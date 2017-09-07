Listen Live
Local Govt & Politics
Snellville mayor accused of using campaign money for vacation, porn site
Close

Snellville mayor accused of using campaign money for vacation, porn site

Snellville mayor accused of using campaign money for vacation, porn site
Photo Credit: Steve Schaefer
In this 2015 file photo, Snellville Mayor Tom Witts rides with city council members during the city's Christmas parade. STEVE SCHAEFER / SPECIAL TO THE AJC

Snellville mayor accused of using campaign money for vacation, porn site

By: Sandra Parrish

After a four-year long investigation, a Gwinnett grand jury hands up a 66-count indictment against Snellville Mayor Tom Witts. 

Sixty-five of those charges are felonies including tax evasion, false swearing, and theft by conversion for allegedly using campaign funds for a cruise and four airline tickets. The only misdemeanor count involves using campaign money for a six-month subscription to a pornography website. 

“For the 2015 election cycle, 53 percent of his money was used for personal expenses and 47 percent was used for campaign expenses,” says Gwinnett District Attorney Danny Porter. 

He tells WSB’s Sandra Parrish the investigation initially began in 2013 when a city watchdog group alleged Witts lied on his affidavit, during his 2009 city council run, about taxes that he owed. The issue resurfaced in 2015 when he ran for mayor. 

Porter says in fact, going back to 2011, which is as long as the statute of limitations will allow, Witts owed approximately $128,000. 

He says as the Department of Revenue continued to dig into Witts’ financial data, more evidence of financial improprieties came to light including the misuse of campaign funds. 

Several of the charges in the indictment stem from work Witts’ restoration company did for the city while he was a city councilman, and later mayor, including the installation of windows and display cases at city hall.  

“In at least one case, there had been bids opened and Witts saw them and offered to undercut the bids,” says Porter. 

When reached by phone, Witts had not yet seen the indictments. “We’ll hopefully explain everything to Danny’s satisfaction,” Witts says. 

Witts adds that he will be talking with his attorney on when he plans to turn himself in. 

A statement from the city reads: “Not having seen or having had any opportunity to review the pertinent facts involved in this action by the District Attorney's Office, it is far too premature for the City to comment on the situation."

