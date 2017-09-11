MARTA to resume limited service Tuesday while others cancel

MARTA will resume limited service at 7 a.m. Tuesday.
The agency announced it will resume its bus, rail and paratransit service “on a limited basis as we continue to assess facility & road conditions.” As weather conditions improve, MARTA will increase service across the system.
“By delaying the start of our service time, we are able to avoid the brunt of the severe conditions caused by Tropical Storm Irma. We anticipate resuming full bus and train service by midday,” CEO Keith Parker said in announcing the move. “We will continue to monitor the weather conditions, evaluate our access to roadways and adjust our operations as needed.”
Details of the limited service that will begin at 7 a.m. were not immediately available.
The state’s Xpress bus service in metro Atlanta has canceled service for Tuesday, citing inclement weather. CobbLinc also announced it is suspending all express, local and paratranist bus service Tuesday.
Gwinnett County Transit has not announced plans for Tuesday.
MARTA suspended all its bus, rail and paratransit services today, citing high winds from Tropical Storm Irma that could blow over train cars and buses or make it difficult for bus drivers to maintain control of their vehicles. The agency said it decided to suspend service all day to avoid stranding passengers who might ride in the morning only to see service suspended later in the day.
It is believed to be the first time the agency has suspended all services for a day.
Burton said MARTA workers have been out today clearing debris from tracks and performing other maintenance to ensure the transit system will be ready to resume service.
“We are making a round-the-clock assessment of our system,” Burton said. “We have miles of track. We have to ensure that’s clear so it’s a safe commute for our customers.”
The cancellation of Monday’s service inconvenienced passengers. Burton apologized for the inconvenience, but said public safety is the agency’s top priority.
