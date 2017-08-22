DEVELOPING: Atlanta mayoral race heats up

The race for mayor of Atlanta is heating up.

Qualifying began Tuesday for candidates considering a run.

The field of about 16 candidates to replace Kasim Reed narrowed Tuesday when perennial candidate Elbert “Al” Bartell said he was discontinuing his bid. Instead, he will run for U.S. Senate in 2020.

“As an independent public policy leader, I intend to run for U.S. Senator in the state of Georgia in the 2020 election cycle, starting today,” he said in a release. “The environment is the most important public policy conversation in America. I want to champion the environmental movement in the dawn of the 21st century.”

More candidates than usual are in the running in both the mayoral campaign and the run for Atlanta City Council, which has some 40 hopefuls and at least 12 contested seats.

The list of candidates for mayor of Atlanta includes: Ceasar Mitchell, Atlanta City Council President; Kwanza Hall, Atlanta City Councilman; Mary Norwood, Atlanta City Councilwoman; Keisha Lance Bottoms, Atlanta City Councilwoman; and Peter Aman, former Atlanta COO.

In addition, candidates include Cathy Woolard, former president of the Atlanta City Council; Michael Sterling, former director of the Atlanta Workforce Development Agency; State Sen. Vincent Fort, D-Atlanta; and John Eaves, Fulton County Commission Chairman.

Candidates must pay a $5,500 fee and those who already hold office have to give up their seats to qualify.

The deadline to qualify is Friday at 4:30 pm.

