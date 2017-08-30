Listen Live
heavy-rain-night
70°
H 71
L 68

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

heavy-rain-night
70°
Thunderstorms
H 71° L 68°
  • heavy-rain-night
    70°
    Current Conditions
    Thunderstorms. H 71° L 68°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    78°
    Afternoon
    Thunderstorms. H 71° L 68°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    77°
    Evening
    Thunderstorms. H 80° L 72°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
Local Govt & Politics
Mayor Reed hints Atlanta Housing Authority could buy Civic Center
Close

Mayor Reed hints Atlanta Housing Authority could buy Civic Center

Mayor Reed hints Atlanta Housing Authority could buy Civic Center
Mayor Kasim Reed said Wednesday he will unveil soon a proposal to sell The Boisfeuillet Jones Atlanta Civic Center to the Atlanta Housing Authority. FILE PHOTO/AJC.

Mayor Reed hints Atlanta Housing Authority could buy Civic Center

By: Leon Stafford The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed said Wednesday he plans to soon pitch a proposal to have the Atlanta Housing Authority buy the Atlanta Civic Center.

Reed made the announcement at a meeting of the Atlanta City Council Finance/Executive Committee meeting, saying that council could see the proposal in the coming two weeks.

“I think you all will be pleased,” Reed said without offering any details.

Reed announced in 2015 that he was seeking a deal with Houston developer Weingarten Realty to buy the Boisfeuillet Jones Atlanta Civic Center for $30 million. The sale of the aging facility had been part of a push by the city to bring mixed-use development and more affordable housing to the area that is just steps from the former Peachtree-Pine homeless shelter.

But in October Reed said the deal was dead.

“We couldn’t come to terms that were acceptable to the city,” Reed told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I felt the deal had dragged on and was unwilling to continue to engage in a negotiation. Either they wanted to purchase it or not. That’s where we ended up.”

City Councilman Alex Wan said Wednesday he is intrigued by the idea of selling the facility to the AHA.

“I look forward to the discussion around the Civic Center,” he told Reed. “That’s good news.”

Story is developing.

MYAJC.COM: REAL JOURNALISM. REAL LOCAL IMPACT.

The AJC's Leon Stafford keeps you updated on the latest in the Atlanta mayoral race and everything else going on at City Hall. You'll find more on myAJC.com, including these stories:

Never miss a minute of what's happening in Atlanta politics. Subscribe to myAJC.com.

