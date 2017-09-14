Snellville Mayor Tom Witts turned himself in at the Gwinnett County jail Thursday afternoon, one week after a grand jury returned a 66-count indictment against him.
Witts, 68, was booked into the jail at around 12:30 p.m., online records showed. He was released about 25 minutes later on a $20,000 signature bond — meaning that he didn’t have to pay any money to be released but could be fined that amount if he fails to show for court appearances.
MORE: Mayor’s indictment puts Snellville shenanigans back in the spotlight
MORE: In Snellville, downed trees and bad luck for Irma evacuees
As Witts walked out of the jail Thursday, he and his attorney both balked when asked for comment by a Channel 2 Action News reporter.
“I don’t really have anything to say,” the mayor said.
His attorney, Pat McDonough, replied to an initial email from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution about Witts turning himself in, but did not respond to a request for further comment.
Breaking: Snellville mayor Tom Witts booked into jail and released on 67 counts . pic.twitter.com/RwuYWbH6ii— Tony Thomas (@TonyThomasWSB) September 14, 2017
Gwinnett County District Attorney Danny Porter, who had been investigating Witts since 2013, had given the mayor until the end of the day Friday to turn himself in.
The indictment returned against Witts last week accuses him of numerous crimes, including tax evasion; lying on official documents about owing taxes when he ran for both city council and for mayor; improperly allowing his business to perform work for the city; and using campaign funds for personal expenses like cruises and airline tickets.
Sixty-five of the charges are felonies. The only misdemeanor charge accuses Witts of using 2015 campaign money to purchase a six-month membership on a pornography website.
Witts, a former city councilman, was elected as mayor in 2015.
After Witts turned himself in on Thursday, Snellville City Manager Butch Sanders released a 111-word statement that both praised the mayor’s work and said the city had cooperated with the district attorney’s investigation.
“In the three years since our last immersion in the legal system, we as a city and a community have come a long way,” Sanders’ statement said. “We have added to our park system, greatly improved sanitation services, grown public confidence in our police services in the face of difficult nationwide issues and made a great start on building a Towne Center.
“With the public’s support, we will carry these efforts forward as the mayor addresses his issues and we will keep Tom and Carol in our thoughts and prayers. We have cooperated with the district attorney’s investigation fully and will continue to be governed by the law as directed by our city attorney.”
Snellville had been scheduled to have a city council meeting on Monday, four days after Witts indictment, but canceled it due to Tropical Storm Irma.
Snellville mayor turns self in on tax evasion, theft charges
MYAJC.COM: REAL JOURNALISM. REAL LOCAL IMPACT.
The AJC's Tyler Estep keeps you updated on the latest happenings in Gwinnett County government and politics. You'll find more on myAJC.com, including these stories:
- Mayor's indictment puts Snellville shenanigans back in the spotlight
- Meet the man who will become Gwinnett's first-ever black mayor
- When will Gwinnett's Avalon-inspired mega-development become reality?
Never miss a minute of what's happening in Gwinnett politics. Subscribe to myAJC.com.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself