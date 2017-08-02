Fulton County commissioners asked the county attorney on Wednesday to send a letter asking Live Nation to cancel an R. Kelly concert scheduled at a county amphitheater later this month.
The request comes after the singer was accused of keeping women as sex slaves in a cult in a Buzzfeed article that ran last month. Kelly has denied the allegations.
Kenyette Tisha Barnes, who is part of a #MuteRKelly campaign that seeks to pressure Atlanta radio stations to stop playing the R&B artist’s music, asked commissioners to revoke the contract with Live Nation for the Aug. 25 concert at Wolf Creek Amphitheater.
“If our demands are not met, we’re prepared to protest the concert,” Barnes said.
Fulton County owns the venue, but it is operated by Live Nation. Earlier Wednesday, a representative from Live Nation said the concert would go on as planned.
Kelly has already canceled shows in New Orleans, Dallas, Los Angeles and Baton Rouge, La.
A county spokesperson said the ultimate decision belongs to Live Nation, but the request to cancel was based on community input.
