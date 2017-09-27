Listen Live
Police council votes to revoke DeKalb Sheriff Jeff Mann’s certification

Sheriff Jeffrey Mann was arrested and accused of exposing himself at Piedmont Park.

Police council votes to revoke DeKalb Sheriff Jeff Mann’s certification

By: Mark Niesse The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated:

The state panel that certifies law enforcement officers voted unanimously Wednesday to revoke DeKalb County Sheriff Jeff Mann’s certification after he pleaded guilty to charges related to his late-night arrest in Piedmont Park.

Revocation of Mann’s law enforcement certification would result in his removal from office, according to a state law that requires sheriffs to be certified.

The Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council voted unanimously in Mann’s case, which was identified only by its case number. No members of the council discussed the case before or after voting.

Mann was arrested May 5 for allegedly exposing himself to a police officer, then running when the officer identified himself.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Attorney Noah Pines (left) and Dekalb County Sheriff Jeff Mann (right) walk into the courtroom at the Atlanta Municipal Court in Atlanta on July 27, 2017. DeKalb County Sheriff Jeff Mann pleaded guilty to charges of obstruction and prohibited conduct stemming from his arrest in Piedmont Park. (Photo by Rebecca Breyer)
Close

Sheriffs council seeks to revoke DeKalb Sheriff Jeff Mann

Photo Credit: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Attorney Noah Pines (left) and Dekalb County Sheriff Jeff Mann (right) walk into the courtroom at the Atlanta Municipal Court in Atlanta on July 27, 2017. DeKalb County Sheriff Jeff Mann pleaded guilty to charges of obstruction and prohibited conduct stemming from his arrest in Piedmont Park. (Photo by Rebecca Breyer)

He pleaded guilty to charges of obstruction and prohibited conduct July 27, and was sentenced to pay fines of $2,000 and serve 80 hours of community service. He was also banished from city of Atlanta parks for six months.

Mann has 30 days to appeal the POST Council’s decision. The revocation doesn’t take effect until the appeal process is over.

At that point, he could be removed from office.

Please return to AJC.com for updates.

MYAJC.COM: REAL JOURNALISM. REAL LOCAL IMPACT.

The AJC's Mark Niesse keeps you updated on the latest happenings in DeKalb County government and politics. You'll find more on myAJC.com, including these stories:

Never miss a minute of what's happening in DeKalb politics. Subscribe to myAJC.com.

