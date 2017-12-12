The vote tally is certified in the Atlanta mayoral race, and Keisha Lance Bottoms' margin of victory has grown. Was the vote a tale of two Atlantas?

WSB Political analyst Bill Crane is unsurprised by Atlanta's election map, which shows a pretty distinctive geographical split.

"You can almost see at the precinct level, if you were to match up census tracks and ZIP codes, more affluent and whiter neighborhoods voted for Mary Norwood, and less affluent and blacker neighborhoods voted for Keisha Lance Bottoms. But that map, geographically, has largely been in place since the 1970s," Crane says.

North and east Atlanta went mostly Mary Norwood, the south and west to mayor-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms.

Close Racial politics: Distinct voter split in Atlanta Mayoral Runoff Election

Election officials in Fulton and DeKalb counties on Monday certified their election results, with Bottoms in the lead by 832 votes. The Associated Press points out that the outcome practically mirrored her 2009 loss to current Mayor Kasim Reed by 714 votes.

Crane says coded language played a role on both sides of the mayoral race, adding, “Race became a pretty dominant issue in social media discussion, and indirectly in the advertising about who was a Democrat and who was a Republican.”

Atlanta's last white mayor, Sam Massell, left office in 1974 and was succeeded over the next four decades by Maynard Jackson, Andrew Young, Bill Campbell, Shirley Franklin and Kasim Reed.

The AP says Atlanta’s population today is 53 percent black, with black Atlantans still constituting a majority of registered voters and overall turnout.

The runoff election saw 92,169 votes cast, The AP reports – less than 20 percent of the Atlanta’s roughly 500,000 residents.

“We still more likely view things – as general voters – as who most and best understands me, who’s most like me, and who is most likely to best represent me,” Crane explains, adding, “And when you get to that simplistic view, race calculates much higher than a lot of other factors.”

Crane says until Atlantans blend more and learn to trust each other, racial politics will keep coming into play.