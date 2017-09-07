Listen Live
Local Govt & Politics
Snellville mayor indicted on 66 counts, including tax evasion, theft
Snellville mayor indicted on 66 counts, including tax evasion, theft

Photo Credit: Steve Schaefer
In this 2015 file photo, Snellville Mayor Tom Witts rides with city council members during the city's Christmas parade. STEVE SCHAEFER / SPECIAL TO THE AJC

By: Tyler Estep The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A Gwinnett County grand jury handed up a wide-ranging, 66-count indictment Thursday against Snellville Mayor Tom Witts.

Sixty-five of the charges were felonies.

The indictment, which comes after years of investigation by state and local officials, accuses Witts of tax evasion; lying on official documents about owing taxes when he ran for both city council and for mayor; improperly allowing his business to perform work for the city; and using campaign funds for personal expenses. 

MORE: One chart that shows how badly Gwinnett PD needs more cops

MORE: Meet the man who will become Gwinnett County’s first-ever black mayor

The only misdemeanor included in the indictment involves the mayor allegedly using 2015 campaign funds on a pornography website, Gwinnett County District Attorney Danny Porter said.

"I've never seen anything like this," Porter said, "and I've never seen this sort of ... broad array of entitlement."

Reached Thursday afternoon, Witts said he hadn't yet seen the indictment.

"I'm sure it's the stuff that we've been going over and going through for the last couple years," the mayor said, "and I hope that we can get enough information to satisfy the district attorney."

He declined further comment.

﻿For more details about Witts’ alleged misdeeds, the district attorney’s years-long investigation and the possible fallout from the indictment, read the full story on myAJC.com.﻿

