. The deal, he says, will give Disney greater control of all aspects of content, from creation to distribution. That would lead to greater sources of revenue.Disney already has announced plans to create its own streaming service in 2019 to compete with Netflix. Disney will now be able to beef up that offering with additional video from Fox.Daniel Ives, head of technology research at GBH Insights, calls the announcement a 'home run deal' for Disney, one that will give the company and its upcoming streaming service 'a clear runway to gain market and mind share' from Netflix and others.___4:15 a.m.Disney is buying a large part of the Murdoch family's 21st Century Fox in a $52.4 billion deal, including film and television studios, cable and international TV businesses as it tries to meet competition from technology companies in the entertainment business.Before the buyout, 21st Century Fox will separate the Fox Broadcasting network and stations, Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network, FS1, FS2 and Big Ten Network into a newly listed company that will be spun off to its shareholders.The entertainment business is going through big changes. Tech companies are building video divisions. Advertisers are following consumer attention to the internet. And Disney is launching new streaming services, which could be helped with the addition of the Fox assets.
  • Criminal charges against UGA player arrested after SEC game dismissed
    Criminal charges against UGA player arrested after SEC game dismissed
    Criminal charges against Georgia linebacker Natrez Patrick have been dismissed, according to ESPN. Patrick was one of two UGA players arrested on misdemeanor marijuana charges on Dec. 3, hours after the SEC Championship Game. Here’s a photo of the pot discovered in Georgia LB Natrez Patrick’s seat, which led to his arrest on Dec. 3 pic.twitter.com/STPMn27ULK — Mark Schlabach (@Mark_Schlabach) December 14, 2017 Patrick's attorney released the following statement about the decision: 'Natrez Patrick’s possession of marijuana was dismissed today. Mr. Patrick had been charged with possession of a loose piece of marijuana that was smaller than a penny. Jayson Stanley was the owner and driver of the vehicle in which marijuana was found. Mr. Stanley admitted ownership of the marijuana both on the scene and in court today. As Mr. Patrick did not have any marijuana on his person, there was no evidence to support the prosecution of Mr. Patrick, and the District Attorney had no choice but to dismiss the charge.' Patrick and wide receiver Jayson Stanley were arrested after a Barrow County sheriff’s deputy pulled their car over for speeding on Highway 316. Channel 2 Action News and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution are your home for everything Rose Bowl. Make sure to follow @WSBTV and @AJCSports for updates on Twitter & LIKE the official WSB-TV Facebook page! For much more on the Georgia Bulldogs, CLICK HERE to download and listen to Channel 2 Sports Director Zach Klein & AJC's Jeff Schultz on the ‘We Never Played the Game’ podcast. The arrest was Patrick’s third drug-related arrest after being arrested for another misdemeanor drug charge earlier this season which led to suspension. The district attorney's office also dropped DUI charges against Stanley during a hearing Thursday at Barrow County Probate Court. Stanley agreed to plead guilty to misdemeanor possession of marijuana and speeding, his attorney, Kevin Christopher, told ESPN. Own your piece of UGA history and relive the Georgia Bulldogs’ 2017 season with a special 36-page section produced by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution! This collector’s edition is packed with color photographs, game-by-game summaries and unique insights from Jeff Schultz, Mark Bradley, Zach Klein and Jay Black. You can buy the section at Kroger and RaceTrac locations around metro Atlanta. Patrick, a junior from Atlanta, was facing dismissal from the team as it was his third related drug arrest. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution contributed to this report.
  • Illness sidelines McCain, Cochran as tax vote nears
    Illness sidelines McCain, Cochran as tax vote nears
    A Senate hearing opened Thursday without John McCain in the chairman's seat and members of the Armed Services panel unsure when he'd return. The Arizona Republican was admitted to a local military hospital where he is dealing with the side effects of treatment for brain cancer.Sen. Lindsey Graham is McCain's closest friend on Capitol Hill. He says he spoke with McCain's wife Cindy earlier in the week and said he was optimistic McCain would be back soon.But he dismissed the idea McCain should rush his recovery to vote on the GOP tax bill even though the margin for passage of the legislation in the Senate is expected to be slim.Graham says, 'John, take a little time, rest up. It's OK to take a day or two off.
  • Uber driver charged with rape of 16-year-old, police say
    Uber driver charged with rape of 16-year-old, police say
    Police want to know if there are other victims after an Uber driver was charged with rape sorry in Gwinnett County. Police said officers were called to an apartment complex in Norcross on December 11 where a 16-year-old girl, who appeared to be extremely intoxicated, told officers that her Uber driver sexually assaulted her after a night out at a bar with friends.  The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment and evaluation.  We're talking to police about the search for more possible victims, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 Officers made contact with Uber which was able to track down the driver. Abdoulie Jagne, 58, was arrested Thursday afternoon and charged with rape, but more charges could be coming.  Police believe the attack happened somewhere along South Norcross Tucker Road in between Jimmy Carter Boulevard and Old Norcross Tucker Road in unincorporated Norcross.  
  • Detroit breaks ground on tallest tower, symbol of resurgence
    Detroit breaks ground on tallest tower, symbol of resurgence
    An 800-foot-tall (244-meter) centerpiece is coming to Detroit's resurgent downtown as the city continues to build momentum about three years after exiting the largest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history.The 58-story building dominating the local skyline will rise on the site of the iconic J.L. Hudson's department store, whose 1983 closing epitomized Detroit's economic downfall.'When we lost Hudson's it symbolized how far Detroit had fallen,' Bedrock Detroit real estate founder Dan Gilbert said Thursday during a ceremonial groundbreaking for the new building. 'When it was imploded in 1998 it was a very sad day for a lot of people.'But the bad times for downtown appear to be largely over. Bedrock Detroit's $900 million, two-building project will include a 58-story residential tower and 12-floor building for retail and conference space. Up to 450 residential units can be built in the tower.It is one of four projects representing a $2.1 billion investment in downtown by the Detroit-based commercial real estate firm. Altogether, the projects are expected to create up to 24,000 jobs in a city that desperately needs them and generate $673 million in new tax revenue.Mayor Mike Duggan's office has spearheaded redevelopment programs targeting a number of city neighborhoods, but Detroit's growth is most evident in greater downtown, where office space now is limited and available apartments are tough to come by.A ribbon-cutting was held in August for an $860 million sports complex just north of downtown. The 20,000-seat Little Caesars Arena is the new home of the Detroit Red Wings and Pistons. It will anchor a 50-block neighborhood of offices, apartments, restaurants and shops.A 6.6-mile-long light rail system launched earlier this year along Woodward Avenue, downtown's main business thoroughfare.Software maker Microsoft announced in February that it plans to move its Michigan Microsoft Technology Center next year from the suburbs to downtown. In 2016, Ally Financial opened new offices downtown that the financial services company said eventually would be occupied by more than 1,500 employees and contractors.'Bedrock building on the Hudson's site will be an important addition to the community and the vitality and prosperity of downtown,' said John Mogk, a Wayne State University law professor whose work has included policy on economic development issues.'It will act as an important centerpiece for continuing the overall downtown development ... but much more has to be done for the entire city to feel a resurgence.'However, much work remains for a city where many residents are still poor.Detroit's unemployment rate was about 8 percent in April, yet far below the more than 18 percent unemployment rate during the city's 2013 bankruptcy filing.The city's 2016 poverty rate was just over 35 percent — the highest among the nation's 20 largest cities and more than double the national poverty of 14 percent. A family of four is considered living in poverty if its annual earnings are less than $24,563.Downtown construction projects such as the work at the Hudson's site can help change that, some say.'What a shame that anybody should be unemployed in Detroit when we have a need for skilled trades,' Gilbert said. 'We like to say Detroit is located at the intersection of muscle and brains. We need brains to sort this all out ... somebody still has to build stuff. We still need muscle.'While Bedrock's new building would be Detroit's tallest, rising above the 727-foot (222-meter) Renaissance Center along the city's riverfront, it still would be far shorter than some other U.S. towers.One World Trade Center in New York measures 1,776 feet (541 meters). Chicago's Willis Tower hits 1,451 feet (442 meters), while the Empire State Building in New York climbs to 1,250 feet (381 meters).Although the 25-story Hudson's building was once the nation's tallest department store, it measured only about 400 feet (122 meters). It was far more famous for what was inside.When Detroit was humming along and leading the nation in car production, the store was where auto executives and assembly line workers shopped. From household goods to clothing and furs and many things in between, it was a primary downtown destination.There were 50 display windows, 12,000 employees and 100,000 customers per day. But as shopping tastes shifted to expansive suburban malls and Detroit's population tumbled by more than 600,000 people between the 1950s and 1980, Hudson's lost its luster.'Building something of significant magnitude on the old site will provide a good deal of good feelings by older generations,' Mogk said.Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson called it a 'huge magnet for people like me who grew up in Detroit. ' He and his brother would ride a city bus downtown and play tag on the Hudson's escalators.'I think the fact they are putting up this glorious glass building, I think it's a fitting succession,' Patterson said.
