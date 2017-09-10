10:15 update: Spokesman Erik Burton said Monday may be the first time MARTA has ever suspended both its bus and rail services for a day.
Burton said wind gusts – not the threat of flooding – was the key factor in the decision to suspend service. He said buses and trains have specific wind thresholds beyond which they are not safe to operate, though he did not know the thresholds. Burton said the vehicles could be blown over, or – in the case of a bus – the wind could make it hard for a driver to maintain control of the vehicle.
Another factor: Burton said MARTA did not want to leave any passengers stranded. Some passengers who used transit to get to work in the morning might not be able to get home if MARTA was forced to cancel service during the day.
Burton noted that Gov. Nathan Deal and Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed have both warned about the dangers of Hurricane Irma.
“We have to ensure that safety remains the top priority,” he said.
9:35 p.m. update: MARTA will suspend all rail, bus and paratransit services Monday as Hurricane Irma approaches, the agency announced Sunday night.
“The projected impact of this approaching storm requires us to suspend all MARTA service for Monday. We will continue to coordinate with state and local officials and emergency personnel to determine our service schedule for Tuesday,” said MARTA CEO Keith Parker. “Safety remains our top priority for both our customers and employees.”
Other metro Atlanta transit agencies also will shut down completely or close early Monday.
The state’s Xpress bus service will not operate Monday.
CobbLinc will not operate express bus service and will suspend all local bus and paratransit services at noon.
Gwinnett County Transit will not operate express bus service Monday. Paratransit service will end at 1 p.m. After that time, the paratransit service will be limited to medical trips only.
Gwinnett’s local bus routes will end at various times. For details, visit the county’s web site.
Original post: The State Road and Tollway Authority has canceled Xpress bus service Monday in light of Hurricane Irma.
The agency operates the commuter bus system in the metro Atlanta area. It said it will continue to monitor weather reports and will make a decision later on service for Tuesday.
MARTA also expects to make a decision about its service Monday later this evening.
Check back for updates on Monday’s commute.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself