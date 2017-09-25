Listen Live
clear-night
79°
H 87
L 66

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

clear-night
79°
Mostly Clear
H 87° L 66°
  • clear-night
    79°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Clear. H 87° L 66°
  • clear-day
    87°
    Today
    Mostly Clear. H 87° L 66°
  • clear-day
    88°
    Tomorrow
    Mostly Clear. H 88° L 66°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
Local Govt & Politics
Indicted Snellville mayor suspending himself from office
Close

Indicted Snellville mayor suspending himself from office

Indicted Snellville mayor suspending himself from office
Snellville Mayor Tom Witts

Indicted Snellville mayor suspending himself from office

By: Tyler Estep The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Indicted Snellville Mayor Tom Witts has voluntarily suspended himself from office, officials said during a Monday night meeting.

Witts was not present for the city council meeting, the first since he was indicted on dozens of felony charges that range from tax evasion to misuse of campaign funds. But Snellville City Attorney Tony Powell read a statement on his behalf.

In the statement, Witts wrote that he was voluntarily suspending himself so he could focus on defending his case. He maintained his innocence.

“I am sorry I am unable to be with you tonight, but I will look forward to being with you again as soon as I can deal with the charges that have been asserted against me,” the statement said.

MORE: Snellville mayor’s indictment puts city’s shenanigans back in the spotlight

MORE: The internet does not like Gwinnett’s proposed new logo. Do officials? 

MORE: Gwinnett police will get their body cameras in coming months

Witts was indicted Sept. 7, more than four years after District Attorney Danny Porter began investigating him. The indictment’s 66 counts include allegations of tax evasion, lying about candidacy documents about owing taxes, misusing campaign funds and his company improperly doing business with the city.

Sixty-five of the charges are felonies. The only misdemeanor involves Witts allegedly using 2015 campaign money to pay for a subscription to a pornography website.

Read more about why Witts suspended himself, and what fellow councilmembers had to say, on myAJC.com.

Close

Indicted Snellville mayor suspending himself from office

Related

Photos: Georgia Tech students mourn classmate fatally shot by police

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Lone Steelers player to stand for anthem now has NFL's best-selling jersey
    Lone Steelers player to stand for anthem now has NFL's best-selling jersey
    UPDATE: Villanueva says he regrets being the lone Steelers player to stand for the anthem. 'When everyone sees an image of me by myself, everybody thinks the team and the Steelers are not behind me, and that's absolutely wrong,' he said. 'It's quite the opposite.' Villanueva apologized to his teammates, head coach Mike Tomlin and the franchise, saying he felt 'embarrassed' by photos showing him standing alone and appearing to break the image of unity the team wanted to project. ORIGINAL STORY: Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Alejandro Villanueva made headlines Sunday afternoon when he was the only member of the Pittsburgh Steelers to stand on the field for the national anthem. Since that moment, the lineman now has the best-selling jersey in the NFL. Villanueva, a former Army Ranger who earned a Bronze Star and served three tours in Afghanistan, was the only Steelers player who came outside the tunnel during the national anthem Sunday afternoon. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin previously said the team collectively decided not to be on the sideline during the song. Pictures and video of the 29-year-old West Point graduate standing alone, with his hand on his heart, quickly spread across social media. According to ESPN, a spokesman for Fanatics, confirmed that over the past 24 hours, Villanueva's gear has been ordered more than that of any other NFL player. Officials with Fanatics, which runs the NFL’s official online store, said the gear includes jerseys and name T-shirts. The offensive lineman beat out four quarterbacks for the top spot: Tom Brady, Carson Wentz, Dak Prescott and Aaron Rodgers. Villanueva jerseys are available in men’s and women’s sizes. ESPN's Darren Rovell said this is the first time he can remember seeing an offensive lineman's jersey available in women's sizes. Jerseys and T-shirts of Alejandro Villanueva are now available in men's & women's cuts. First time I've seen that for an offensive lineman pic.twitter.com/EIfozzLdEE — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 25, 2017 “I was looking for 100 percent participation. We were (going to) be respectful of our football team,” Tomlin said after the game. Nearly  200 NFL players didn’t stand for the national anthem during Week 3. Three teams -- the Steelers, Tennessee Titans and Seattle Seahawks -- didn’t come to the sideline until after the anthem had finished.
  • Cowboys, coach Jason Garrett, owner Jerry Jones take a knee before national anthem in Phoenix
    Cowboys, coach Jason Garrett, owner Jerry Jones take a knee before national anthem in Phoenix
    The Dallas Cowboys took a knee before Monday night’s game -- all of them, including owner Jerry Jones -- as a show of support for those protesting police brutality and racial inequality across the United States.  >> Read more trending news Before playing the Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, the Cowboys locked arms and took a knee, head coach Jason Garrett and team owner Jerry Jones included.  Sports Illustrated reported that the Cardinals players locked arms with members of the military during the anthem. Jones has applauded the Cowboys in the past for not protesting the flag. “I just feel so strongly that the act of recognizing the flag is a salute to our country and all of the people that have sacrificed so that we can have the liberties we have,' Jones said on a Dallas sports radio show in August. “I feel very strongly that everyone should save that moment for the recognition of the flag in a positive way, so I like the way the Cowboys do it.” ﻿Related: Live updates: Trump slams NFL players for national anthem protests, athletes react﻿ The joint effort took place before the anthem was performed by Jordin Sparks. The players and personnel were audibly booed as they kneeled. Earlier Monday, 105.3 The Fan reported that the Cowboys planned to make a “statement of unity” before the game. During the anthem, players on both sides were seen standing and locking arms.
  • U.S. House derails GOP package of tax relief for hurricane victims
    U.S. House derails GOP package of tax relief for hurricane victims
    A move by Republicans to quickly pass a GOP-designed package of tax relief for those hit by hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria was rejected by the House on Monday evening, when the bill failed to get a two-thirds vote for fast-track approval, as a small group of Republicans joined with most Democrats to vote against the plan, amid complaints of what was in – and not in – the measure. The vote was 245-171 – a majority – but less than the two-thirds needed for expedited approval under a process that is normally reserved for non-controversial legislation. “There are people out there who need the help,” said Rep. Carlos Curbelo (R-FL), who pleaded with lawmakers to approve the aid package, telling stories of the devastation in his district, which includes the Florida Keys. “It’s been a tough couple of weeks in my community,” Curbelo said on the House floor. 245-171: House defeated FAA funding extension past 9/30 &amp; hurricane tax relief bill. Fell 33 short of 2/3rds needed to pass. 163Ds voted No. pic.twitter.com/6azGdHZhsy — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) September 25, 2017 Democrats argued the plan didn’t do enough to help those in need, especially with fresh reports of the extensive damage in Puerto Rico, which was hit last week by Hurricane Maria. “We are coming up short on our responsibility,” said Rep. Richard Neal (D-MA), who labeled the tax aid plan, “anemic.” “We should be sitting down here in the next 48 hours and putting together a massive package of relief,” Neal added. Democrats also pointed out that the tax relief would be available only for recent hurricanes, and not for victims of Hurricane Sandy, opening an old wound in the halls of Congress, where Democrats feel like victims of that disaster were denied quick help by GOP lawmakers in the Congress. “Front page of the papers in New Jersey today, people are still not back in their homes from Hurricane Sandy in 2013,” said Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-NJ), who complained that Republicans had taken tax relief provisions out of a bill he had authored – which was targeted for Sandy victims – and used them in the GOP measure to help those hit by Harvey, Irma and Maria. My heart goes out to those hit by Harvey, Irma &amp; Maria. But we can't exclude Sandy victims in Disaster Tax Relief. https://t.co/IV4oV3MKLE — Bill Pascrell, Jr. (@BillPascrell) September 25, 2017 While most Democrats were against the plan, 26 Democrats voted for the bill, which combined disaster tax relief with provisions to extend the authorization for the Federal Aviation Administration, and separate sections to spur the creation of a private market for federal flood insurance. Those extra flood insurance provisions though created opposition in both parties. “I don’t understand how the program is going to have the resources to pay the claims,” said Rep. Garret Graves (R-LA), an expert on hurricane prep and flood insurance, as he said these new provisions spurring a private market “undermines” the existing federal flood insurance program. Republican leaders in the House have several options on this bill – they can consult with Democrats and find a bipartisan deal, or they can keep the provisions the same, and bring the bill up under regular order, and pass it later this week with a simple majority. The House vote to stop the tax relief package for hurricane victims came amid growing rumblings of concern in the Congress about the level of aid being offered to several million Americans who live on the island of Puerto Rico. “A territory of 3.5 million American citizens is almost completely without power, water, food, and telephone service, and we have a handful of helicopters involved in DOD’s response,” said Rep. Adam Smith (D-WA) of the U.S. military response to the disaster. “It’s a disgrace,” Smith added. Now, our most time-sensitive legislative task is helping the millions of Americans in Puerto Rico, full stop. — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) September 25, 2017 At the White House, officials turned aside talk that the administration response has been less than needed. “We’ve done unprecedented movement in terms of federal funding to provide for the people of Puerto Rico and others that have been impacted [by] these storms,” said White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.
  • Fight over young immigrants ensnares aviation bill
    Fight over young immigrants ensnares aviation bill
    In a fight with the GOP over immigration, House Democrats on Monday blocked a bill to extend federal aviation programs and provide tax breaks for hurricane victims. Republicans had hoped to pass a package of legislation addressing the Federal Aviation Administration and the tax breaks, but opposition from Pelosi and other Democrats stopped the bill from being passed on an expedited basis. The vote was 245-171, short of the two-thirds majority needed to pass. 'America's patriotic young Dreamers must have swift action on the bipartisan DREAM Act,' Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said before the vote. Lawmakers are expected to try again as the week progresses. Neither party wants to be blamed for the furlough of air traffic control workers or for hurricane assistance being delayed. House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., accused Democrats of putting politics before disaster relief and air traffic safety. 'It's shameful that politics will trump meaningful relief for families suffering from these devastating hurricanes,' Ryan said. 'House Democrats are willing to shut down air traffic control to make a political point.' The tax breaks put into the bill for victims of Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria would ease requirements for deducting individual property losses and allow people to draw on their retirement funds without penalty. The legislation also seeks to encourage people around the U.S. to donate to hurricane relief efforts by temporarily suspending limits on deductions for charitable contributions. Rep. Carlos Curbelo, R-Fla, said the bill would help people recover more quickly from the storms and rebuild their communities stronger than before. He called it a first step. 'My constituents and those in other communities like my district don't have time to wait,' said Curbelo who represents a far South Florida district. 'They certainly don't have time to play political games.' Democrats called the tax relief inadequate and made clear that they would seek to work with Republicans to do more. 'We should be sitting down here in the next 48 hours putting together a massive package of relief,' said Rep. Richard Neal, D-Mass. Pelosi is using her leverage to keep relief for young immigrants in the spotlight after securing support from President Donald Trump to protect those immigrants while also bolstering border security. Trump rescinded the Obama-era program and gave Congress six months to come up with a solution. House Democrats also announced an effort to force Republican leaders to bring up the measure on young immigrants referred to as the DREAM Act. They began a petition that requires the signatures of 218 House lawmakers to force a vote on the bill. The tactic is rarely successful, but Democrats said they believe it could work this time. 'It's up to Congress to take action to prevent families from being torn apart and to prevent young Americans in mind and spirit from being sent back to the countries of their birth but not their homes,' said Rep. Steny Hoyer, D-Md. 'This is their home.' Meanwhile, three GOP senators unveiled their own proposed solution to helping young immigrants brought into the country illegally as children. Their bill would offer those who came into the country below the age of 16 a pathway to remaining permanently. For two consecutive five-year stints, they would have to meet various requirements, namely maintain a job, earn a degree or serve in the military, pay their taxes and follow the law. After that decade-long period, they could apply for a green card. 'This act is about the children. It's completely merit based,' said Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C. 'If you work hard, if you follow the law, and you pay your taxes, you can stay here permanently,' The bill's co-sponsors said they didn't envision their bill as a stand-alone measure. It would have to be combined with other efforts to secure the border. Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, an original supporter of the DREAM Act legislation being pursued by Democrats, said he was joining with Tillis and Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., because their bill had the best shot at passing. 'Frankly, these are young people who have a real ability to contribute to our society,' Hatch said. 'In many cases, in most cases, they're educated by us. In many cases, they don't even know the former lands from which their parents came. They only know the United States of America.
  • Indicted Snellville mayor suspending himself from office
    Indicted Snellville mayor suspending himself from office
    Indicted Snellville Mayor Tom Witts has voluntarily suspended himself from office, officials said during a Monday night meeting. Witts was not present for the city council meeting, the first since he was indicted on dozens of felony charges that range from tax evasion to misuse of campaign funds. But Snellville City Attorney Tony Powell read a statement on his behalf. In the statement, Witts wrote that he was voluntarily suspending himself so he could focus on defending his case. He maintained his innocence. “I am sorry I am unable to be with you tonight, but I will look forward to being with you again as soon as I can deal with the charges that have been asserted against me,” the statement said. MORE: Snellville mayor’s indictment puts city’s shenanigans back in the spotlight MORE: The internet does not like Gwinnett’s proposed new logo. Do officials?  MORE: Gwinnett police will get their body cameras in coming months Witts was indicted Sept. 7, more than four years after District Attorney Danny Porter began investigating him. The indictment’s 66 counts include allegations of tax evasion, lying about candidacy documents about owing taxes, misusing campaign funds and his company improperly doing business with the city. Sixty-five of the charges are felonies. The only misdemeanor involves Witts allegedly using 2015 campaign money to pay for a subscription to a pornography website. Read more about why Witts suspended himself, and what fellow councilmembers had to say, on myAJC.com.
  • Sims sharp, Braves take doubleheader opener from Mets 9-2
    Sims sharp, Braves take doubleheader opener from Mets 9-2
    Lucas Sims is making his case to be in the Atlanta Braves rotation next season. The rookie right-hander turned in his second strong performance since returning to the rotation, getting his first victory since Aug. 22 as the Braves beat the New York Mets 9-2 in the first game of a doubleheader Monday. Sims allowed two runs and five hits over a career-high 6 2/3 innings. He's given up three earned runs over his last two starts, covering 11 2/3 innings. 'He's pitching with a lot of confidence,' Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said. 'He's pitching like he's trying to get you out.' Sims (3-5), a first-round draft selection in 2012, used a sinker-slider mix to limit New York, allowing just five baserunners through six innings before tiring in the seventh. The Lawrenceville, Georgia, native also got his first major league hit, singling off Chris Flexen (3-5) leading off the sixth. He later scored on Markakis' double. Juan Lagares had three hits and Tomas Nido drove in a pair of runs in his first major league start for the Mets, who lost for the seventh time in the last eight games. New York dropped to 66-90, hitting the 90-loss mark for the first time since going 70-92 in 2009. Nick Markakis had a two-run double and Tyler Flowers homered for Atlanta, which has won three of four. Flowers also caught two baserunners stealing. Rookie infielder Ozzie Albies gave Atlanta an early lead, driving Flexen's fastball off the right-field facade. Citi Field was so quiet at the time, the sound of the ball hitting the signage echoed throughout the ballpark. Atlanta padded its lead in the sixth after Flexen loaded the bases without recording an out. Josh Smoker relieved and quickly induced a pop-up from Freddie Freeman, but Markakis hit a 1-1 slider that hugged the left field line to score two runs. After Flowers was intentionally walked to again load the bases, Rio Ruiz lifted a sacrifice fly to center. Flexen allowed four runs and three hits over five innings. It was his return to the rotation after four relief appearances. 'I thought there were a lot of positives to take from today,' he said. 'Very strong, solid through five. Struggled in the sixth, lost the command there, but overall, still a positive performance today.' New York finally got on the board in the seventh. Phil Evans led off with a walk and moved to second on Lagares' third hit of the game. With his young hurler tiring, Snitker brought in Dan Winkler, who allowed Nido's two-run double, spoiling Sims' final line. TRAINER'S ROOM Braves: After leaving his start on Sept. 14 with a cut on the tip of his right middle finger, RHP Mike Foltynewicz is unlikely to make another start this season. UP NEXT Atlanta sent LHP Max Fried (1-0, 4.41 ERA) to the mound for Game 2. The Mets countered with RHP Seth Lugo (6-5, 5.03 ERA). ___ More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.