FROM 2016: City leaders want to sell Civic Center

Close

Mayor Reed hints Atlanta Housing Authority could buy Civic Center

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Georgia cop during traffic stop: ‘Remember, we only kill black people’
    Georgia cop during traffic stop: ‘Remember, we only kill black people’
    A police lieutenant in Cobb County, Georgia,  has been moved to administrative duty for making what the department deemed were “inappropriate racial comments” during a traffic stop last year. >> Read more trending news WSB-TV reported that its request for body camera footage of the incident prompted an internal investigation of Lt. Greg Abbott. The footage shows a white female driver pulled over during a DUI traffic stop telling Abbott that she was scared to move her hands in order to get her cellphone because “I’ve just seen way too many videos of cops ... ” At that point, she is cut off by Abbott. “But you’re not black. Remember, we only shoot black people,” the police veteran of nearly three decades can be heard saying. “Yeah. We only kill black people, right? All the videos you’ve seen, have you seen the black people get killed?” The footage is from July 2016, before Mike Register took over as chief of Cobb police. He said that Abbott will remain on administrative duty pending the outcome of the investigation, for which he didn’t give a timeline. A statement Wednesday from the department said Register just found out about the recording Friday. “No matter what context it was said, it shouldn’t have been said,” Register told WSB-TV. Suri Chadha Jimenez, who is representing the driver in the case, said he thinks the officer was being sarcastic after the woman “gave him some lip.” “It makes you cringe when you hear it. It’s unacceptable,” Jimenez said. Lance LoRusso, Abbott’s attorney, gave the station this statement: “Lt. Greg Abbott is a highly respected 28-year veteran of the Cobb County Police Department. He is cooperating with the department's internal investigation and will continue to do so. His comments must be observed in their totality to understand their context. He was attempting to de-escalate a situation involving an uncooperative passenger. In context, his comments were clearly aimed at attempting to gain compliance by using the passenger’s own statements and reasoning to avoid making an arrest.” In the police statement, Cobb County commission chairman Mike Boyce is quoted as saying: “I have seen the video and obviously have great concerns. I find the comments on the video repugnant and offensive beyond measure.” This comes a day after the department released information about an officer-involved shooting that injured a 16-year-old’s upper thigh. The shooting was deemed justifiable by a grand jury. “We are going to keep going forward to make sure we, as a police department, service the community in a most professional way. All segments of the community,” Register said.
  • Before Harvey, Congress planned $876 million cut in FEMA disaster relief funds
    Before Harvey, Congress planned $876 million cut in FEMA disaster relief funds
    If Hurricane Harvey had not ravaged the Gulf Coast of Texas in recent days, not many people might have noticed one detail in a proposed spending bill for the Department of Homeland Security that was set for a vote after Labor Day in the U.S. House, which would have shifted $876 million in unused disaster relief money out of the budget for FEMA. But now that the Federal Emergency Management Administration may need billions for disaster relief programs to deal with the damage from Harvey, that proposed cut may get reversed, as lawmakers get ready to not only fund the government for next year, but also approve a measure targeted at disaster relief along the Gulf Coast. “My Committee stands at the ready to provide any necessary additional funding for relief and recovery,” said Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen (R-NJ), who chairs the House Appropriations Committee, and would be in charge of any funding bill dealing with the aftermath of Harvey. “We are awaiting requests from federal agencies who are on the ground, and will not hesitate to take quick action once an official request is sent,” Frelinghuysen added in a statement. Another Fun Fact: House GOPers have a vote scheduled next week on an omnibus spending bill that CUTS disaster aid by $876 million. — Andrew Taylor (@APAndrewTaylor) August 30, 2017 The FEMA disaster money wasn’t going to be cut for savings – but would rather be “rescinded” – and then diverted to the broader homeland security funding measure. One could argue that it would help offset about half of the cost of President Trump’s plan to build a wall along the border with Mexico. Other than that effort to shift unused disaster money out of the FEMA, the GOP spending bill actually was friendlier to disaster relief programs than the President’s proposed budget on a number of fronts: + The House bill would spend $177 million on flood hazard mapping and risk analysis efforts – President Trump proposed to zero out that line item. “Accurate flood mapping data is the foundation of ensuring that communities are resilient in the face of disaster,” the bill’s report states. + The House GOP bill would spend $100 million on the “National Predisaster Mitigation Fund,” which is basically an effort to get communities to do work to deal with flood before they happen; the Trump budget proposed $39 billion for that fund. + The DHS spending bill would fund “Federal Assistance” $3 billion in grants from FEMA that help local jurisdictions undergo training and exercises to deal with the response to natural disasters. The Trump budget proposed $2 billion. The House was supposed to cut $876 million dollars from disaster relief next week to pay for 50% of the DOWN PAYMENT for the Mexico wall. — Turtle (@MyNinjaTurtle) August 31, 2017 Overall, the GOP spending plan for FEMA pushes back against President Trump’s proposed cut for the agency; the House would spend $11.4 billion on FEMA, while President Trump proposed $10.5 billion. But now, with the damage totals certain to rise from Harvey – the details of this FEMA budget seem certain to change; Congress returns to work next Tuesday, September 5.
  • Whataburger pledges more than $1.5 million to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts
    Whataburger pledges more than $1.5 million to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts
    Beloved Texas burger chain Whataburger, which started in the Hurricane Harvey-battered town of Corpus Christi, announced that it has pledged $1 million to the Whataburger Family Foundation, $150,000 to the Red Cross and $500,000 to local food banks to help with recovery efforts. >> Read more trending news Funds given to the Whataburger Family Foundation, which was established in 2001, will assist impacted Whataburger employees with necessities like clothing, food, medical bills and monetary assistance. >> RELATED: Weathered Whataburger sign becomes rallying cry for Texans on social media “To all our Family Members and neighbors who were impacted by this storm’s devastation, we stand with you. The path to recovering and rebuilding is long, but we’re here for you and we’ll get through this together,” Whataburger Chairman Tom Dobson said in a statement.
  • 21 Harvey evacuees find shelter in Henry County home
    21 Harvey evacuees find shelter in Henry County home
    Hurricane Harvey evacuees are finding shelter nearly 1,000 miles away. After running from the storm in Houston, 21 people ended up at a home in Henry County. Many of the evacuees are children. 'I'm grateful. I'm so grateful. She didn't have to open her home to us,' one evacuee said. How their search for dry land brought them to Georgia, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.   How this house in Henry County has become a shelter for Harvey evacuees, at 11. @wsbtv #Nightbeat pic.twitter.com/6sDqY0fXFd — Justin Wilfon (@JustinWilfonWSB) August 31, 2017  
  • Video shows moment gunman opened fire in Atlanta restaurant
    Video shows moment gunman opened fire in Atlanta restaurant
    Police have released video in connection with a robbery and shooting at a trendy Atlanta restaurant. Police are searching for a gunman who opened fire Monday night inside JCT Kitchen on Howell Mill Road. A gunman approached Bruno Bafico and his wife in the parking lot and demanded his watch. There was a brief struggle and the gunman started shooting. Bafico was hit in the leg. The victim ran into the restaurant where police said the gunman continued firing as dozens of people ran for cover. We're talking to police who hope the video will help them catch the shooter, for the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.   Video shows what happened after gunfire erupted @ JCT Kitchen. The story @ 11 @wsbtv. #NightBeat pic.twitter.com/8fu0LHKrup — Nefertiti Jáquez (@NefertitiWSB) August 31, 2017  
  • Video captures armed suspects during home invasion
    Video captures armed suspects during home invasion
    Police are hoping surveillance video from a pre-dawn home invasion in Rockdale County will lead to arrests. Authorities tell Channel 2's Carl Willis the men broke into a house on Aughton Court at around 6:30 Saturday morning and pistol whipped the people inside. 'We have a lot of kids in the house, and it's just a scary thing to think about,' neighbor Terrance Jackson said. Jackson says his neighbor's outside cameras were disabled but the ones inside kept rolling. He believes these men were waiting for just the right moment to strike. The reward being offered up for their capture, on Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.