Local Govt & Politics
Kasim Reed to decide fate of Confederate statues, streets in 60 days
Kasim Reed to decide fate of Confederate statues, streets in 60 days

Kasim Reed to decide fate of Confederate statues, streets in 60 days
Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed on Thursday said he may know fate of Confederate statues, streets names in two months. He also decried President Trump’s Charlottesville, Va., responses. PHOTO: LEON STAFFORD/AJC

Kasim Reed to decide fate of Confederate statues, streets in 60 days

By: Leon Stafford The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed said he will pull together a group of leaders to help him decide how to address growing calls to remove Confederate statues and rename streets bearing Confederate monikers.

“Over the next 60 days, we are going to take a thoughtful approach to any Confederate-themed monuments or street names,” Reed said Thursday. “I want people to know that I heard their concerns loudly and clearly.”

Atlanta residents have petitioned the city to rename roads such as Confederate Avenue and Stonewall Street as municipalities across the country grapple with objections to memorializing the nation’s painful Civil War past. Several cities, including Lexington, Ky., have decided to remove monuments to Confederate leaders such as Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson, despite threats by neo-Nazi, white nationalists and KKK groups that they will march in protest.

Baltimore’s mayor removed several Confederate monuments overnight earlier this week after the City Council unanimously signed off on taking them down.

Reed also on Thursday decried President Donald Trump’s responses to last weekend’s violence in Charlottesville, Va.

“I think that President Trump’s response has been a national and international embarrassment,” Reed said Thursday, two days after the president gave an impromptu press conference on the deadly protests. “I thought that it was one of the most sad days of many sad days of a presidency that is disastrous for our country.”

Charlottesville paralegal Heather Heyer died and 19 people were injured after being struck last Saturday by a car allegedly driven by James Alex Fields Jr., who was seen attending a “Unite the Right” demonstration of neo-Nazis, white nationalists and members of the KKK in Charlottesville.

Many people, including Republican leaders, accused Trump of sending mixed messages on his reaction to the violence. Initially the president said that both the “Unite the Right” demonstrators and counter protesters shared the blame on Saturday. He seemed, however, to focus more on the neo-Nazis, white nationalists and Klan members on Monday.

But on Tuesday, he forcefully said again that both demonstrators and counter protesters were to blame and accused the media of ignoring unrest caused by the so-called “alt-left.”

Reed said Trump created the term “alt-left” to push a false equivalency and that he failed to support Heyer as well as two Virginia State Police officers — H. Jay Cullen and Berke M.M. Bates — who lost their lives when the helicopter they were in to monitor the rally crashed.

He said Trump failed when he tried “to be even-handed when there is clearly a right and a wrong side.”

News

